The Ashes

Ashes: Steve Smith takes charge as Australia reach 203/3 after dismissing England for 403

The Aussie skipper was once again a thorn in the flesh of his opponents, reaching an unbeaten 92 at the close of play on day two.

by 
ICC

Australian captain Steve Smith again proved to be a major obstacle as England wasn’t able to capitalise on their overnight momentum on the second day of the third Ashes Test in Perth on Friday.

England first innings centurion Dawid Malan urged his team to ramp up the pressure on the home side at the end of the first day’s play, but a late order collapse by the visitors and the broad bat of Smith ensured the match was evenly poised at the end of the second day.

At stumps Australia were 203/3, with Smith on 92 and Shaun Marsh on seven, a deficit of 200 runs with seven wickets in hand after dismissing England for 403.

The tourists appeared to miss a golden chance to remove Marsh just before stumps, when the left-hander hit the ball onto Mark Stoneman’s foot at short leg and the fielder was unable to cling onto the rebound as he and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow both lunged at the catch.

England had looked set to post a massive score when they were 368 for four with Malan and Bairstow seemingly in total control, but then lost six wickets for 35 runs in a stunning collapse before lunch.

Second-gamer Chris Overton (2/46) then raised English spirits again by removing openers David Warner (22) and Cameron Bancroft (25) in quick succession, before Smith again proved a major stumbling block.

He paired with Usman Khawaja to add 124 for the third wicket, and was poised to score his 22nd Test century when play resumes on the third day. Smith was rarely troubled by the English bowlers and played shots to all points of the ground, having faced just 122 balls and hit 14 fours and one six.

Khawaja, who survived a tough caught and bowled chance from Overton before he scored, was adjudged lbw to Chris Woakes for 50, and failed with his third umpire review. Australia lead the series 2-0 and can regain the Ashes with victory at the WACA Ground, although heavy rain is forecast for the final two days.

England started the day in total control, but ultimately failed to capitalise on a record fifth-wicket partnership by centurions Malan (140) and Bairstow (119).

Bairstow put a controversial few weeks behind him on and off the field to post his fourth Test century as part of a 237-run stand with Malan, who notched his maiden Test century. The pair notched a new record fifth-wicket partnership for England against Australia, beating a long-standing mark set in 1938 by Eddie Paynter and Denis Compton at Trent Bridge.

Having come together with England under pressure at 131 for four shortly after lunch Thursday, the pair breathed life back into their team’s Ashes defence. Malan’s wicket was the first to fall Friday, with his breakthrough innings finally came to an end when he was brilliantly caught by substitute fielder Peter Handscomb from the bowling of Nathan Lyon.

Bairstow’s century was a welcome knock for the English batsman after a controversial tour, with a headbutt incident at a Perth bar causing unwanted attention, and a war of words with the Australians on and off the field. Promoted to six, Bairstow was bowled by Mitchell Starc (4/91) as wickets fell in a rush late in the England innings.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Advice from an ex-robber on how to keep your home safe

Tips on a more hands-on approach of keeping your house secure.

tommaso79

Home, a space that is entirely ours, holds together our entire world. Where our children grow-up, parents grow old and we collect a lifetime of memories, home is a feeling as much as it’s a place. So, what do you do when your home is eyed by miscreants who prowl the neighbourhood night and day, plotting to break in? Here are a few pre-emptive measures you can take to make your home safe from burglars:

1. Get inside the mind of a burglar

Before I break the lock of a home, first I bolt the doors of the neighbouring homes. So that, even if someone hears some noise, they can’t come to help.

— Som Pashar, committed nearly 100 robberies.

Burglars study the neighbourhood to keep a check on the ins and outs of residents and target homes that can be easily accessed. Understanding how the mind of a burglar works might give insights that can be used to ward off such danger. For instance, burglars judge a house by its front doors. A house with a sturdy door, secured by an alarm system or an intimidating lock, doesn’t end up on the burglar’s target list. Upgrade the locks on your doors to the latest technology to leave a strong impression.

Here are the videos of 3 reformed robbers talking about their modus operandi and what discouraged them from robbing a house, to give you some ideas on reinforcing your home.

Play
Play
Play

2. Survey your house from inside out to scout out weaknesses

Whether it’s a dodgy back door, a misaligned window in your parent’s room or the easily accessible balcony of your kid’s room, identify signs of weakness in your home and fix them. Any sign of neglect can give burglars the idea that the house can be easily robbed because of lax internal security.

3. Think like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone

You don’t need to plant intricate booby traps like the ones in the Home Alone movies, but try to stay one step ahead of thieves. Keep your car keys on your bed-stand in the night so that you can activate the car alarm in case of unwanted visitors. When out on a vacation, convince the burglars that the house is not empty by using smart light bulbs that can be remotely controlled and switched on at night. Make sure that your newspapers don’t pile up in front of the main-door (a clear indication that the house is empty).

4. Protect your home from the outside

Collaborate with your neighbours to increase the lighting around your house and on the street – a well-lit neighbourhood makes it difficult for burglars to get-away, deterring them from targeting the area. Make sure that the police verification of your hired help is done and that he/she is trustworthy.

While many of us take home security for granted, it’s important to be proactive to eliminate even the slight chance of a robbery. As the above videos show, robbers come up with ingenious ways to break in to homes. So, take their advice and invest in a good set of locks to protect your doors. Godrej Locks offer a range of innovative locks that are un-pickable and un-duplicable. To secure your house, see here.

The article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Locks and not by the Scroll editorial team.