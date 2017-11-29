Ahead of India series, Steyn and de Villiers named in South Africa’s squad for Zimbabwe Test

Ahead of the India series, speedster Dale Steyn and star batsman AB de Villiers have been included in the South Africa squad for the upcoming one-off four-day Test against Zimbabwe.

This will be the first international game for Steyn in over a year, who is returning after an injury lay-off. De Villiers is also making a comeback into the squad after nearly two years away from the longest format.

Both players, though, have yet to be given a go ahead to make the playing XI. Their participation is subject to their fitness. De Villiers still has a lower back niggle and will not turn up for Zimbabwe’s warm-up game against the South African Invitational XI. Steyn, though, will play the game and will be assessed on his fitness during the three-day practice match.

After the Zimbabwe Test, South Africa have two high profile home assignments coming up against India, the No. 1 ranked side in the world, and Australia, who have just regained the Ashes in their current series against England.

With Steyn’s inclusion, South African are set to employ a four-pronged pace attack that will also include Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

“AB de Villiers is struggling with lower back stiffness and has been withdrawn from the three-day warm-up match as a precaution,” Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee was quoted as saying. “He is, however, available for selection for the Test match against Zimbabwe.”

Other than Steyn and de Villiers, captain Faf du Plessis too is yet to regain full fitness as he recovers from a shoulder surgery. His availability for the Zimbabwe Test is uncertain.

Dean Elgar is the front runner to be named captain in du Plessis’ absence.

“It is a very exciting moment not just for South Africa but for world cricket to have Dale and AB, two icons of the game, back in the multi-day format,” Selection convenor Linda Zondi was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“AB and Dale bring loads of experience to the side apart from being two of the South African all-time greats. It is also good to have Vernon back and it is very encouraging that our four premium fast bowlers - Steyn, Philander, Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel - are all back in the selection mix.”

India play the first of the three-Test series on January 5, in Cape Town.

SA Squad for Zimbabwe: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn.