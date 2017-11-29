Sri Lanka in India

Rohit Sharma back in top five of ICC ODI batting rankings after successful Sri Lanka series

India missed out on a chance to overtake South Africa and become the top-ranked team after losing the first match in Dharamsala.

by 
Prashant Bhoot / BCCI / Sportzpics

India’s stand-in captain Rohit Sharma broke into the top five of the One-Day International batting charts of the ICC rankings after a successful series against Sri Lanka where he scored his third double hundred. The India opener is ranked fifth after gaining two spots and crossing the 800-point mark for the first time.

Although Rohit has a career-high ranking of third which he reached in February 2016, he reached a personal high of 825 points after the second match in Mohali when he struck an unbeaten 208.

Rohit’s opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, who was the player of the series after India won the decider on Sunday, climbed a spot as well to reach 14th. He aggregated 168 runs in the three-match series including an unbeaten 100 in Visakhapatnam.

Both of India’s ODI spin bowlers climbed up the charts too after their match-winning performance at Vizag. Yuzvendra Chahal, who finished with six wickets in the series, moved up 23 places to take 28th spot. Kuldeep Yadav has climbed 16 places to occupy a career-best 56th slot while all-rounder Hardik Pandya has gained 10 spots to also reach a career-best 45th position.

Among the Sri Lankans, Upul Tharanga gained 15 places to be ranked 36th among batsmen with his current tally of 571 points being his highest in five years. Pacer Suranga Lakmal who impressed in the first ODI at Dharamsala was up by 14 places to 22nd while his new-ball partner Angelo Mathews climbed nine spots to 45th among bowlers.

However, there was no change in the ICC ODI team rankings as India missed out on a chance to overtake South Africa and become the top-ranked team. The hosts needed a 3-0 win to claim the No 1 spot but that was ruled out early as they lost the opening match on a seaming track in Dharamsala.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.