India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma-inspired hosts eye series win at fortress Visakhapatnam

The hosts have lost just once in the seven games that have been played at the venue.

Deepak Malik/BCCI/Sportzpics

An imposing line-up and an impeccable record in Visakhapatnam make India the clear favourites as they seek to clinch another series win against Sri Lanka in the third and final One-day International on Sunday. India have not lost a series at home since the defeat to South Africa in October 2015.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are seeking to win their first bilateral series in India, having lost eight and drawn one in the past. Skipper Rohit Sharma led the fightback for India in Mohali with a superb double century – his third in ODIs – after the team had been outplayed in the series opener in Dharamsala. Sharma and his men will look to ride the momentum after a big win in the second game and seal the series at the ACA-VDCA stadium.

The Indian team has lost only once at the venue in the seven games played at the venue (with one being washed out), and will hope to keep winning on what has generally been a high-scoring ground. Defeat in Dharamsala meant India can’t overtake South Africa in the ICC ODI rankings but a series win is at stake.

With Shikhar Dhawan chipping in with a half-century and young Shreyas Iyer announcing himself on the big stage with a sparkling knock of 88 at Mohali, the Indian batting seems to be back in form. A lot depends on the top-order’s performance if the home team has to continue its dominance.

However, It looks like Ajinkya Rahane would continue to remain on the sidelines unless the think-tank opts to pick him ahead of either Manish Pandey or Dinesh Karthik. who are under pressure to perform with the bat.

The bowlers have looked the part so far and will aim to continue the good work on what is likely to be a batsman-friendly wicket. And, the importance of bowling well in the first 10 overs has set the tone for many a win recently and the lead bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah would be well aware of this as would Lanka’s spearhead Suranga Lakmal.

Lankans may ring in changes

The visitors, buoyed by news about the availability of ace all-rounder Angelo Mathews for the crucial game, will be give it their all to snatch a much-needed series win, in what has been a tough year for them.

Mathews scored a ton, albeit in a losing cause in Mohali and will be the lynchpin of the batting unit, which is short on experience.

The Lankans were brought crashing down to earth after a good win at Dharamsala as Rohit went on the rampage and their batsmen capitulated under the pressure of chasing a mammoth score. Mathews’ return to form must be heartening news for them as is the fact that he has earned some degree of success with his bowling too.

Upul Tharanga, among the more experienced batsmen in the line-up, needs to step up and make a bigger contribution to the team’s cause. The other batters including Lahiru Thirimanne, Danusha Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella, have been inconsistent and will have to find ways to make big scores.

The bowers, on the other hand, will look to recover quickly from the horror show as Rohit turned on the heat. Nuwan Pradeep, who was taken for 106 in 10 overs, will look for redemption if he retains his place in the XI while Suranga Lakmal holds the key for Lanka.

Spinners of both teams haven’t had a great time in the ODIs and could be under pressure to keep the runs down in Visakhapatnam, which offers little turn. While India are unlikely to tinker with the XI that won in Mohali, the visiting side may consider bringing pacer Dushmantha Chameera in place of Pradeep. India registered a massive win against New Zealand in the last ODI that was played at the port city, inspired by Amit Mishra’s five-for.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, M S Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, Siddarth Kaul.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (c), Upul Tharanga, Danusha Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Matthews, Sachith Pathirana, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Akila Dhanajaya, Chathuranga de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Kusal Perera.

