India v Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI as it happened: Dhawan smashes ton as hosts stroll to series win
Can Sri Lanka pull off another upset to take the series?
India win series 2-1! They win the third ODI by 8 wickets (Dhawan 100*, Karthik 26*).
Dhawan’s charge towards a ton added some spice to proceedings, but the writing was already on the wall after Sri Lanka were dismissed for a lowly 215. After Kuldeep, Chahal’s heroics with the ball, it was a crucial stand between Dhawan and Shreyas that quelled any hopes of a Sri Lankan upset win. The visitors’ middle-order collapse summed up their campaign on this tour. They showed intent, but could not take it all the way. Tharanga fell just as they were asserting themselves. The seniors were expected to back him, but they could not hold their own against India’s spin twins. Sri Lanka spinner also looked to have found some juice off the wicket early in India’s chase. Rohit’s dismissal was a sign that the match could have a twist, but Dhawan and Shreyas batted in a higher gear from the get go, dousing all such fears. Rohit will be happy with his team’s come from behind win after the debacle in Dharamsala. His first assignment as captain has ended positively. He will now hope his side replicates the performance in the T20I series that follows shortly.
India 215/2 after 32 overs (Dhawan 100*, Karthik 22*).
100 up for Dhawan! He gets there with two boundaries. Gets there in the nick of time. His 12th ODI century. The lad batted at his aggressive best. The target was small, but Dhawan made it feel like it was completely insignificant.
India 204/2 after 31 overs (Dhwan 92*, Karthik 21*).
200 up for India! Dhawan and Kathik have now added 50 runs for the third wicket. India are within touching distance now. Just a matter of time. But efforts underway by Dhawan to reach triple digits.
India 193/2 after 30 overs (Dhawan 87*, Karthik 15*).
Dhawan is in race to clinch a century before India reach their target. He needs another 13 runs. India need 23 for victory.
India 160/2 after 25 overs (Dhawan 61*, Karthik 7*).
Reprieve for India! Dinesh Karthik reviews after the umpire raises the finger for an LBW shout. Karthik was confident he got an edge and the replays backed his claim.
India 149/2 after 22.4 overs (Dhawan 59*).
WICKET! Shreyas plays a nothing shot. tries to slog but mistimes it to Lakmal off Thisara. He departs on 65. The dismissal ends a 135-run stand between Shreyas and Dhawan. India, though, will not sweat a lot. they are well on course to victory.
100-run partnership for Dhawan-Shreyas! Dhawan also brings up his half-century. He gets there with a six. Sums up the duo’s stand today. The two have all but snuffed out hopes of a Sri Lankan upset win. India 127/1 after 20 overs (Shreyas 62*, Shreyas 51*).
India 103/1 after 16 overs. (Shreyas 55*, Dhawan 36*).
India cross the 100-run mark and Shreyas brings up his second consecutive fifty. He came one-down but has overtaken Dhawan to reach the mark. If the duo bats like the way they have so, far, we might be looking an early finish to the game.
India 75/1 after 12 overs (Dhawan 31*, Shreyas 30*).
50-run partnership for Dhawan-Shreyas. The two have now helped India score 40 runs in the past 20 deliveries. They are batting positively and most importantly negated the threat from Dhananjaya, who had his tail up after dismissing Rohit.
India 55/1 after 10 overs (Dhawan 27*, Shreyas 14*).
50 up for India! Dhawan-Shreyas keep India’s chase steady after Rohit’s early exit. Dhawan has taken over Rohit’s role and is attacking the bowlers. His style seems to have Dhananjaya rattled who is now erring in line. Shreyas too has settled down rather quickly after coming into bat.
India 14/1 after 3.4 overs.
WICKET! Rohit smashed Akila Dhananjaya for a huge six and is bowled two balls later on 7. Did not read the googly ball at all. Rohit had looked edgy since getting in. Sri Lanka’s move to get in the spinner early seemed to have rattled him. The Mumbai batsman was looking to attack the bowler and failed to read the delivery.
Rohit b Dhananjaya 7.
India 3/0 after 2 overs.
Sri Lanka have employed spin early on and openers Rohit, Dhawan have had to begin their chase watchfully. Rohit, though, did attempt an ill-advised slog, but he was fortunate that the ball fell short of the fielder in the deep.
It was Kuldeep and Chahal who triggered the collapse. Kuldeep sent Tharanga back when he was batting on 95, later Chahal bowled in-form batsman Mathews. The spin-duo brought the team back into the game, now the batsmen will be expected to chase down the 216-run target with ease.
Sri Lanka 215 all out. They were 136/2 at one point.
WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes the final wicket. Gunaratne edges it to Dhoni behind the stumps. It was inevitable. A little fight was expected from the Sri Lanka lower-order, but they have let the advantage slip after Tharanga had set the base for them.
Gunaratne c Dhoni b Kumar 17.
Sri Lanka 215/9 after 44 overs (Gunaratne 17*, Fernando 0*).
Chahal ends his quota with a maiden. Fine performance by the spinner. He finishes with figures of 10-2-46-3. Broke the back of Sri Lanka’s middle-order. The visitors could not recover from that point. In fact, in the last ten overs, Sri Lanka have scored just 26 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.
Sri Lanka 211/9 after 40.1 overs (Gunaratne 14*).
WICKET! Sri lanka lose their ninth wicket. Pandya has Lakmal trapped plumb in front. The visitors were 136/2 at one point, they are now 211/9. Sri Lanka had no answers to India’s wrist spinners. They looked set for a huge total as Tharnaga was going all guns blazing. The weak lower-order though made it difficult for them to keep up the charge.
Lakmal lbw b Pandya 1.
Sri Lanka 211/8 after 40 overs (Gunaratne 14*).
WICKET! Kuldeep strikes again! bowls Dhananjaya. The batsman went for a sweep but missed the full delivery completely. This was Kuldeep’s third wicket of the innings.
Dananjaya b Kuldeep 1.
Sri Lanka 208/7 after 38.4 overs (Gunaratne 13*).
WICKET! Sri Lanka collapsing here. Pathirana mistimes a delivery off Pandya and holes it out to Chahal, who completes a running catch. The batsman looked edgy after struggling to keep the scorecard ticking. The frustration seemed to have gotten to him as he tried a rash shot.
Pathirana c Chahal b Pandya 7.
Sri Lanka 204/6 after 37 overs (Gunaratne 10*, Pathirana 6*).
India miss a chance. Pathirana and Gunaratne get into a mix up. Gunaratne says no for a run, but his partner has run over half the pitch length and his sent back. Bhuvi, though, fails to collect the ball to give visitors a reprieve.
Sri Lanka 202/6 after 36 overs (Gunaratne 9*).
WICKET! Chahal gets another one. Perera is trapped in front. Umpire lifts his finger, but he reviews, But, the decision stays. The ball is pitched outside off but came in quickly into the batsman and struck him on the back thigh. The tall batsman felt there might have been an edge, but snicko showed there wasn’t any.
Perera lbw b Chahal 6.
Sri Lanka 189/5 after 34 overs (Gunaratne 7*).
WICKET! Chahal bowls Mathews with a beaut of a delivery. India right on top here. Chahal gets plenty of turn to trick Mathews. The batsman thinks the flat delivery won’t turn, but it does by a fair distance before crashing into the stumps.
Mathews b Chahal 17.
Sri Lanka 168/4 after 28 overs (Mathews 6*)
WICKET! Dickwella comes and goes. Kuldeep gets his second wicket in one over. Dickwella is cramped for space and plays the ball straight into the hands of Shreyas Iyer at first slip. India on top!
Dickwella c Shreyas b Kuldeep 8.
Sri Lanka 164/3 after 27.2 overs (Mathews 6*).
WICKET! Tharanga falls as Kuldeep-Dhoni combine to stump him out. He misses out on his ton by five runs. Kuldeep gets enough turn to get Tharanga out of his crease. Dhoni collects the ball and dislodges the bails in typical quickfire fashion. The batsman’s backfoot is caught on the crease and its given out after the third umpire takes a look.
Tharnaga st Dhoni b Kuldeep 95.
Sri Lanka 147/2 after 25.2 overs (Tharnaga 87*, Mathews 1*).
1000 runs for Tharanga in ODI cricket. He’s only the third batsman this year to reach the mark in 2017. Batting on 87, Tharanga came out today with great intent. He hasn’t let his intensity slip so far. Will be interesting to see how he fares as he nears a century.
Sri Lanka 136/2 after 22.3 overs (Tharanga 79*).
WICKET! Sadeera holds out off Chahal, Dhawan completes an easy catch in the deep. India finally have their breakthrough. Sadeera tried to play the attacking game, but Chahal is always adept at getting a wicket in such situations.
Sadeera c Dhawan b Chahal 42.
Sri Lanka 122/1 after 20 overs (Tharanga 74*, Sadeera 34*).
Dropped! Sadeera smashes it towards short-midwicket off Kuldeep. Dinesh Karthik puts in a decent effort, but can’t hold on. Luck refuses to leave Sri Lanka’s side. Frustration grows for India.
Sri Lanka 117/1 after 19 overs (Tharanga 73*, Sadeera 29*).
100-run partnership for Tharanga-Sadeera. India’s bowlers look bereft of ideas at the moment. Kuldeep in the only bowler, who has put the batsmen in some trouble, the others seem to be struggling.
Sri Lanka 100/1 after 17 overs (Tharanga 59*, Sadeera 27*).
100 up for Sri Lanka. Sadeera has hung around as Tharanga takes the attack to the India bowlers. The hosts have had a few decent shouts in. Kuldeep came closest to sending Tharanga back, but the luck has gone the visitors’ way so far. India need a breakthrough desperately. Tharanga and Sadeera have now added 85 runs for the second wicket.
Sri Lanka 89/1 after 15 overs (Tharanga 55*, Sadeera 19*).
Missed chance. Kuldeep traps Sadeera in front of the stumps. There is a huge shout, but the Umpire disagrees. Dhoni, Rohit have a short chat, but don’t go for a review. Replays show, the ball would have hit the stumps.
Sri Lanka 73/1 after 12 overs (Tharnaga 50*, Sadeera 10*).
FIFTY for Tharanga! 36th half century in ODI cricket. Has dominated the India bowlers since the word go. He will want to carry on from here and score a big one. Tharanga and Sadeera have now added 60 runs for the second wicket.
Sri Lanka 65/1 after 9 overs. (Tharanga 48*, Sadeera 4*)
Tharanga smashes Pandya for five consecutive boundaries! 20 runs! Tharanaga has kept up the attack despite the early blow. He’s taken an aggressive approach and hasn’t been fazed as India skipper Rohit Sharma shuffles his bowlers around.
8.1: 4 to third man
8.2: 4 over mid-on
8.3: 4 past mid-off
8.4: 4 to third man
8.5: 4 over mid-off
Sri Lanka 19/1 after 4 overs.
WICKET! Gunathilaka goes hard on a length delivery from Bumrah, but hits hit straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma at mid-off.
Gunathilaka c Rohit b Bumrah 13
Sri Lanka 14/0 after 3 overs.
Gunathilaka, Tharanga have given Sri Lanka a sedate, but purposeful start. They are pinching the quick singles and aiming for the gaps. They are here to win and making their intentions clear early on.
01:30: Both matches have been lopsided in the series. Will we have an interesting contest today? We are set! Bhuvi with the ball in his hand, Gunathilaka on strike.
Here’s hoping for a good game of cricket...
01:10 pm: An imposing line-up and an impeccable record in Visakhapatnam make India the clear favourites as they seek to clinch another series win against Sri Lanka in the third and final One-day International on Sunday. India have not lost a series at home since the defeat to South Africa in October 2015.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are seeking to win their first bilateral series in India, having lost eight and drawn one in the past. Skipper Rohit Sharma led the fightback for India in Mohali with a superb double century – his third in ODIs – after the team had been outplayed in the series opener in Dharamsala. Sharma and his men will look to ride the momentum after a big win in the second game and seal the series at the ACA-VDCA stadium.
The Indian team has lost only once at the venue in the seven games played at the venue (with one being washed out), and will hope to keep winning on what has generally been a high-scoring ground. Defeat in Dharamsala meant India can’t overtake South Africa in the ICC ODI rankings but a series win is at stake.
01:00 pm: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and India will be bowling first in the series decider.
One change for both sides.
Washington Sundar won’t get his 2nd game as he is sick, Kuldeep Yadav comes in.
Sadeera Samarawickrama comes in, Lahiru Thirimanne sits out for Sri Lanka.
12:55 pm: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the third and final ODI between India and Sri Lanka. Vizag is the location for yet another series decider. Can Rohit Sharma and Co pull off a win or do the Sri Lankans have another ace up their sleeve after Dharamsala?