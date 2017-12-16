indian cricket

‘Coaching gives me more fulfillment than commentary’: Dravid on his post-retirement days

The current India junior coach spoke about the importance of failing, the 2001 Kolkata Test and more at the Go Sports Athletes’ Conclave.

by 
Go Sports

Alongside a ‘God’, a prince and a swashbuckler, in the previous generation of Indian cricket, existed an aristocrat from Bengaluru. His talent was apparent, but not shining. He had aggression, but it burned within him. He didn’t hit a lot of sixes, but was always counted on to bat for six hours. Rahul Dravid understood his limitations, maximised his potential and sweated his way to success – and he did it being a mild-mannered, modest gentleman. Dravid proved that nice guys don’t necessarily finish last. For this, he evokes respect and serves as a role-model, especially in young and aspiring athletes. He was, hence, the perfect person to address the Go Sports Athletes’ Conclave in Bengaluru on Friday.

Here’s what he had to say:

‘Coaching gives me more fulfillment’

After I was done playing, I did a few things – commentary, doing corporate speeches. But the thing I enjoyed the most was coaching. Commentary was nice and great, but you just don’t get a fulfillment at the end of the day. Being involved with young people, their lives gave me the most satisfaction. So, purely for selfish reasons I am doing something that gives me satisfaction. I enjoy doing it. Also, I figured out that I can do it at this stage, because it will get tougher as you grow older – coaching has also become physically demanding.

‘I was more of a failure than success’

I am qualified to talk about failure. I played 604 matches for India, including a T20I game, which I am so proud about (laughs). I didn’t cross fifty 410 out of those 604 times. If you just do the math, I was more a failure than I was a success.

‘Failing well is very important’

The great players I have played with and the people that I have had honour to play against know how to fail well. We have often heard “failure is the stepping stone to success”. But it’s just that you can fail badly and can also fail well. Failing well is very, very important.

When we fail, we often tend to brush things under the carpet. We blame someone, we always tend to find an excuse. When you do things like that, you lose an opportunity to fail well. When you fail, you have an opportunity to understand yourself. Failure teaches you to deal with tough situations. The more you put yourself on the line, you will learn to get better.

‘2001 Calcutta Test taught me to focus on the simplest thing’

In the first three days of the (2001) Calcutta Test match, we were sort of completely beaten. My form was not good. In fact, I was demoted to No. 6 in the batting order. I want to take my mind to the start of the fourth day. It was quite funny because, I had reached the depths, I felt so low. I was not in a position to think about the past or about the future. I said to myself: ‘I am struggling so much. So there is no point about worrying about what’s going to happen in the future. I was not willing to think whether I was going to be dropped or we were going to lose’. I said: ‘I am going to just focus on the simplest thing’. And in cricket, it just focusing on one ball at a time. For me, it was a really good lesson that day.

‘I wish I had developed more hobbies’

It’s important to have hobbies because international cricket is full of stress and pressures. It’s like living in a fishbowl. There, every performance matters, every game matters. Your successes and failures are so public. For me, I liked reading. I started reading quite late, in college. But reading took my mind away from cricket. When I read, I wasn’t worrying about how to face Muttiah Muralitharan. So, looking back, I wish I had developed more hobbies, like playing an instrument and things like that.

‘Balance in life helped my longevity’

I was lucky I had friends outside cricket. There were teammates from Karnataka but we never bumped into each other off the field. There’s no doubt that I was able to play 16 years of international cricket is because I had a balance to my life. It helped my longevity. The players of this generation should also develop their personality, which will in turn help their game.

‘Cricket changed my personality’

Being an international cricketer has changed me completely. I was an introverted person. I ran away from my first debate competition. International cricket has put me in a position that I wasn’t comfortable with. But now I am happy for that because I had the opportunity to visit some great places, meet interesting people.

‘I maximised my potential’

I would like to be remembered as someone who did the best with his abilities. A lot of people who’d seen me as a youngsters have told me ‘Rahul, I never thought you’d be able to score 13,000 Test runs or 10,000 ODI runs.’ I wasn’t a standout player. Like, if you saw a Tendulkar, you’d know he’d become a great player. Not with me. But I actually liked it. It was a backhanded compliment. I was someone who maximised my potential.

‘A good coach will like someone who’s willing to learn’

I don’t think a good coach should expect the people who he’s working with to listen to everything he says. A good coach will like someone who’s willing to learn. He might be the quietest in the team, he might not take everything you say, but will be open to learning. That’s what coaches look for.

‘Youngsters today are really passionate’

At least the cricketers I work with, their desire to learn is great. They want to get better, they are ready to put in the effort on the field. The youngsters of today are passionate. It’s fulfilling for me to work with people like that. But they also should learn to maximise their potential.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.