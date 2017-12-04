Gymnastics

We haven’t done away with Produnova vault, it will be back in 2019: Dipa Karmakar’s coach

The gymnast and her coach Bisweswar Nandi talk about her injury, her comeback, the Produnova vault and more.

by 
Ben Stansall / AFP

Dipa Karmakar’s display of the Produnova vault almost fetched her a historic Olympic medal in last year’s Rio Games. But the 24-year-old, who chas resumed training after recovering from a knee injury, will start practising the dangerous move only in 2019, said her coach Bisweswar Nandi.

The coach and his most famous pupil, during the GoSports Athletes’ Conclave in Bengaluru, spoke to the media about Dipa’s injury, her comeback, the Produnova vault and more.

On the Commonwealth Games

Dipa: I have never said that I will participate in it; Sir (coach Bisweswar Nandi) will decide what to do. But I don’t want to go there for sightseeing. I would want to go to give a good performance there.

On the recovery period

Dipa: Mentally, I was not affected. But, yes, it was very tough because I was performing well and I had to immediately drop the apparatus and only focus on rehab.

I also missed the Asian Championships and the World Championship. So, I was a little sad. But this happens. I am very young. There are players at a higher level than me who also get such injuries.

Russia’s Aliya Mustafina had an ACL injury. But she came back from it to win a gold, a silver and two bronzes in the London Olympics. In Rio also, she won one gold, one silver and one bronze.

So, I think these injuries are bound to happen anytime. And gymnastics has such movements that can give you unpredictable landings sometimes.

All high level gymnasts don’t play in every competition. Like Simone Biles was on rest for an entire year and will restart in 2018. Every athlete has a gap… mine will be longer because of my injury

On the Indian Gymnastics League

Dipa: I saw some videos and I really liked it. I really thank the Prabodhankar Thackrey Krida Sankul for thinking of doing this. It has been very successful. And mostly every top level junior and senior gymnast was in it.

For some reasons, the nationals aren’t happening. Because we’re having this league, the juniors are getting some competition. So, I’m very happy.

I appreciate this and hope this continues on an even grander scale so that every top player participates and the competition increases.

On gymnasts retiring early

Bisweswar: Russian, American, England teams have people at the age of 29. There is Oksana (Chusovitina) who is 42 years old. So, there is no age factor. Fitness and practice have to be given more importance.

If you look at gymnasts around the world, 70% of them would be above 25. There will be those who are 32, 33, 34 years — in the women’s category.

Age was considered important before, but it is not like that anymore. Now Power Gymnastics (a style where strength and technique are prominent than grace) has come. The weight of a gymnast has also increased from 38-40 (kg) to above 50. There are even gymnasts weighing 60, 62.

On Dipa’s latest move - Headspring 540:

Bisweswar: This is not difficult for her. Whenever she has performed, she has had a perfect landing. Yes, the landing is a little deeper and this requires a lot more practice. And, to do this, there aren’t facilities all over India. For Produnova, we needed to come to Delhi for practice. But it is difficult to be in Delhi all the time. We still go to Delhi for seven to eight months in a year. But this requires continued practice, so this is a problem that crops up in gymnastics.

On Produnova

Bisweswar: It’s not like we’ve left Produnova. We’ll start this again in 2019 because there is a very heavy landing in this. And, because she had an ACL injury, right now, we have to strengthen her leg. So, we’ll do some of those exercises leaving Produnova.

On choosing difficult routines and moves

Dipa: Whatever the coach decides, that is my routine. I don’t tell him that I want to do this or that. Because I have reached a certain level after following what the coach says.

Bisweswar: A high-level athlete in any game practices for a minimum of six hours. Minimum. So, it can go to eight or 8.5 hours also – 4.5 hours in the morning and 4 hours in the evening. This is how much time she has to give, otherwise Dipa would not have reached the level that she’s in.

On the impact of Dipa’s Rio performance on Indian gymnastics

Bisweswar: Parents who bring their kids to me, ask: “Can she become like Dipa? Do you think she can go to the Olympics?”

I tell them “[Dipa] has been with me for 16 years. At least get your child to do gymnastics with us for 10 years.”

So, I’m seeing an interest growing in parents also. That’s a good thing.

Only after the Olympics we are seeing more leagues starting here. This wasn’t there before. More people are opening private gyms also. There’s one in Delhi and Mumbai.

On Sports Authority of India

Bisweswar: Sports Authority of India has given us the full facilities. I want to thank them for that. Indian gymnastics has two federations but no competition is happening. So the Sports Authority of India has saved gymnastics in India and it is because of them that we have been able to reach where we are today.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Putting the patient first - insights for hospitals to meet customer service expectations

These emerging solutions are a fine balance between technology and the human touch.

Shutterstock

As customers become more vocal and assertive of their needs, their expectations are changing across industries. Consequently, customer service has gone from being a hygiene factor to actively influencing the customer’s choice of product or service. This trend is also being seen in the healthcare segment. Today good healthcare service is no longer defined by just qualified doctors and the quality of medical treatment offered. The overall ambience, convenience, hospitality and the warmth and friendliness of staff is becoming a crucial way for hospitals to differentiate themselves.

A study by the Deloitte Centre for Health Solutions in fact indicates that good patient experience is also excellent from a profitability point of view. The study, conducted in the US, analyzed the impact of hospital ratings by patients on overall margins and return on assets. It revealed that hospitals with high patient-reported experience scores have higher profitability. For instance, hospitals with ‘excellent’ consumer assessment scores between 2008 and 2014 had a net margin of 4.7 percent, on average, as compared to just 1.8 percent for hospitals with ‘low’ scores.

This clearly indicates that good customer service in hospitals boosts loyalty and goodwill as well as financial performance. Many healthcare service providers are thus putting their efforts behind: understanding constantly evolving customer expectations, solving long-standing problems in hospital management (such as long check-out times) and proactively offering a better experience by leveraging technology and human interface.

The evolving patient

Healthcare service customers, who comprise both the patient and his or her family and friends, are more exposed today to high standards of service across industries. As a result, hospitals are putting patient care right on top of their priorities. An example of this in action can be seen in the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. In July 2015, the hospital launched a ‘Smart OPD’ system — an integrated mobile health system under which the entire medical ecosystem of the hospital was brought together on a digital app. Patients could use the app to book/reschedule doctor’s appointments and doctors could use it to access a patient’s medical history, write prescriptions and schedule appointments. To further aid the process, IT assistants were provided to help those uncomfortable with technology.

The need for such initiatives and the evolving nature of patient care were among the central themes of the recently concluded Abbott Hospital Leadership Summit. The speakers included pundits from marketing and customer relations along with leaders in the healthcare space.

Among them was the illustrious speaker Larry Hochman, a globally recognised name in customer service. According to Mr. Hochman, who has worked with British Airways and Air Miles, patients are rapidly evolving from passive recipients of treatment to active consumers who are evaluating their overall experience with a hospital on social media and creating a ‘word-of-mouth’ economy. He talks about this in the video below.

Play

As the video says, with social media and other public platforms being available today to share experiences, hospitals need to ensure that every customer walks away with a good experience.

The promise gap

In his address, Mr. Hochman also spoke at length about the ‘promise gap’ — the difference between what a company promises to deliver and what it actually delivers. In the video given below, he explains the concept in detail. As the gap grows wider, the potential for customer dissatisfaction increases.

Play

So how do hospitals differentiate themselves with this evolved set of customers? How do they ensure that the promise gap remains small? “You can create a unique value only through relationships, because that is something that is not manufactured. It is about people, it’s a human thing,” says Mr. Hochman in the video below.

Play

As Mr. Hochman and others in the discussion panel point out, the key to delivering a good customer experience is to instil a culture of empathy and hospitality across the organisation. Whether it is small things like smiling at patients, educating them at every step about their illness or listening to them to understand their fears, every action needs to be geared towards making the customer feel that they made the correct decision by getting treated at that hospital. This is also why, Dr. Nandkumar Jairam, Chairman and Group Medical Director, Columbia Asia, talked about the need for hospitals to train and hire people with soft skills and qualities such as empathy and the ability to listen.

Striking the balance

Bridging the promise gap also involves a balance between technology and the human touch. Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group, who also spoke at the event, wrote about the example of Dr. Devi Shetty’s Narayana Health Hospitals. He writes that their team of surgeons typically performs about 900 procedures a month which is equivalent to what most U.S. university hospitals do in a year. The hospitals employ cutting edge technology and other simple innovations to improve efficiency and patient care.

The insights gained from Narayana’s model show that while technology increases efficiency of processes, what really makes a difference to customers are the human touch-points. As Mr. Hochman says, “Human touch points matter more because there are less and less of them today and are therefore crucial to the whole customer experience.”

Play

By putting customers at the core of their thinking, many hospitals have been able to apply innovative solutions to solve age old problems. For example, Max Healthcare, introduced paramedics on motorcycles to circumvent heavy traffic and respond faster to critical emergencies. While ambulances reach 30 minutes after a call, the motorcycles reach in just 17 minutes. In the first three months, two lives were saved because of this customer-centric innovation.

Hospitals are also looking at data and consumer research to identify consumer pain points. Rajit Mehta, the MD and CEO of Max Healthcare Institute, who was a panelist at the summit, spoke of the importance of data to understand patient needs. His organisation used consumer research to identify three critical areas that needed work - discharge and admission processes for IPD patients and wait-time for OPD patients. To improve wait-time, they incentivised people to book appointments online. They also installed digital kiosks where customers could punch in their details to get an appointment quickly.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.