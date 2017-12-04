We haven’t done away with Produnova vault, it will be back in 2019: Dipa Karmakar’s coach

Dipa Karmakar’s display of the Produnova vault almost fetched her a historic Olympic medal in last year’s Rio Games. But the 24-year-old, who chas resumed training after recovering from a knee injury, will start practising the dangerous move only in 2019, said her coach Bisweswar Nandi.

The coach and his most famous pupil, during the GoSports Athletes’ Conclave in Bengaluru, spoke to the media about Dipa’s injury, her comeback, the Produnova vault and more.

On the Commonwealth Games

Dipa: I have never said that I will participate in it; Sir (coach Bisweswar Nandi) will decide what to do. But I don’t want to go there for sightseeing. I would want to go to give a good performance there.

On the recovery period

Dipa: Mentally, I was not affected. But, yes, it was very tough because I was performing well and I had to immediately drop the apparatus and only focus on rehab.

I also missed the Asian Championships and the World Championship. So, I was a little sad. But this happens. I am very young. There are players at a higher level than me who also get such injuries.

Russia’s Aliya Mustafina had an ACL injury. But she came back from it to win a gold, a silver and two bronzes in the London Olympics. In Rio also, she won one gold, one silver and one bronze.

So, I think these injuries are bound to happen anytime. And gymnastics has such movements that can give you unpredictable landings sometimes.

All high level gymnasts don’t play in every competition. Like Simone Biles was on rest for an entire year and will restart in 2018. Every athlete has a gap… mine will be longer because of my injury

On the Indian Gymnastics League

Dipa: I saw some videos and I really liked it. I really thank the Prabodhankar Thackrey Krida Sankul for thinking of doing this. It has been very successful. And mostly every top level junior and senior gymnast was in it.

For some reasons, the nationals aren’t happening. Because we’re having this league, the juniors are getting some competition. So, I’m very happy.

I appreciate this and hope this continues on an even grander scale so that every top player participates and the competition increases.

On gymnasts retiring early

Bisweswar: Russian, American, England teams have people at the age of 29. There is Oksana (Chusovitina) who is 42 years old. So, there is no age factor. Fitness and practice have to be given more importance.

If you look at gymnasts around the world, 70% of them would be above 25. There will be those who are 32, 33, 34 years — in the women’s category.

Age was considered important before, but it is not like that anymore. Now Power Gymnastics (a style where strength and technique are prominent than grace) has come. The weight of a gymnast has also increased from 38-40 (kg) to above 50. There are even gymnasts weighing 60, 62.

On Dipa’s latest move - Headspring 540:

Bisweswar: This is not difficult for her. Whenever she has performed, she has had a perfect landing. Yes, the landing is a little deeper and this requires a lot more practice. And, to do this, there aren’t facilities all over India. For Produnova, we needed to come to Delhi for practice. But it is difficult to be in Delhi all the time. We still go to Delhi for seven to eight months in a year. But this requires continued practice, so this is a problem that crops up in gymnastics.

On Produnova

Bisweswar: It’s not like we’ve left Produnova. We’ll start this again in 2019 because there is a very heavy landing in this. And, because she had an ACL injury, right now, we have to strengthen her leg. So, we’ll do some of those exercises leaving Produnova.

On choosing difficult routines and moves

Dipa: Whatever the coach decides, that is my routine. I don’t tell him that I want to do this or that. Because I have reached a certain level after following what the coach says.

Bisweswar: A high-level athlete in any game practices for a minimum of six hours. Minimum. So, it can go to eight or 8.5 hours also – 4.5 hours in the morning and 4 hours in the evening. This is how much time she has to give, otherwise Dipa would not have reached the level that she’s in.

On the impact of Dipa’s Rio performance on Indian gymnastics

Bisweswar: Parents who bring their kids to me, ask: “Can she become like Dipa? Do you think she can go to the Olympics?”

I tell them “[Dipa] has been with me for 16 years. At least get your child to do gymnastics with us for 10 years.”

So, I’m seeing an interest growing in parents also. That’s a good thing.

Only after the Olympics we are seeing more leagues starting here. This wasn’t there before. More people are opening private gyms also. There’s one in Delhi and Mumbai.

On Sports Authority of India

Bisweswar: Sports Authority of India has given us the full facilities. I want to thank them for that. Indian gymnastics has two federations but no competition is happening. So the Sports Authority of India has saved gymnastics in India and it is because of them that we have been able to reach where we are today.