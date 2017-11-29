International Cricket

Ahead of India series, Steyn and de Villiers named in South Africa’s squad for Zimbabwe Test

This will be the first multi-day international game for the duo in over a year.

by 
PRAKASH SINGH/AFP

Ahead of the India series, speedster Dale Steyn and star batsman AB de Villiers have been included in the South Africa squad for the upcoming one-off four-day Test against Zimbabwe.

This will be the first international game for Steyn in over a year, who is returning after an injury lay-off. De Villiers is also making a comeback into the squad after nearly two years away from the longest format.

Both players, though, have yet to be given a go ahead to make the playing XI. Their participation is subject to their fitness. De Villiers still has a lower back niggle and will not turn up for Zimbabwe’s warm-up game against the South African Invitational XI. Steyn, though, will play the game and will be assessed on his fitness during the three-day practice match.

After the Zimbabwe Test, South Africa have two high profile home assignments coming up against India, the No. 1 ranked side in the world, and Australia, who have just regained the Ashes in their current series against England.

With Steyn’s inclusion, South African are set to employ a four-pronged pace attack that will also include Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

“AB de Villiers is struggling with lower back stiffness and has been withdrawn from the three-day warm-up match as a precaution,” Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee was quoted as saying. “He is, however, available for selection for the Test match against Zimbabwe.”

Other than Steyn and de Villiers, captain Faf du Plessis too is yet to regain full fitness as he recovers from a shoulder surgery. His availability for the Zimbabwe Test is uncertain.

Dean Elgar is the front runner to be named captain in du Plessis’ absence.

“It is a very exciting moment not just for South Africa but for world cricket to have Dale and AB, two icons of the game, back in the multi-day format,” Selection convenor Linda Zondi was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“AB and Dale bring loads of experience to the side apart from being two of the South African all-time greats. It is also good to have Vernon back and it is very encouraging that our four premium fast bowlers - Steyn, Philander, Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel - are all back in the selection mix.”

India play the first of the three-Test series on January 5, in Cape Town.

SA Squad for Zimbabwe: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.