Aryan-Arjun win second consecutive ITF doubles title, Ramkumar bags Kolkata tournament

Mumbai’s Aryan Goveas, along with his partner from Pune, Arjun Kadhe pocketed their second consecutive doubles title on the trot with a 6-7 (1), 6-1, 10-7 win over Oleksandr Bielinskyi of Ukraine and Russia’s Ronald Slobodchikov in the final of the Egypt Futures in Cairo on Saturday.

Aryan and Arjun had won their first titles last week and continued the momentum this week too, winning the initial three rounds in straight sets. In the final, against opponents who had upset the top seeds in the semi-final, the games went with serve before the Ukraine-Russian pair ran away with the tie-breaker in the first set.

However, the second set was dominated by the Indian duo, who broke their opponents twice to win 6-1. The super tie-break saw Aryan and Arjun jump to a 4-2 lead, which they extended to 7-2, before their opponents staged a fightback to pull back to 4-7 and then 7-8. Aryan then served out the match to wrap up the super tie-breaker 10-7.

Ramkumar reigns supreme

Ramkumar Ramanathan lived up to his top billing to win the Premjit Lall invitational tournament at Kolkata, beating second seeded Sriram Balaji of Tamil Nadu 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

The doubles battle went down the wire with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prasanth defeating Vishnu Vardhan and Sriram Balaji 7-6 (8), 6-3.