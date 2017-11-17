Badminton

If I had more time to work on fitness, I’d have won more titles: Saina on crammed schedule

The 27-year-old won the Malaysia Masters and bagged the bronze at the world championships this year after returning from a long injury layoff.

by 
SAEED KHAN/AFP

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal became the latest shuttler to criticise the Badminton World Federation’s new calendar rules for the 2018 season. In a year that also involves two major events – the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games – the 27-year-old said that making it mandatory for top-ranked players to compete in 12 events will be detrimental to their fitness.

Players need a bit of rest between tournaments to take care of any small injuries they are carrying but according to the new schedule there is no time at all, Nehwal said, before pointing out that the BWF world championships and the Asian Games next year are separated by a gap of only 13 days.

“When you play tough tournaments like the world championships, half your energy goes there,” she told reporters at the sidelines of the launch of Premier Badminton League’s new season in New Delhi. “When you play another tournament that is as big in two weeks, then you are challenging yourself again mentally and physically. It’s not easy.

“After the PBL we have three tournaments. Again before the World Championship there are three super series, so I am not understanding why BWF decided to go for such a schedule. It will be too tiring, too challenging,” she added.

Nehwal made a return to the international circuit this year after missing five months in 2016 because of a knee injury and surgery. She bagged the Malaysia Masters title in January and won a bronze at the world championships in August, apart from clinching the senior Nationals in November, which is a decent haul considering she was returning from a long layoff.

The world No 10, however, said that she would have won a lot more medals had she got time to work on her fitness. “I didn’t even expect to win a medal at the world championships after a series of first- and second-round exits in the first half of the year,” she said. “I’m happy that I can beat these top players but I still need to get the fitness to play five matches back-to-back in a tournament.”

Nehwal said that she is finding it difficult to the last a three-game match with her current fitness level, which is why she lost to eventual champion Nozomi Okuhara in the semi-finals of the Worlds. Even in the final of the senior Nationals, Nehwal felt she would not have been able to win had the match gone into three games.

“I beat Sindhu on that day – I was good, I was moving well, but I was also tired,” she said. “My stamina was over in the second game. If it had gone into a third game I think I would have hardly lasted. She had more stamina than me. She is fitter than me. I won the tournament because I was moving well and my smashes were going hard.”

Nehwal added that she can improve her fitness only if she gets more time to work on it and the new BWF calendar does not allow for that. “That’s the [only] issue. Everyone is retrieving so well at the moment so fitness plays a very big role in women’s singles.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Not just for experts: How videography is poised for a disruption

Digital solutions are making sure it’s easier than ever to express your creativity in moving images.

Pexels

Where was the last time you saw art? Chances are on a screen, either on your phone or your computer. Stunning photography and intricate doodles are a frequent occurrence in the social feeds of many. That’s the defining feature of art in the 21st century - it fits in your pocket, pretty much everyone’s pocket. It is no more dictated by just a few elite players - renowned artists, museum curators, art critics, art fair promoters and powerful gallery owners. The digital age is spawning creators who choose to be defined by their creativity more than their skills. The negligible incubation time of digital art has enabled experimentation at staggering levels. Just a few minutes of browsing on the online art community, DeviantArt, is enough to gauge the scope of what digital art can achieve.

Sure enough, in the 21st century, entire creative industries are getting democratised like never before. Take photography, for example. Digital photography enabled everyone to capture a memory, and then convert it into personalised artwork with a plethora of editing options. Apps like Instagram reduced the learning curve even further with its set of filters that could lend character to even unremarkable snaps. Prisma further helped to make photos look like paintings, shaving off several more steps in the editing process. Now, yet another industry is showing similar signs of disruption – videography.

Once burdened by unreliable film, bulky cameras and prohibitive production costs, videography is now accessible to anyone with a smartphone and a decent Internet bandwidth. A lay person casually using social media today has so many video types and platforms to choose from - looping Vine videos, staccato Musical.lys, GIFs, Instagram stories, YouTube channels and many more. Videos are indeed fast emerging as the next front of expression online, and so are the digital solutions to support video creation.

One such example is Vizmato, an app which enables anyone with a smartphone to create professional-looking videos minus the learning curve required to master heavy, desktop software. It makes it easy to shoot 720p or 1080p HD videos with a choice of more than 40 visual effects. This fuss- free app is essentially like three apps built into one - a camcorder with live effects, a feature-rich video editor and a video sharing platform.

With Vizmato, the creative process starts at the shooting stage itself as it enables live application of themes and effects. Choose from hip hop, noir, haunted, vintage and many more.

The variety of filters available on Vizmato
The variety of filters available on Vizmato

Or you can simply choose to unleash your creativity at the editing stage; the possibilities are endless. Vizmato simplifies the core editing process by making it easier to apply cuts and join and reverse clips so your video can flow exactly the way you envisioned. Once the video is edited, you can use a variety of interesting effects to give your video that extra edge.

The RGB split, Inset and Fluidic effects.
The RGB split, Inset and Fluidic effects.

You can even choose music and sound effects to go with your clip; there’s nothing like applause at the right moment, or a laugh track at the crack of the worst joke.

Or just annotated GIFs customised for each moment.

Vizmato is the latest offering from Global Delight, which builds cross-platform audio, video and photography applications. It is the Indian developer that created award-winning iPhone apps such as Camera Plus, Camera Plus Pro and the Boom series. Vizmato is an upgrade of its hugely popular app Game Your Video, one of the winners of the Macworld Best of Show 2012. The overhauled Vizmato, in essence, brings the Instagram functionality to videos. With instant themes, filters and effects at your disposal, you can feel like the director of a sci-fi film, horror movie or a romance drama, all within a single video clip. It even provides an in-built video-sharing platform, Popular, to which you can upload your creations and gain visibility and feedback.

Play

So, whether you’re into making the most interesting Vines or shooting your take on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’, experience for yourself how Vizmato has made video creation addictively simple. Android users can download the app here and iOS users will have their version in January.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Vizmato and not by the Scroll editorial team.