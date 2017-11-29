It’s a serious injury: Mourinho reveals defender Eric Bailly could be out for season

Jose Mourinho admitted he is not certain if Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will play again this season after revealing he may need surgery on a persistent ankle injury. Bailly, 23, has not played for United since a defeat at Chelsea at the start of last month, having sustained the injury while on international duty with the Ivory Coast.

And United manager Mourinho, who signed the centre-back from Villarreal last year, admits he is concerned by the lack of progress. Speaking after Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Bournemouth, Mourinho said: “I think it’s serious. I don’t know. It’s an injury that comes from last time he went to the national team.

“Since then we were trying a conservative treatment but if that conservative treatment is not resulting how we want, he will either have surgery or a procedure. Let’s wait a little bit more. I’m not a doctor, probably the doctor can inform you, there is nothing to hide. I don’t want to be pessimistic.”

In Bailly’s absence, England pair Chris Smalling and Phil Jones had established themselves as Mourinho’s centre-back pairing of choice until Marcos Rojo returned from a long-term injury lay-off of his own recently. “Tonight, we had Smalling and Jones,” said Mourinho. “Lindelof was on the bench, Blind was on the bench, Marcos Rojo was injured, but nothing serious.

“During the whole season we had problems with central defenders but because we now have four or five (of them) we always manage. And Chris Smalling is playing amazingly well now, for seven or eight matches in a row. So we are fine.”

One player who was not involved in the victory over Bournemouth was midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has started just one league game since the end of October, and has been left out of the squad entirely in recent games.