Ranji Trophy

Ranji Trophy round-up: Ton-up Nair ensures first innings lead for Karnataka, Gambhir props up Delhi

Nair’s 148* gave Karnataka a vital 109-run lead over Vidarbha, while tons from Gambhir and Chandela put Delhi on course for a sizeable lead for over Bengal.

by 
ARUN SANKAR/AFP

Vice-captain Karun Nair struck an unbeaten century to put former champions Karnataka in a strong position on the second day of their Ranji Trophy semifinal against Vidarbha at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

Nair’s unbeaten 148 ensured Karnataka take a vital 109- run first innings lead over Vidarbha.

Resuming at the overnight score of 36 for three, Nair hit 20 fours and one six in his stellar knock and batted all the three sessions.

Nair thwarted an onslaught from young Vidarbha pacer Rajneesh Gurbani, who returned with his third successive five-wicket haul (5/90).

The second Indian to score a triple century in Tests, Nair, found a fine ally in his skipper R Vinay Kumar (20 not out) as the duo batted sensibly amid the ruins in an unbroken 69-run ninth wicket partnership that took Karnataka’s lead past 100.

At close, Karnataka were 294 for eight when bad light stopped play at 93 overs with three more days left in play.

Bowling with a short run-up, South Africa-bound India pacer Umesh Yadav (2/71) gave Vidarbha their first breakthrough at the stroke of lunch ending Nair’s overnight partnership with CM Gautam (73 off 139 balls).

The Karnataka wicket-keeper slashed a delivery straight to deep point after a fine knock that was laced with eight boundaries.

Karnataka looked to go the Vidarbha way in the post-lunch session as Gurbani hit the deck hard and swung the ball to take three wickets for 24 runs in his superb third spell of 9-0-49-3.

Stuart Binny (4), Shreyas Gopal (7) and K Gowtham (1) were all dismissed cheaply as Karnataka were tottering at 198 for seven at one stage in reply to Vidarbha’s 185.

Binny lasted 12 balls and edged a beautiful outswinger behind the stumps, while Gowtham was deceived brilliantly by a slower one as the batsman mistimed a drive straight to gully.

But Nair stood tall to brighten the eight-time champions’ bid for their third final in five seasons.

Nair remained cool amid Gurbani’s incisive spell. He counter-attacked the pacer with an effortless pull for a six over square leg boundary for the only six of the match.

In the 90s, Nair took time and chose to deal with singles. He brought up his third century of the season, and 13th overall, in 181 balls.

Nair’s only minor in an otherwise chanceless knock was when he got an edge off Siddhesh Neral but the ball flew past Wasim Jaffer at second slip as he raced to 96 with a boundary.

Under fading lights, Nair chose to play it safe along with Vinay Kumar as the duo saw through the day.

Brief scores:

Vidarbha: 185 vs Karnataka 294/8 (Karun Nair 148*, CM Gautam 73; Rajneesh Gurbani 5/90).

Gambhir, Chandela put Delhi in control against Bengal

Gautam Gambhir was patience personified while unheralded Kunal Chandela showed maturity beyond years as their twin tons took Delhi to a commanding 271/3 against Bengal on the second day of the semi-final on Monday.

With Bengal scoring a below par 286 in their first essay, they are sure to concede first innings lead.

The only positive aspect for Bengal was final session where Delhi scored only 51 runs losing three wickets including Gambhir (127 off 216 balls) off Mohammed Shami.

Gambhir was an epitome of calmness during his 42nd first-class hundred in company of Chandela (113 off 192 balls), who is playing only his third first-class match.

The manner in which Gambhir-Chandela duo humiliated a Bengal attack comprising Shami (23.2-3-83-1) and Ashok Dinda (18-2-86-1) looked pedestrian.

Despite not leading the team this year, Gambhir was at the centre of Delhi’s campaign this year. He was in his element on Monday. A pull in front of the square followed by a square cut played on the rise off Shami set the tone.

There was no stopping Gambhir as the sparse crowd egged him on.

“Gambhir bhai, make Manoj Tiwary chase all the way to the boundary,” shouted one.

When Dinda intentionally threw a ball towards Gambhir on follow through – all in very bad taste, he simply swayed away from the line and didn’t react.

He hit two back to back boundaries off Amir Gani to reach his hundred. Identical cover drives – one that raced through the ground and another lofted to reach the milestone in 122 balls.

When he raised his bat, the Delhi players sprinted down the stairs from dressing room to give him a standing ovation.

Once through with his hundred, he took fresh guard.

Chandela, on the other hand, waited for the pitched up deliveries, playing those flowing cover drives while the ones rising from length were defended.

The six off Gani was majestic and so were the most of his 18 fours during the 232-run opening stand with Gambhir.

The first 25 overs saw Bengal going for 24 boundaries with B Amit (22-9-47-1) simply not good enough to be a third seamer.

Chandela hit four boundaries in an Amit over as the pressure was let loose.

Someone like Shami was also unable to bowl maiden overs.

With Bengal playing only three and a half bowlers (Amit is an all-rounder), Shami was made to bowl nearly 24 overs, something the Indian team management won’t be amused.

“It’s only Ranji Trophy. Don’t judge him by this performance,” said CAB president Sourav Ganguly about Shami.

Brief scores:

Bengal 1st innings 286 (Sudeep Chatterjee 83; Navdeep Saini 3/55, Manan Sharma 2/37) vs Delhi 1st innings 271/3 (Gautam Gambhir 127, Kunal Chandela 113).

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Not just for experts: How videography is poised for a disruption

Digital solutions are making sure it’s easier than ever to express your creativity in moving images.

Pexels

Where was the last time you saw art? Chances are on a screen, either on your phone or your computer. Stunning photography and intricate doodles are a frequent occurrence in the social feeds of many. That’s the defining feature of art in the 21st century - it fits in your pocket, pretty much everyone’s pocket. It is no more dictated by just a few elite players - renowned artists, museum curators, art critics, art fair promoters and powerful gallery owners. The digital age is spawning creators who choose to be defined by their creativity more than their skills. The negligible incubation time of digital art has enabled experimentation at staggering levels. Just a few minutes of browsing on the online art community, DeviantArt, is enough to gauge the scope of what digital art can achieve.

Sure enough, in the 21st century, entire creative industries are getting democratised like never before. Take photography, for example. Digital photography enabled everyone to capture a memory, and then convert it into personalised artwork with a plethora of editing options. Apps like Instagram reduced the learning curve even further with its set of filters that could lend character to even unremarkable snaps. Prisma further helped to make photos look like paintings, shaving off several more steps in the editing process. Now, yet another industry is showing similar signs of disruption – videography.

Once burdened by unreliable film, bulky cameras and prohibitive production costs, videography is now accessible to anyone with a smartphone and a decent Internet bandwidth. A lay person casually using social media today has so many video types and platforms to choose from - looping Vine videos, staccato Musical.lys, GIFs, Instagram stories, YouTube channels and many more. Videos are indeed fast emerging as the next front of expression online, and so are the digital solutions to support video creation.

One such example is Vizmato, an app which enables anyone with a smartphone to create professional-looking videos minus the learning curve required to master heavy, desktop software. It makes it easy to shoot 720p or 1080p HD videos with a choice of more than 40 visual effects. This fuss- free app is essentially like three apps built into one - a camcorder with live effects, a feature-rich video editor and a video sharing platform.

With Vizmato, the creative process starts at the shooting stage itself as it enables live application of themes and effects. Choose from hip hop, noir, haunted, vintage and many more.

The variety of filters available on Vizmato
The variety of filters available on Vizmato

Or you can simply choose to unleash your creativity at the editing stage; the possibilities are endless. Vizmato simplifies the core editing process by making it easier to apply cuts and join and reverse clips so your video can flow exactly the way you envisioned. Once the video is edited, you can use a variety of interesting effects to give your video that extra edge.

The RGB split, Inset and Fluidic effects.
The RGB split, Inset and Fluidic effects.

You can even choose music and sound effects to go with your clip; there’s nothing like applause at the right moment, or a laugh track at the crack of the worst joke.

Or just annotated GIFs customised for each moment.

Vizmato is the latest offering from Global Delight, which builds cross-platform audio, video and photography applications. It is the Indian developer that created award-winning iPhone apps such as Camera Plus, Camera Plus Pro and the Boom series. Vizmato is an upgrade of its hugely popular app Game Your Video, one of the winners of the Macworld Best of Show 2012. The overhauled Vizmato, in essence, brings the Instagram functionality to videos. With instant themes, filters and effects at your disposal, you can feel like the director of a sci-fi film, horror movie or a romance drama, all within a single video clip. It even provides an in-built video-sharing platform, Popular, to which you can upload your creations and gain visibility and feedback.

Play

So, whether you’re into making the most interesting Vines or shooting your take on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’, experience for yourself how Vizmato has made video creation addictively simple. Android users can download the app here and iOS users will have their version in January.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Vizmato and not by the Scroll editorial team.