Badminton

Dubai Superseries: Sindhu defeats Chen in straight games to reach yet another major final

The Olympic silver medallist took 58 minutes to defeat the Chinese 21-15, 21-18.

by 
Hotstar

PV Sindhu’s hopes of capping off a fabulous year with a title received a shot in the arm as she defeated China’s Chen Yufei in straight games on Saturday to enter the championship match at the Dubai World Superseries Finals.

Sindhu took 58 minutes to defeat the up and coming singles star from China 21-15, 21-18 and will now lock horns with the top seed at the tournament, Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, who came from behind to defeat Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 17-21, 21-12, 21-19 in the first semi-final earlier in the day.

It will be a repeat of the final group stage match when Sindhu was barely tested by Yamaguchi in a 21-9, 21-13 win in just 36 minutes. The result meant that Sindhu topped her group and came unbeaten into the semi-finals against the 18-year-old from China.

The match against world No 8 Chen was a much closer affair than the scoreline would suggest, with the momentum swinging back and forth between the two players. Sindhu, who had crushed Chen in the semi-final of the World Championships in Glasgow, was made to work hard for her win in Dubai on Saturday.

The very first point saw Sindhu move Chen around the court, indicating that she was ready to play the waiting game. The Indian shuttler won five straight points, with the Chinese youngster perhaps struggling with nerves on her maiden Superseries Finals appearance.

But Chen found her footing quickly, to win five straight points of her own. Then, at 6-6, Chen went into the lead for the first time in the match. But soon, Sindhu won four straight points to make it 10-8, as Chen struggled for consistency. That was followed by a patient 42-shot rally that ended with a delicious drop shot by Chen to make 10-10.

There was very little to choose between the two, but Sindhu had a one-point lead during the mid-game interval. The Indian came back on the court in fine form, building a good lead again, by increasing the tempo after the break to make it 15-11, then 19-14. Some excellent, reflex defence by Chen made it 15-19 but Sindhu took the next two points, wrapping up the game with a delicate drop shot that caught the Chinese flat-footed. The score read 21-15, but it was much closer than the margin suggested.

It was a neck-to-neck start to the second game, with Chen finding her range with the smashes, playing the angles instead of going for power. But Sindhu soon took a 7-3 lead with an opportune smash that saw her getting pumped up with coach Gopichand cheering her on.

The pressure of trailing started to tell on Chen, and errors from racquet saw Sindhu open up a 9-4 lead. Chen kept fighting back with a series of perfectly-placed forehand smashes down the line that served her well all night, but Sindhu kept her opponent at an arm’s length, leading 13-9 and then 15-11.

Chen, however, refused to give up, winning five points in a row to take a 16-15 lead, trying to force the decider against a tiring Sindhu. The rallies kept lengthening and Sindhu received a yellow card for time-wasting, as she was taking time to recover between points. She stayed in the lead, but Chen was making Sindhu earn every point, with a 57-shot rally at the end serving as the highlight. Both players gave it all during that rally but the 18-year-old Chen gave Sindhu the run around and won the point with a drop shot to make it 18-19, leaving Sindhu gasping for breath.

A decider, if Chen had forced it, would perhaps have worked against Sindhu, with the youngster clearly fresher.

And then came the final turning point, and Chen’s inexperience showed as she made a silly error and admonished herself, with Sindhu celebrating her first match point, which she duly converted. In the end, the crowd – which has been vociferously rooting for Sindhu – erupted as the Olympic silver medallist reached yet another major final in 2017.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.