indian sport

Punjab’s Anjum Moudgil, Arjun Babuta win air rifle mixed team title at shooting nationals

The Punjab pair shot a total of 497.9 in the 50-shot final, getting the better of Apurvi Chandela and Yash Vardhan of Rajasthan, who ended with 496.4.

by 
HT Photo

Anjum Moudgil and Arjun Babuta of Punjab won the 10m air rifle mixed team title at the 61st National Shooting Championships for rifle and pistol in New Delhi on Friday.

The Punjab pair shot a total of 497.9 in the 50-shot final, getting the better of Apurvi Chandela and Yash Vardhan of Rajasthan, who ended with 496.4.

Pooja Ghatkar and Shahu Mane of Maharashtra won bronze with a score of 433.9. This was Anjum’s third gold of the nationals.

Anjum and Arjun qualified fifth out of five pairs that made it to the final from the total 24 teams that participated. Each team had to shoot 80 shots, 40 by each shooter, post which the final five pairs were identified.

Anjum and Arjun shot a total of 832.1, the latter shooting 415.3 while the former shot 416.8. The Karnataka pairing of Meghana Sajjanar and Tejas Krishna Prasad topped the charts with 835.1, thanks largely to a superlative 420.8 by Meghana. Akhil Sheoran and Ayushi Gupta were the other team who made it to the finals.

In the final, however, Anjum and Arjun were never seriously challenged and led from start to finish to easily quell the challenge of the Rajasthan and Maharashtra pair.

Maharashtra, however, managed to win the junior air rifle mixed team gold through the pair of Prachi Gadkari and Shahu Mane, who shot 493.9 in the final to finish ahead of Elavenil Valarivan and Harshrajsinhji Gohil of Gujarat, who shot 490.6 in the final.

The bronze went to Vanishka Rathore and Divyansh Panwar of Rajasthan with 429.4.

Combining with Nupur Patil, Shahu Mane, who has recently won a Youth Olympic Games quota place, helped Maharashtra to their second gold of the day by winning the youth 10m air rifle mixed team event.

The pair shot 499.6 in the final to beat Zeena Khitta and Surya Pratap Singh (495.7) of Himachal Pradesh. Mehuli Ghosh and Archisman Chakraborti from West Bengal won the bronze with 430.9.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.