Women’s shooting events to have same number of shots as men: ‘Gender sensitive’ ISSF sets new rules

With an aim to bring gender equality in shooting, the ISSF Administrative Council has decided to increase the numbers of shots in all women’s events, starting next month.
The just-approved rules changes, which will govern all ISSF Championships for 2018 and through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will come into effect from January 1 next year.
“One significant rule change adopted by the Council is an increase in the numbers of shots in women’s shooting events so they will now be the same as the men’s events,” ISSF said in a release.
“This decision reflects the ISSF’s commitment to the IOC Agenda 2020 goal of gender equality in sports.”
According to the rule changes, women’s 10m Air Rifle and Air Pistol events will increase from 40 shots to 60 shots, women’s 50m and 300m Rifle 3 Positions events will increase from 3x20 shots to 3x40 shots (60 to 120 shots).
“Women’s Trap and Skeet events will increase from 75 targets to 125 targets, women’s Running Target event will increase from 40 shots to 60 shots,” the release said.
All women’s junior events will also have the same rise in shots.
These changes will be in effect at all 2018 ISSF Championships including World Cups, Junior World Cups, Continental Championships and the World Championship in Changwon, Korea.
ISSF also added a new section 6.18 to the general technical rules in 10m Air Rifle and 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team events.
“National federations will be allowed to enter a maximum of two Mixed Teams, each with one male athlete and one female athlete. In the Qualification, each team member will shoot 40 shots in a 50-minute time limit,” the release said.
“The top five teams will advance to the Final. The Final begins with each team member shooting three 5-shot series. The Final continues with each team member shooting single shots. During both the 5-shot series and single shots, team members must alternately fire shots.
“Eliminations take place after both team members have fired 17, 19 and 21 shots. The remaining two teams continue until each team member has fired 24 shots and the gold and silver medal winners are determined.”
Not just for experts: How videography is poised for a disruption
Digital solutions are making sure it’s easier than ever to express your creativity in moving images.
Where was the last time you saw art? Chances are on a screen, either on your phone or your computer. Stunning photography and intricate doodles are a frequent occurrence in the social feeds of many. That’s the defining feature of art in the 21st century - it fits in your pocket, pretty much everyone’s pocket. It is no more dictated by just a few elite players - renowned artists, museum curators, art critics, art fair promoters and powerful gallery owners. The digital age is spawning creators who choose to be defined by their creativity more than their skills. The negligible incubation time of digital art has enabled experimentation at staggering levels. Just a few minutes of browsing on the online art community, DeviantArt, is enough to gauge the scope of what digital art can achieve.
Sure enough, in the 21st century, entire creative industries are getting democratised like never before. Take photography, for example. Digital photography enabled everyone to capture a memory, and then convert it into personalised artwork with a plethora of editing options. Apps like Instagram reduced the learning curve even further with its set of filters that could lend character to even unremarkable snaps. Prisma further helped to make photos look like paintings, shaving off several more steps in the editing process. Now, yet another industry is showing similar signs of disruption – videography.
Once burdened by unreliable film, bulky cameras and prohibitive production costs, videography is now accessible to anyone with a smartphone and a decent Internet bandwidth. A lay person casually using social media today has so many video types and platforms to choose from - looping Vine videos, staccato Musical.lys, GIFs, Instagram stories, YouTube channels and many more. Videos are indeed fast emerging as the next front of expression online, and so are the digital solutions to support video creation.
One such example is Vizmato, an app which enables anyone with a smartphone to create professional-looking videos minus the learning curve required to master heavy, desktop software. It makes it easy to shoot 720p or 1080p HD videos with a choice of more than 40 visual effects. This fuss- free app is essentially like three apps built into one - a camcorder with live effects, a feature-rich video editor and a video sharing platform.
With Vizmato, the creative process starts at the shooting stage itself as it enables live application of themes and effects. Choose from hip hop, noir, haunted, vintage and many more.
Or you can simply choose to unleash your creativity at the editing stage; the possibilities are endless. Vizmato simplifies the core editing process by making it easier to apply cuts and join and reverse clips so your video can flow exactly the way you envisioned. Once the video is edited, you can use a variety of interesting effects to give your video that extra edge.
You can even choose music and sound effects to go with your clip; there’s nothing like applause at the right moment, or a laugh track at the crack of the worst joke.
Or just annotated GIFs customised for each moment.
Vizmato is the latest offering from Global Delight, which builds cross-platform audio, video and photography applications. It is the Indian developer that created award-winning iPhone apps such as Camera Plus, Camera Plus Pro and the Boom series. Vizmato is an upgrade of its hugely popular app Game Your Video, one of the winners of the Macworld Best of Show 2012. The overhauled Vizmato, in essence, brings the Instagram functionality to videos. With instant themes, filters and effects at your disposal, you can feel like the director of a sci-fi film, horror movie or a romance drama, all within a single video clip. It even provides an in-built video-sharing platform, Popular, to which you can upload your creations and gain visibility and feedback.
So, whether you’re into making the most interesting Vines or shooting your take on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’, experience for yourself how Vizmato has made video creation addictively simple. Android users can download the app here and iOS users will have their version in January.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Vizmato and not by the Scroll editorial team.