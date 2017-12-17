indian cricket

‘We play to win, we don’t go there to do time-pass’: Shastri on relationship with Kohli

The India coach is yet to face a series defeat since taking charge as India coach in July 2017.

Virat Kohli (left) and India coach Ravi Shastri | ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP

‘We play to win.’

India coach Ravi Shastri credited skipper Virat Kohli’s hunger to win for India’s recent success in the home season. On Sunday, when India beat Sri Lanka 2-1 in the three-match one-day series, they registered their eighth series win on the trot. Since taking charge in July 2017, Shastri is yet to lose a series.

However, with away series against South Africa, Australia and England next year, the onus is on Kohli and Shastri to lead the team to wins in alien conditions.

Talking about his relationship with Kohli, Shastri in an interview with News18 said, “Equation is great. There is an element of trust in our relationship. We are both strong minded and both play to win at all costs. We play to win. We don’t go there to do time-pass. We want to compete.”

However, with both being strong minded individuals, there will be a clash of opinions between them.

“It’s a dialogue. See at that end of the day the captain is the boss. He might ask me for my suggestions. It doesn’t mean he has to agree with my suggestion. Because what I am looking for is for him to have his own mind as well and take the decision. We are there in the support staff to give suggestions which might help, so there is a dialogue. I might believe in a certain combination. He knows if he asks me a question, he will get the answer. There is no beating around the bush,” said Shastri.

Asked when was the last they disagreed over a certain combination, Shastri cheekily said, “The last time I don’t know but I was not on the field, I was in the commentary box where if I had met him I would have told him “Why did you field against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final? You should have batted.”

