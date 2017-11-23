world athletics

Modern athletes lack hunger, says track and field legend Mike Powell

The American great said this change in attitude was why his world record of 8.95 metres in long jump still stands intact even after 26 years.

by 
Mike Powell is in Kolkata as brand ambassador of the 25K Run event to be held on December 17. | PTI

Track and field legend Mike Powell doesn’t doubt the talent of modern athletes but feels they lack hunger and that is precisely the reason why his world record of 8.95 metres in long jump still stands intact even after 26 years.

“There has always been good young talents out there but they don’t have the same type of expectation and hunger that I had when I was competing,” the legendary American athlete said.

“I was competing with the likes of Carl Lewis and many more at the highest level, so I had very high expectations from myself. Jumpers now-a-days are really talented but they don’t have the same mentality,” said the two-time Olympic silver medallist, who is in Kolkata as brand ambassador of the 25K Run event to be held on December 17.

A nine-metre jump still remains a dream for athletes and the 54-year-old is one among them, who still regrets of losing the hunger after achieving the world record in Tokyo 1991.

“I was really hungry and inspired before I broke the world record. I feel sad that my record is just 8.95. I think it should be at least around 9.10-9.15 to be more comfortable,” Powell said.

“I definitely don’t think I got the best out of myself. But then I started getting injuries and got older. When you become a world champion and a world record holder then your focus and motivation changes a little bit,” he added.

Powell, however, hopes his world record would remain untouched.

“If a jumper is doing like 8.50 plus I start to pay my attention and get a bit nervous. I mean records are meant to be broken but I don’t want to lose mine. I like to be the world record holder and not the former,” he said.

“But one day will come when someone else would also do it. I know one day it will happen. Maybe someone coached by me will go past that.”

Bolt a long-jumper?

Powell rated Usain Bolt, Jesse Owens and his fiercest rival Carl Lewis at the top, but feels the Jamaican sprinter could have gone past the 9m mark had he tried.

“I think Bolt could have jumped nine had he trained for it,” the 1991 World Championship record holder said.

Powell’s logic is based on elementary physics that the faster you can take off, the further you will be able to jump.

Bolt had clocked a top speed of 12 metres per second at 40m mark en route to his world record 9.58s at the World Championships in Berlin in 2009.

Going by the basic distance-speed-time formula, an ideal jump in such a scenario would be a massive 14.68.

Asked about his all-time greatest athlete, Powell gave a diplomatic answer.

“Potentially it’s Bolt but I would have to give it to Carl (Lewis) and maybe even Owens because he broke four world records in one afternoon,” he said.

Bolt might have hung up his boots, but Powell said athletics will get its new star soon.

“Earlier everyone was saying what’s going to happen after Bolt finishes. They were saying the same thing about Carl Lewis, then Michael Johnson came in.

“There are plenty of talents, someone will come in and fill the void. Hopefully it will be a number of people and I don’t think it will be good to have just one person. There was a golden era when I was competing and maybe we will get back to that,” he said.

Powell has not won a gold medal in Olympics having lost to Lewis but he is happy being a world record holder.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Advice from an ex-robber on how to keep your home safe

Tips on a more hands-on approach of keeping your house secure.

tommaso79

Home, a space that is entirely ours, holds together our entire world. Where our children grow-up, parents grow old and we collect a lifetime of memories, home is a feeling as much as it’s a place. So, what do you do when your home is eyed by miscreants who prowl the neighbourhood night and day, plotting to break in? Here are a few pre-emptive measures you can take to make your home safe from burglars:

1. Get inside the mind of a burglar

Before I break the lock of a home, first I bolt the doors of the neighbouring homes. So that, even if someone hears some noise, they can’t come to help.

— Som Pashar, committed nearly 100 robberies.

Burglars study the neighbourhood to keep a check on the ins and outs of residents and target homes that can be easily accessed. Understanding how the mind of a burglar works might give insights that can be used to ward off such danger. For instance, burglars judge a house by its front doors. A house with a sturdy door, secured by an alarm system or an intimidating lock, doesn’t end up on the burglar’s target list. Upgrade the locks on your doors to the latest technology to leave a strong impression.

Here are the videos of 3 reformed robbers talking about their modus operandi and what discouraged them from robbing a house, to give you some ideas on reinforcing your home.

Play
Play
Play

2. Survey your house from inside out to scout out weaknesses

Whether it’s a dodgy back door, a misaligned window in your parent’s room or the easily accessible balcony of your kid’s room, identify signs of weakness in your home and fix them. Any sign of neglect can give burglars the idea that the house can be easily robbed because of lax internal security.

3. Think like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone

You don’t need to plant intricate booby traps like the ones in the Home Alone movies, but try to stay one step ahead of thieves. Keep your car keys on your bed-stand in the night so that you can activate the car alarm in case of unwanted visitors. When out on a vacation, convince the burglars that the house is not empty by using smart light bulbs that can be remotely controlled and switched on at night. Make sure that your newspapers don’t pile up in front of the main-door (a clear indication that the house is empty).

4. Protect your home from the outside

Collaborate with your neighbours to increase the lighting around your house and on the street – a well-lit neighbourhood makes it difficult for burglars to get-away, deterring them from targeting the area. Make sure that the police verification of your hired help is done and that he/she is trustworthy.

While many of us take home security for granted, it’s important to be proactive to eliminate even the slight chance of a robbery. As the above videos show, robbers come up with ingenious ways to break in to homes. So, take their advice and invest in a good set of locks to protect your doors. Godrej Locks offer a range of innovative locks that are un-pickable and un-duplicable. To secure your house, see here.

The article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Locks and not by the Scroll editorial team.