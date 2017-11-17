Sri Lanka in India

First T20I preview: Focus back on Dhoni as a second string Indian side takes on Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have been no match to India barring their one-off spectacular bowling effort in Dharmasala in the opening ODI.

Jim Watson/AFP

Here we are, at the end of 2017, with India and Sri Lanka facing each other for the final time in a series. In yet another context-less bilateral T20I series, the bench strength is expected to be tested but India are unlikely to lower the intensity when they take on Sri Lanka in the first match starting in Cuttack on Wednesday, aiming to extend their dominance in the shortest format as well.

The Test series in pocket, India, once again without the services of Virat Kohli, won the ODI series 2-1 and Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to polish off the T20I series on a perfect note.

For the visitors, Upul Tharanga was in imperious form during his 95 in the third ODI and he would be the key for Sri Lanka.

Former skipper Angelo Mathews, who scored a century in the second ODI, would be the vital cog in Sri Lankan wheel. The islanders would also hope that Niroshan Dickwella strikes form to give some stability to the middle order.

Different ball game

Despite the fact that they lead Sri Lanka 7-4 on head-to-head count and are yet to lose against them in the last four outings, it’s worth noting that Twenty20 is a format that India have never quite cracked. Of the 10 matches the team has played in the shortest format this year, they have won six and lost four – a far cry from their domination in Tests and ODIs. It’s a different ball game, as the cliche goes.

In fact, it was at this very venue in 2015, there was a reminder of India’s struggles in this format. The men in blue do not have happy memories of the solitary T20I at the Barabati Stadium, being dismissed for 92 against South Africa in 2015 as crowd trouble brought infamy to the venue. Back after two years, Rohit Sharma and Co would look to avoid a repetition of that.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have lost five T20Is on the trot, starting from the match against Bangladesh in April. So, India’s depleted squad notwithstanding, the series could well be one-sided after all.

The Dhoni question

But, as mentioned before, this Indian team T20Is has not really sorted itself it out. And part of that problem has been finding the right position for MS Dhoni. While no one questions his fitness and his ability to build an innings, it’s been evident for a while now that he is not the hitter that he once was. He’s an asset to the ODI team, no doubt. But he has evolved into a batsman who cannot really go berserk from the word go.

His 37-ball 49 in the second T20I against New Zealand summed up why India’s favourite wicket keeper-captain-batsman is well past his best in the shortest format. Had Dhoni reached his second half-century for India in his 82nd match, it could have been a very awkward moment to raise his bat and acknowledge the inevitable applause from his adoring fans, because he was struggling for a good part of that innings.

There was plenty of chatter about how he shouldn’t hold back youngsters in a format where he is unlikely to play another World Cup anyway, but for now, he is around. With India missing the likes of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, Dhoni could (and must) be promoted in the order to make sure he contributes to the team’s cause with more than just a few dot balls late in the inning.

A good start will be crucial for India to minimise the workload on the middle and lower order, which will be steered by Dhoni whose ability was doubted in the series against New Zealand.

The newcomers

India have three first-timers in Washington Sundar, Basil Thampi and Deepak Hooda. Baroda all-rounder Hooda had scored the fourth fastest Twenty20 century (108) by an Indian during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in February. It remains to be seen, however, if he’s handed his debut cap with India already having two finishers in Dhoni and Hardik Pandya.

In the pace department, death bowling specialist Jasprit Bumrah will shoulder the responsibility after Bhuvneshwar Kumar was rested. But Saurashtra left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who last played in a T20I against Zimbabwe in June last year, has been recalled and he will hope to impress the think-tank, that has been searching for a good left-arm fast bowler for a while now.

Kerala pacer Thampi has shown his ability to bowl yorkers with consistency during his Gujarat Lions stint in the IPL and, should he be given a chance, he would want to repeat his impressive IPL performances as well. With India predominantly travelling abroad in the coming year, an up-and-coming fast bowler wouldn’t go unnoticed.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), K L Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera(C), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando and Dusmantha Chameera.

With inputs from PTI

