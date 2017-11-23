A look at the numbers behind East Bengal and Mohun Bagan’s 100 I-League victories

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, bitter rivals and legends of the Indian game, completed 100 wins in the I-League this season, after EB drubbed Shillong Lajong 5-1 and the Mariners followed suit by thrashing Churchill Brothers 5-0.

True to their style, both bought up their 100 I-League wins on the same weekend during their 11th season, the only two teams to have played every year. As the teams gear up for another potential title push, we take a look at the numbers that have defined these 100 wins.

Zero

East Bengal have never done the double, ie win both the Kolkata derbies in an I-League season ever. They have beaten their fierce rivals six times, but never twice in the same season.

One

The lowest number of away wins for either team in the I-League era. East Bengal won only a single match on the road in 2007-’08 and 2008-’09, the first two seasons of the I-League, finishing sixth on both occasions.

Two

Bagan have, however, done the double twice over their rivals and may repeat the feat again this season, after a 1-0 win in the season’s first league derby. They managed the double, back in 2007-’08 and in the 2009-’10 season.

Three

Bagan scored three goals in each of their five away wins in the 2011-’12 season. Pailan Arrows, Churchill Brothers and Chirag Kerala had three goals scored against them while HAL had four put past them. Mumbai FC were hit for five in an one-sided 5-1 win. Overall, Bagan would score 18 goals in five away wins, but could only finish fourth.

Five

Bagan were even more dominant on the road in 2009-’10, scoring five goals on the road thrice, including a 5-0 win over Air India, which remains their largest away win in the I-League. A 4-0 win over the same opponent was their biggest home win of the season.

Highest number of matches that either team has gone without winning their first game of the season. In the 2008-’09 season, Bagan failed to win their first five matches, but then ended up winning 13 of their 22 matches. In the end, their late start would cost them the title, after Odafe Okolie’s 24 goals would push Churchill Brothers to the title.

Lowest number of wins in a season for either team. In the first season of the I-League, East Bengal managed just five wins and ended up sixth with a win percentage of 27.77 (five out of 18). The lowest win percent belongs to Mohun Bagan of 2013-’14, who only won six out of their 24 matches, finishing eighth.

Six

East Bengal’s 6-0 win over United Sikkim in 2012-’13, is the heaviest win at home recorded by either team.

Seven

In the 2012-’13 season, EB had kept a clean sheet in each of their seven home wins. They were also awarded a 3-0 home win over Bagan after the latter refused to take the pitch for the second half of the game, citing crowd trouble. The Mariners were subsequently docked 12 points and eventually finished 10th that season.

In 2010-’11, EB won seven of their matches by a 1-0 margin.

East Bengal racked up the highest number of away wins in a season recorded by either team, but could only finish second to Bengaluru FC, who were champions in their debut season of 2013-’14.

Eight

The maximum number of goals that have been scored as part of a decisive result in the Kolkata derby. In 2009-’10, Bagan bagged a 5-3 away victory over their rivals, as part of the double. However, they ended up with 43 goals conceded, the second-worst defensive record in the league to Air India’s (46) and finished fifth.

This is also the highest number of goals scored by either team in an I-League match as East Bengal thrashed HAL 8-1 in Bengaluru in the 2011-’12 season. This remains the largest victory by either team in the I-league era.

11

Highest number of clean sheets in wins recorded by East Bengal in the 2010-’11 season. Also, the highest number of home wins by either team in the I-league era. Ryuji Sueoka’s 18 and Yusif Yakubu’s 15 goals though, powered Salgaocar to the title, pipping the Red-and-Gold brigade.

14

Highest number of wins by a player belonging to either MB or EB. Uga Okpara and Sanju Pradhan featured in 14 victories in 2011-’12 but East Bengal finished runners-up once again as Ranti Martins’ record of 32 goals in a season, which stands till this date, helped Dempo clinch the title.

15

Total wins achieved by East Bengal in the 2010-’11 and 2011-’12 seasons saw them finish runners-up on both occasions. Poor Tolgay Ozbey scored 35 goals across both seasons but could not inspire his team to the title.

21

Bagan have registered 21 doubles across 10 seasons, i.e they have won both matches against an opposing team in the same season 21 times. In comparison, EB have registered 19 doubles.

38

East Bengal have registered 38 of their 100 victories away from home, compared to 35 for Bagan. Infact, in the last five seasons, they have registered 26 wins at home and 24 away, which means that better home form could have won them the title in at least two of the seasons.

52

East Bengal have conceded 52 goals in their 100 victories, resulting in 53 clean sheets. Bagan have conceded more, 61, but have the same number of clean sheets as their rivals.

66

Mehtab Hossain has featured the most in I-League victories, appearing in 66 of them. Uga Okpara (47) and Sanju Pradhan (44) are also serial winners for EB while Jose Barreto (42), Kingshuk Debnath (39) and Katsumi Yusa (35) compete for MB honours.

252

Bagan have scored 252 goals in their 100 victories, while East Bengal nearly match their rivals, having scored 251.