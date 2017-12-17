EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

All good things come to an end: Scottish club Celtic’s 69-game unbeaten run is finally over

Brendan Rodgers’ team failed to score for the first time in 74 matches.

by 
ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP

Celtic’s record-breaking 69-game unbeaten run in Scottish domestic football came to a stunning end as the champions were thrashed 4-0 by Hearts on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side lost for the first time since St Johnstone beat the Glasgow club 2-1 in May 2016.

Goals from Harry Cochrane and Kyle Lafferty put Hearts two up by half-time at Tynecastle in Edinburgh before David Milinkovic’s brace sealed Celtic’s fate in the Scottish Premiership clash.

Celtic had set a new British record unbeaten domestic run when they reached 63 matches without defeat last month.

Despite their painful loss, Celtic remain two points clear of second placed Aberdeen with a game in hand.

Hearts, who were forced to make seven changes for the match due to a horrendous injury list, took a deserved 26th minute lead through 16-year-old Cochrane before former Rangers striker Lafferty doubled their advantage nine minutes later.

On-loan winger Milinkovic made it 3-0 two minutes after the break before he added a fourth from the penalty spot with 15 minutes remaining to seal Hearts biggest victory over the Hoops since 1895.

It was the first taste of Scottish defeat for Rodgers, who has won four successive trophies since arriving at Celtic Park last year, as his side failed to score for the first time in 74 matches.

Celtic restored Kieran Tierney, Jozo Simunovic and Mikael Lustig to their defence after resting them for the midweek win over Hamilton.

However, they looked shambolic at times when dealing with a Hearts side that put them under pressure from the start.

The warning signs were there when Lafferty got behind the Celtic defence early on, only for a contentious offside decision to save the visitors. Then Ross Callachan came close with a fizzing strike from just outside the box.

Celtic despair

Christophe Berra then sent a header just wide from a Don Cowie corner before teenager Cochrane got his first goal for Hearts with a superb strike.

Cowie pounced on some loose play by Dedryck Boyata and worked the ball to Cochrane who took a touch before smashing a left-foot strike low past the despairing Craig Gordon.

Celtic barely had time to reorganise before Lafferty added a second.

Milinkovic burst into the Celtic half and picked out Lafferty with a great cross-field pass.

The Northern Irish striker took a couple of touches before firing a sensational angled strike in off the far post from 20 yards.

The Hoops made two changes at the break with Moussa Dembele and Stuart Armstrong coming on for Olivier Ntcham and Kieran Tierney, but they couldn’t stop Hearts adding a third almost immediately.

Celtic defender Simunovic made a mess of dealing with a hopeful long ball and it fell to Milinkovic at the edge of the box. He took it round Gordon before rolling a shot past Mikel Lustig on the line.

Celtic did rally with Jon McLaughlin at full-stretch to push away a fierce strike from Leigh Griffiths and Scott Sinclair blazing over.

But it was Hearts who added another from the spot through Milinkovic after Gordon needlessly brought down Callachan as the Jambos recorded their third win in a row.

Proud Rodgers

Rodgers paid tribute to his Celtic stars for their “incredible” run. The Celtic boss admitted Hearts deserved to end the run. But he was quick to salute his players for their efforts since his arrival in Glasgow.

“First of all, I need to give credit to Hearts. It’s a thoroughly deserved win; they were the better team,” Rodgers said.

“We didn’t cope with their physicality, we made too many mistakes. We could have played five games today and not scored a goal.

“But I also want to congratulate my players. To have gone through 69 games and this to be their first defeat; of course it’s a sore one when you are beaten like that but they can hold their heads up. They have been absolutely amazing over those 18 months.”

Rodgers gathered his players on the Tynecastle pitch at full-time and urged the Scottish Premiership leaders to use the frustration of defeat as fuel for another long unbeaten run.

“I know the disappointment and the honesty of the group; it was just a case of saying remember what this feels like - that obviously hurts - but also to remind them that what they’ve done is incredible,” he said.

“It’s over now and we need to get ready to go again.

“We hit the reset button and look to get three points in our next game.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Putting the patient first - insights for hospitals to meet customer service expectations

These emerging solutions are a fine balance between technology and the human touch.

Shutterstock

As customers become more vocal and assertive of their needs, their expectations are changing across industries. Consequently, customer service has gone from being a hygiene factor to actively influencing the customer’s choice of product or service. This trend is also being seen in the healthcare segment. Today good healthcare service is no longer defined by just qualified doctors and the quality of medical treatment offered. The overall ambience, convenience, hospitality and the warmth and friendliness of staff is becoming a crucial way for hospitals to differentiate themselves.

A study by the Deloitte Centre for Health Solutions in fact indicates that good patient experience is also excellent from a profitability point of view. The study, conducted in the US, analyzed the impact of hospital ratings by patients on overall margins and return on assets. It revealed that hospitals with high patient-reported experience scores have higher profitability. For instance, hospitals with ‘excellent’ consumer assessment scores between 2008 and 2014 had a net margin of 4.7 percent, on average, as compared to just 1.8 percent for hospitals with ‘low’ scores.

This clearly indicates that good customer service in hospitals boosts loyalty and goodwill as well as financial performance. Many healthcare service providers are thus putting their efforts behind: understanding constantly evolving customer expectations, solving long-standing problems in hospital management (such as long check-out times) and proactively offering a better experience by leveraging technology and human interface.

The evolving patient

Healthcare service customers, who comprise both the patient and his or her family and friends, are more exposed today to high standards of service across industries. As a result, hospitals are putting patient care right on top of their priorities. An example of this in action can be seen in the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. In July 2015, the hospital launched a ‘Smart OPD’ system — an integrated mobile health system under which the entire medical ecosystem of the hospital was brought together on a digital app. Patients could use the app to book/reschedule doctor’s appointments and doctors could use it to access a patient’s medical history, write prescriptions and schedule appointments. To further aid the process, IT assistants were provided to help those uncomfortable with technology.

The need for such initiatives and the evolving nature of patient care were among the central themes of the recently concluded Abbott Hospital Leadership Summit. The speakers included pundits from marketing and customer relations along with leaders in the healthcare space.

Among them was the illustrious speaker Larry Hochman, a globally recognised name in customer service. According to Mr. Hochman, who has worked with British Airways and Air Miles, patients are rapidly evolving from passive recipients of treatment to active consumers who are evaluating their overall experience with a hospital on social media and creating a ‘word-of-mouth’ economy. He talks about this in the video below.

Play

As the video says, with social media and other public platforms being available today to share experiences, hospitals need to ensure that every customer walks away with a good experience.

The promise gap

In his address, Mr. Hochman also spoke at length about the ‘promise gap’ — the difference between what a company promises to deliver and what it actually delivers. In the video given below, he explains the concept in detail. As the gap grows wider, the potential for customer dissatisfaction increases.

Play

So how do hospitals differentiate themselves with this evolved set of customers? How do they ensure that the promise gap remains small? “You can create a unique value only through relationships, because that is something that is not manufactured. It is about people, it’s a human thing,” says Mr. Hochman in the video below.

Play

As Mr. Hochman and others in the discussion panel point out, the key to delivering a good customer experience is to instil a culture of empathy and hospitality across the organisation. Whether it is small things like smiling at patients, educating them at every step about their illness or listening to them to understand their fears, every action needs to be geared towards making the customer feel that they made the correct decision by getting treated at that hospital. This is also why, Dr. Nandkumar Jairam, Chairman and Group Medical Director, Columbia Asia, talked about the need for hospitals to train and hire people with soft skills and qualities such as empathy and the ability to listen.

Striking the balance

Bridging the promise gap also involves a balance between technology and the human touch. Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group, who also spoke at the event, wrote about the example of Dr. Devi Shetty’s Narayana Health Hospitals. He writes that their team of surgeons typically performs about 900 procedures a month which is equivalent to what most U.S. university hospitals do in a year. The hospitals employ cutting edge technology and other simple innovations to improve efficiency and patient care.

The insights gained from Narayana’s model show that while technology increases efficiency of processes, what really makes a difference to customers are the human touch-points. As Mr. Hochman says, “Human touch points matter more because there are less and less of them today and are therefore crucial to the whole customer experience.”

Play

By putting customers at the core of their thinking, many hospitals have been able to apply innovative solutions to solve age old problems. For example, Max Healthcare, introduced paramedics on motorcycles to circumvent heavy traffic and respond faster to critical emergencies. While ambulances reach 30 minutes after a call, the motorcycles reach in just 17 minutes. In the first three months, two lives were saved because of this customer-centric innovation.

Hospitals are also looking at data and consumer research to identify consumer pain points. Rajit Mehta, the MD and CEO of Max Healthcare Institute, who was a panelist at the summit, spoke of the importance of data to understand patient needs. His organisation used consumer research to identify three critical areas that needed work - discharge and admission processes for IPD patients and wait-time for OPD patients. To improve wait-time, they incentivised people to book appointments online. They also installed digital kiosks where customers could punch in their details to get an appointment quickly.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.