ISL: ATK register first win of the season as Robin Singh’s strike downs Mumbai City

Mumbai: As Mumbai City FC and ATK crossed swords at the the former’s home base on Sunday, one would have been forgiven if the mistook the venue for the Salt Lake Stadium, for it was the team from Kolkata that drew the maximum cheers through the 90 minutes.
As it turned out it was the ATK fans who went onto have the last laugh, as their team pulled off a fine performance to edge out the hosts 1-0 after Robin Singh’s second half goal.
The win helped ATK register their first win of the season and crawl out of the bottom place in the Indian Super League table to be placed eighth.
Be it the crowd support or the necessity to win, ATK turned out a clinical performance and if not for Mumbai goal-keeper Amrinder Singh’s reflex saves in the first half, the away side may have won by a bigger margin.
Mumbai’s problems began very early in the game, where they allowed time and space on the ball for their opponents.
Much of ATK’s play came from the flanks, which they used with good effect. Mumbai, on the other hand, were bereft of ideas as their midfield and forward line failed to complement each other.
Former Tottenham and Liverpool star Robbie Keane led most of ATK’s attacks. The Irish star provided the creative spark, pinging balls to the flanks, teaming up well with Robin Singh and Zeqiunha, who ended up as the game’s only scorer.
Keane had a shot on target too, but it was too weak to test Amrinder, who was in fine form.
Mumbai briefly threatened towards the closing stages of the first half, when Gerson came close to scoring with a header inside the six-yard area.
The best chance of the first 45 minutes, though, undoubtedly fell to Zequinha, but the Portuguese’s powerful run and shot went straight to Amrinder. The chance went begging even as Keane was standing unmarked at the far post.
ATK continued to press hard and showed fluency on the ball in the second period. They made their possession count as Zequinha made up for his earlier error with a fine cross from the left flank, eight minutes into the second half. His pass was met by Robin, who calmly slotted it home.
Balwant Singh and Emana dropped deeper after the goal and that ploy began to swing fortunes in the home side’s way, especially with ATK falling back in defence. The only opening for Teddy Sheringham’s side in the final quarter of the game came through Keane’s free-kick, which was tipped over the bar by Amrinder.
In stoppage time, Debjit Majumder, who hardly had much to do during the 90 minutes made a point-blank save as Mumbai threatened to snatch a point. Balwant smashed a header from an Emana corner soon after, but it went a couple of feet over the bar to end Mumbai’s hopes of late surge.
Chennaiyin FC make comeback with 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC
Jeje Lalpekhlua and Dhanapal Ganesh helped Chennaiyin FC to pull off a thrilling 2-1 victory over Bengaluru FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Jeje slammed the ball home past a hapless Gurpreet after the ball deflected off the BFC defender just five minutes into the match.
Bengaluru skipper Sunil Chhetri equalised for the hosts in the 85th minute but in 88th minute Ganesh sealed the hosts’ fate with a brilliant header off Rene Mihelic floater.
With this loss, Bengaluru are relegated to second position on the points-table with 12 points of six games. Chennaiyin garnered three points and are placed third with FC Pune taking the fourth position with nine points in six games.
Putting the patient first - insights for hospitals to meet customer service expectations
These emerging solutions are a fine balance between technology and the human touch.
As customers become more vocal and assertive of their needs, their expectations are changing across industries. Consequently, customer service has gone from being a hygiene factor to actively influencing the customer’s choice of product or service. This trend is also being seen in the healthcare segment. Today good healthcare service is no longer defined by just qualified doctors and the quality of medical treatment offered. The overall ambience, convenience, hospitality and the warmth and friendliness of staff is becoming a crucial way for hospitals to differentiate themselves.
A study by the Deloitte Centre for Health Solutions in fact indicates that good patient experience is also excellent from a profitability point of view. The study, conducted in the US, analyzed the impact of hospital ratings by patients on overall margins and return on assets. It revealed that hospitals with high patient-reported experience scores have higher profitability. For instance, hospitals with ‘excellent’ consumer assessment scores between 2008 and 2014 had a net margin of 4.7 percent, on average, as compared to just 1.8 percent for hospitals with ‘low’ scores.
This clearly indicates that good customer service in hospitals boosts loyalty and goodwill as well as financial performance.Many healthcare service providers are thus putting their efforts behind: understanding constantly evolving customer expectations, solving long-standing problems in hospital management (such as long check-out times) and proactively offering a better experience by leveraging technology and human interface.
The evolving patient
Healthcare service customers, who comprise both the patient and his or her family and friends, are more exposed today to high standards of service across industries. As a result, hospitals are putting patient care right on top of their priorities. An example of this in action can be seen in the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. In July 2015, the hospital launched a ‘Smart OPD’ system — an integrated mobile health system under which the entire medical ecosystem of the hospital was brought together on a digital app. Patients could use the app to book/reschedule doctor’s appointments and doctors could use it to access a patient’s medical history, write prescriptions and schedule appointments. To further aid the process, IT assistants were provided to help those uncomfortable with technology.
The need for such initiatives and the evolving nature of patient care were among the central themes of the recently concluded Abbott Hospital Leadership Summit. The speakers included pundits from marketing and customer relations along with leaders in the healthcare space.
Among them was the illustrious speaker Larry Hochman, a globally recognised name in customer service. According to Mr. Hochman, who has worked with British Airways and Air Miles, patients are rapidly evolving from passive recipients of treatment to active consumers who are evaluating their overall experience with a hospital on social media and creating a ‘word-of-mouth’ economy. He talks about this in the video below.
As the video says, with social media and other public platforms being available today to share experiences, hospitals need to ensure that every customer walks away with a good experience.
The promise gap
In his address, Mr. Hochman also spoke at length about the ‘promise gap’ — the difference between what a company promises to deliver and what it actually delivers. In the video given below, he explains the concept in detail. As the gap grows wider, the potential for customer dissatisfaction increases.
So how do hospitals differentiate themselves with this evolved set of customers? How do they ensure that the promise gap remains small? “You can create a unique value only through relationships, because that is something that is not manufactured. It is about people, it’s a human thing,” says Mr. Hochman in the video below.
As Mr. Hochman and others in the discussion panel point out, the key to delivering a good customer experience is to instil a culture of empathy and hospitality across the organisation. Whether it is small things like smiling at patients, educating them at every step about their illness or listening to them to understand their fears, every action needs to be geared towards making the customer feel that they made the correct decision by getting treated at that hospital. This is also why, Dr. Nandkumar Jairam, Chairman and Group Medical Director, Columbia Asia, talked about the need for hospitals to train and hire people with soft skills and qualities such as empathy and the ability to listen.
Striking the balance
Bridging the promise gap also involves a balance between technology and the human touch. Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group, who also spoke at the event, wrote about the example of Dr. Devi Shetty’s Narayana Health Hospitals. He writes that their team of surgeons typically performs about 900 procedures a month which is equivalent to what most U.S. university hospitals do in a year. The hospitals employ cutting edge technology and other simple innovations to improve efficiency and patient care.
The insights gained from Narayana’s model show that while technology increases efficiency of processes, what really makes a difference to customers are the human touch-points. As Mr. Hochman says, “Human touch points matter more because there are less and less of them today and are therefore crucial to the whole customer experience.”
By putting customers at the core of their thinking, many hospitals have been able to apply innovative solutions to solve age old problems. For example, Max Healthcare, introduced paramedics on motorcycles to circumvent heavy traffic and respond faster to critical emergencies. While ambulances reach 30 minutes after a call, the motorcycles reach in just 17 minutes. In the first three months, two lives were saved because of this customer-centric innovation.
Hospitals are also looking at data and consumer research to identify consumer pain points. Rajit Mehta, the MD and CEO of Max Healthcare Institute, who was a panelist at the summit, spoke of the importance of data to understand patient needs. His organisation used consumer research to identify three critical areas that needed work - discharge and admission processes for IPD patients and wait-time for OPD patients. To improve wait-time, they incentivised people to book appointments online. They also installed digital kiosks where customers could punch in their details to get an appointment quickly.
These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services.
To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.
This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.