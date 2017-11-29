Sri Lanka in India

Don’t think Rahane’s form is a concern, says former India captain Sourav Ganguly

Rahane had scored only 17 runs in five innings against Sri Lanka at home, but his record outside sub continent makes him a vital cog in the wheel.

by 
PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP

Ajinkya Rahane’s wretched form will not be a big concern for the South Africa-bound Indian team, feels former captain Sourav Ganguly.

Rahane had scored only 17 runs in five innings against Sri Lanka at home, but his record outside sub continent makes him a vital cog in the wheel.

“No, I don’t think Ajinkya Rahane’s form is a concern as he is a quality player. Virat Kohli, Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay have all been to South Africa. The best thing is that they are going back to South Africa as better players,” Ganguly told PTI during an interaction on the sidelines of Ranji Trophy semi-final between Bengal and Delhi.

The former captain is impressed with current bowling attack but wants to wait till he watches them in action.

“We will find out if this is the best bowling attack or not. They have got pace for sure. Umesh has pace, Bhuvneshwar is in good form, so let’s wait,” he said.

While conditions will determine the playing XI in Cape Town on January 5, Ganguly is not averse to trying out Hardik Pandya at No 6, something a lot of experts are sceptical considering his technique in bouncy conditions is not well documented.

“You will not realise till you give Hardik a chance. Depends on how you want to go about it,” said one of India’s shrewdest captain.

“Rohit Sharma did well in the two chances that he got. If it’s a flat track, may be we should have that extra fast bowler in the XI but if it’s a green top, we should definitely have an extra batsman,” he opined.

Ganguly, who is the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), picked Shikhar Dhawan as his choice as opening partner of Murali Vijay.

“Shikhar Dhawan has been in such great form and Murali Vijay has also played well against Sri Lanka,” he said.

While India have talent to do well, winning a series will be easier said than done.

“India are a good team but it won’t be easy that much I can tell you. If the batsmen put up runs on the board, this attack can get wickets,” he concluded.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.