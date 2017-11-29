Rohit Sharma back in top five of ICC ODI batting rankings after successful Sri Lanka series

India’s stand-in captain Rohit Sharma broke into the top five of the One-Day International batting charts of the ICC rankings after a successful series against Sri Lanka where he scored his third double hundred. The India opener is ranked fifth after gaining two spots and crossing the 800-point mark for the first time.

Although Rohit has a career-high ranking of third which he reached in February 2016, he reached a personal high of 825 points after the second match in Mohali when he struck an unbeaten 208.

Rohit’s opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, who was the player of the series after India won the decider on Sunday, climbed a spot as well to reach 14th. He aggregated 168 runs in the three-match series including an unbeaten 100 in Visakhapatnam.

Both of India’s ODI spin bowlers climbed up the charts too after their match-winning performance at Vizag. Yuzvendra Chahal, who finished with six wickets in the series, moved up 23 places to take 28th spot. Kuldeep Yadav has climbed 16 places to occupy a career-best 56th slot while all-rounder Hardik Pandya has gained 10 spots to also reach a career-best 45th position.

Among the Sri Lankans, Upul Tharanga gained 15 places to be ranked 36th among batsmen with his current tally of 571 points being his highest in five years. Pacer Suranga Lakmal who impressed in the first ODI at Dharamsala was up by 14 places to 22nd while his new-ball partner Angelo Mathews climbed nine spots to 45th among bowlers.

However, there was no change in the ICC ODI team rankings as India missed out on a chance to overtake South Africa and become the top-ranked team. The hosts needed a 3-0 win to claim the No 1 spot but that was ruled out early as they lost the opening match on a seaming track in Dharamsala.