Sri Lanka in India

‘Learnt a lot from Kolkata Test and Dharamsala ODI’: Dhawan insists India ready for South Africa

The southpaw mentioned that the twin batting failures against Sri Lanka recently made the hosts rethink their plans in testing conditions.

by 
Prashant Bhoot/BCCI/Sportzpics

Indian batsmen have been found wanting against the moving ball of late but opener Shikhar Dhawan, on Saturday, insisted that the team has learnt from the mistakes made in Dharamsala and Kolkata.

An ordinary performance in pace-friendly conditions has raised question marks ahead of the South Africa tour beginning early month when India go into the three-match Test series without playing a single warm-up game. “We have learnt a lot of things. Especially when we played in Kolkata [during first Test against SL] and in Dharamsala [first ODI],” said Dhawan ahead of the ODI series decider against Sri Lanka at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

“It was seaming and it was a damp wicket but we still went in with a positive intent and gave our best and of course, it didn’t go our way but learnt from it. It’s good sometimes when you fall, you learn a lots of things out of it,” he added.

India bounced back to level the series in Mohali courtesy of a third ODI double hundred from captain Rohit Sharma. Despite India scoring nearly 400 runs in the last game, Dhawan said there was scope to improve for his side. “The way we came back in the next game, in Mohali we felt that it was a damp wicket at the start but it wasn’t. Still the ball wasn’t coming that nicely when we were batting at the start.

“We took the pressure nicely and changed the game after ten overs. As I said, it’s always a learning curve, we are learning and we are going to get better from here,” the left-hander said.

‘Chilled out captain’

Dhawan was full of praise for his opening partner Rohit, who led from the front in his first full series as captain. “He has only been captain for two matches but I’ve known Rohit from a long time and I know what his character is like.

“He is a very chilled-out captain and tells us to keep the basics right, we all know our roles, we just have to give our best and hats off to him for the way he performed in the last game. Very happy about it,” said Dhawan.

On what he thought of the captain’s unbeaten 208, Dhawan said: “Rohit and I have played for a long time. He is one of the best opening batsman I have played with.”

The stylish opener conceded that there is pressure ahead of the series decider tomorrow but the team is used to it. “Of course there is pressure whenever you play a final [decider], there is pressure but we are used to it and there is going to be a big crowd [at Visakhapatnam].

“We are a strong side and we believe in our ability and our skill, we are going to go out and play it like any other game, just do the basics right.”

At the same time, Dhawan expects the Sri Lankans to be better prepared after their loss in Mohali. “Of course, when you attack the opposition and the players we are, the calibre we have got once we are in. Once I am in, I can demolish any side because that is my strength.

“And even Rohit, once he gets settled, he scores big. Of course any opposition can have plans when they lose, they will learn out of it and come out with a better mindset. We know about it; we will be aware of it because we know they will come out with strong plans for us,” he said.

Happy hunting ground

Dhawan said that he loves Visakhapatnam, having done well in the Deodhar Trophy to fight his way back into the national squad. “I’ve always loved coming back to Vizag. Very beautiful city, very clean city and of course the property in which we are living, it has the sea in front of us, it’s beautiful.

“And of course I did well in the Deodhar Trophy as you said and after that there was a drastic change in my career. As they say, Vizag is a city of destiny, isn’t it? It has been good for me and I always enjoy coming here,” the 32-year-old said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
