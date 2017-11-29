indian sport

National Shooting Championship: Anjum Moudgil’s dream run continues, takes gold tally to five

The Punjab shooter won the individual and team medals in the 50-metre rifle 3 positions.

by 
Twitter/@SpoSutra

Anjum Moudgil continued her impressive run at the National Shooting Championship in Trivandrum, winning both the individual and team gold medals in the 50-metre rifle 3 positions events.

On day five at the National Games shooting Range, Anjum, representing Punjab shot 457.6 in the final, to overcome Jammu & Kashmir’s Shreya Saksena who shot 452.9 for Silver. Raj Chaudhary of the Army won bronze with a score of 439.5. Having won the rifle prone and mixed team titles earlier, Saturday’s two gold medals made it a total of five.

Moudgil’s current form can be illustrated by the fact that she registered a new national record with a score of 586. More experienced shooters such as Lajja Gauswami (second with 580) of Gujarat and former world champion Tejaswini Sawant (fifth with 578) of Maharashtra followed Moudgil to the finals. The latter led from the start in the finals as well to deliver a commanding performance to clinch the title.

Earlier, her qualifying effort along with that of teammates Dilreen Gill and Avnish Kaur Sidhu got Punjab the team gold as the troika combined for a total of 1730, well ahead of Maharashtra, who took silver with a score of 1714. Kerala won bronze with 1711 on the board.

Shreya Saksena, however, had a fine outing, winning two golds on the day in the women’s junior and junior civilian 3P events. Gill also won her second gold of the day claiming the Women’s 3P civilian championship gold medal.

A total of 4800 men and women shooters are participating in the 61st national championship, which includes 200 wild card entries.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.