‘Putrid’ England, ‘whitewash looms’: How Australian media slammed visitors for poor Ashes defence

Joe Root and co suffered and innings and 41-run defeat at Perth to relinquish The Urn to the rampant Aussies.

A 5-0 series whitewash and the playing futures of England veterans Alastair Cook and Stuart Broad were focal among Australia’s reaction to winning back the Ashes on Tuesday. Steve Smith’s team reclaimed the Ashes after bowling England out for an innings and 41-run victory in the third Test in Perth on Monday.

The Australians now look to sweeping the five-Test series with victories in the final two Tests in Melbourne starting on Boxing Day and in Sydney early in the new year. “Cricket is getting shorter, and not just in the ways intended. It has taken Australia 15 days to regain the Ashes that they lost in 14 days just over two years ago,” The Australian’s Gideon Haigh wrote.

“Kudos to the Australians. They have played substantially the better cricket for significantly longer phases, and again yesterday, with Mitchell Starc, Patrick Cummins and especially Josh Hazlewood at their marauding best.” Haigh added: “But 3-0 so soon? It leaves the summer’s showpiece Tests, Boxing Day in Melbourne and New Year’s in Sydney with no bearing on the series.”

Catherine McGregor, writing for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, noted: “England has been comprehensively routed. There are no easy or obvious answers to their problems – which now appear to include cascading mental disintegration.

“Another whitewash looms. Their batting and bowling are both deficient. Alastair Cook is now entering the twilight of his career.”

Former cricketer Brett Geeves described the tourists as “putrid”. “England have been putrid. But it’s not just against Australia they’ve been poor. They’ve actually lost their last seven away Test matches in a row, with three of those losses coming by way of an innings defeat,” Geeves wrote for Fox Sports.

“Broad hasn’t taken a wicket for 140 overs. This is England’s enforcer. Their lead intimidator for air speed and aggression.” The Courier Mail’s Robert Craddock said the true gauge of Australia’s abilities will be when they face South Africa early next year. “For all of Australia’s dominance in this series, the true measure of their worth as an emerging cricket team will be how they measure up in the four-Test series in South Africa in March,” he said.

“The victorious Ashes campaign has confirmed a lot of the things suspected about this constantly remodelled Australian team. That their fast bowling group truly are special. That Nathan Lyon is that rare breed of off-spinner who can win a match.

“That Steve Smith is a cut above the rest. It’s remarkable what one brilliant player is capable of.”

The Age’s Greg Baum added that “Australia can be well pleased with this Ashes reclamation, for it was at a level more of a triumph than their previous two successes”. “They are not yet a great team, but they have done a great thing.”

Changing the conversation around mental health in rural India

Insights that emerged from discussions around mental health at a village this World Mental Health Day.

Questioning is the art of learning. For an illness as debilitating as depression, asking the right questions is an important step in social acceptance and understanding. How do I open-up about my depression to my parents? Can meditation be counted as a treatment for depression? Should heartbreak be considered as a trigger for deep depression? These were some of the questions addressed by a panel consisting of the trustees and the founder of The Live Love Lough Foundation (TLLLF), a platform that seeks to champion the cause of mental health. The panel discussion was a part of an event organised by TLLLF to commemorate World Mental Health Day.

According to a National Mental Health Survey of India 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. The survey reported a huge treatment gap, a problem that is spread far and wide across urban and rural parts of the country.

On 10th of October, trustees of the foundation, Anna Chandy, Dr. Shyam Bhat and Nina Nair, along with its founder, Deepika Padukone, made a visit to a community health project centre in Devangere, Karnataka. The project, started by The Association of People with Disability (APD) in 2010, got a much-needed boost after partnering with TLLLF 2 years ago, helping them reach 819 people suffering from mental illnesses and spreading its program to 6 Taluks, making a difference at a larger scale.

During the visit, the TLLLF team met patients and their families to gain insights into the program’s effectiveness and impact. Basavaraja, a beneficiary of the program, spoke about the issues he faced because of his illness. He shared how people used to call him mad and would threaten to beat him up. Other patients expressed their difficulty in getting access to medical aid for which they had to travel to the next biggest city, Shivmoga which is about 2 hours away from Davangere. A marked difference from when TLLLF joined the project two years ago was the level of openness and awareness present amongst the villagers. Individuals and families were more expressive about their issues and challenges leading to a more evolved and helpful conversation.

The process of de-stigmatizing mental illnesses in a community and providing treatment to those who are suffering requires a strong nexus of partners to make progress in a holistic manner. Initially, getting different stakeholders together was difficult because of the lack of awareness and resources in the field of mental healthcare. But the project found its footing once it established a network of support from NIMHANS doctors who treated the patients at health camps, Primary Healthcare Centre doctors and the ASHA workers. On their visit, the TLLLF team along with APD and the project partners discussed the impact that was made by the program. Were beneficiaries able to access the free psychiatric drugs? Did the program help in reducing the distance patients had to travel to get treatment? During these discussions, the TLLLF team observed that even amongst the partners, there was an increased sense of support and responsiveness towards mental health aid.

The next leg of the visit took the TLLLF team to the village of Bilichodu where they met a support group that included 15 patients and caregivers. Ujjala Padukone, Deepika Padukone’s mother, being a caregiver herself, was also present in the discussion to share her experiences with the group and encouraged others to share their stories and concerns about their family members. While the discussion revolved around the importance of opening up and seeking help, the team brought about a forward-looking attitude within the group by discussing future possibilities in employment and livelihood options available for the patients.

As the TLLLF team honoured World Mental Health day, 2017 by visiting families, engaging with support groups and reviewing the successes and the challenges in rural mental healthcare, they noticed how the conversation, that was once difficult to start, now had characteristics of support, openness and a positive outlook towards the future. To continue this momentum, the organisation charted out the next steps that will further enrich the dialogue surrounding mental health, in both urban and rural areas. The steps include increasing research on mental health, enhancing the role of social media to drive awareness and decrease stigma and expanding their current programs. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.