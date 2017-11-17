NBA: LeBron registers record triple-double as Cavaliers beat LA Lakers, Knicks down Nets

Cleveland star LeBron James tied Larry Bird for sixth all time in NBA triple-doubles on Thursday as the Cavaliers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 121-112. “King” James scored 25 points with 12 rebounds and 12 assists for the 59th triple-double of his 15-season career.
Cleveland’s Kevin Love led all scorers with 28 points, while Jose Calderon added a season high 17. Lonzo Ball, the Lakers rookie playing against James for the first time, finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Brandon Ingram scored 26 points to lead the young, energetic Lakers, who seized an early lead before the Cavaliers found their range. Cleveland scored 100 points for the 22nd consecutive game, winning for the 16th time in 17 contests. James helped put the game away, his dunk with 2:20 remaining and short shot with 1:38 to play putting the Cavs up 117-108.
“Tonight the difficult challenge was the way they were kind of spreading the floor, running up and down,” James said. “But if we defend, if we share the ball, move the ball, we’re going to give ourselves a good chance to win every night.”
Knicks down Nets
The New York Knicks lost star forward Kristaps Porzingis to a left knee injury in the second half, but held on for a 111-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Courtney Lee scored a season-high 27 points for the Knicks, who notched a third straight win. Porzingis scored 13 points before departing with 9:25 to play in the third quarter.
With their Latvian star off the floor, the Knicks briefly surrendered the lead late in the third, but came through down the stretch. Lee came within three points of his career high. Michael Beasley, who replaced Porzingis, added 15 points, while Turkish center Enes Kanter contributed 13 and nine rebounds.
While it was just across town in Brooklyn, it was a much needed away win for the Knicks – just their second of the season. But any long-term injury to Porzingis will temper their satisfaction in the win. The Knicks were already without their second-leading scorer Tim Hardaway Jr., who missed his seventh straight game with a stress injury in his lower left leg.
