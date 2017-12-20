India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live updates: Rahul departs after well-made half-century
Can hosts start off with a win in three-match series?
After 16 overs, India 119/3 (Dhoni 11*, Manish 3*).
India’s run-rate has fallen dramatically in the last 5 overs. They have just scored 27 runs in the 30 balls now. Dhoni and Manish need to power on quickly with just four overs left.
After 14.3 over, India 112/3 (Dhoni 8*).
WICKET! Rahul is bowled! He departs for a well-made 61. Looks to slog sweep Perera, but misses the ball. It crashes into the stumps. Crucial wicket for Sri Lanka. Manish joins Dhoni in the middle.
Rahul b Perera 61 (b: 48, 4s: 7, 6s: 1).
After 12.4 overs, India 101/2 (Rahul 58*, Dhoni 0*).
WICKET! Shreyas departs! Just as India cross the 100-run mark, the Mumbai youngster edges one to the keeper off Pradeep. He tries to swat it over the third man boundary, but gets it wrong. Dhoni comes into bat.
Shreyas c Dickwella b Pradeep 24 (b: 20, 4s: 3, 6s: 0).
After 10 overs, India 84/1 (Rahul 50*, Shreyas 15*).
50 up for KL Rahul! The opening batsman, who got his chance after Dhawan was rested, has taken the opportunity with both hands. Has batted at a brisk rate. After Rohit, he is now forming a fine stand with Shreyas.
After 8 overs, India 65/1 (Rahul 36*, Shreyas 11*).
Rahul changes gears. After the reprieve, the Karnataka batsman has gone on to the offensive. Smashes Perera for back to back boundaries. India are threatening to run away with the game here, but Sri Lanka keeping them in check with a few close chances.
After 6.1 overs, India 50/1 (Rahul 23*, Shreyas 9*).
Rahul gets a reprieve. The umpire had raised the finger after being struck on the pads. Review reveals, the ball would have missed the stumps.
After 6 overs, India 50/1 (Rahul 23*, Shreyas 9*).
50 up for India! Despite Rohit’s dismissal, Rahul and Shreyas have continued well with regular boundaries. Sri Lanka have toiled and got a few mis-timed shots off the batsmen, but luck hasn’t favoured the islanders after the India skipper’s exit.
After 5 overs, India 38/1 (Rahul 21*).
WICKET! Rohit falls. Looks to launch ball over long on, but mistimes it. Chameera completes the catch dicing forward at mid-on to hand Mathews his first scalp of the night.
Rohit c Chameera b Mathews 17 (b: 13, 4s: 2, 6s: 0).
After 4 overs, India 31/0 (Rohit 16*, Rahul 15*).
Good start for India. Rohit and Rahul have started well. Rohit also crosses 1500-run mark in T20I cricket. Sri Lanka has employed their spinners early on, but the dew has already started having an effect on proceedings.
After 1 over, India 10/0 (Rohit 9*, Rahul 1*).
Rohit starts off from where he left off in the ODIs, smacks a crisp cover drive to get India off the mark. Sri Lanka, though, will take heart from the fact that there is uneven bounce in the track.
India XI: Rohit (capt), Rahul, Shreyas, karthik, Manish, Dhoni (wk), Pandya, Kuldeep, Bumrah, Unadkat, Chahal.
Sri Lanka XI: Tharanga, Dickwella (wk), Perera, Mathews, Gunaratne, Perera (capt), Shanaka, Chameera, Dananjaya, Fernando, Pradeep.
Toss: Sri Lanka win toss and choose to field first.
KL Rahul comes in place of Shikhar Dhawan, who has been rested. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also been given a breather. Jaydev Unadkat gets a chance in his place.
Four changes to the Sri Lanka XI from the one that turned out in the ODI series. Chameera, Shanaka, Fernando and Kusal have been brought in.
Pitch report: Sunil Gavaskar feels the wicket is “very good” to bat on. There are some cracks, he adds, that might make it difficult for the ball to come onto the bat. He says, the team batting first should look for a score around 150. Dew is expected to be a factor as well.
6.30pm: Ahead of the T20 series between India and Sri Lanka, the focus was on former captain MS Dhoni, who has been mis-firing in the shortest format off late.
His performances during the T20 series New Zealand last month had drawn considerable criticism from all quarters. While his fitness is not under the scanner, his rate of scoring has been observed to be on the lower side.
On Wednesday, his task will be cut out with reports suggesting that a two-paced wicket would be on offer.
The pitch hasn’t witnessed competitive cricket since then and to make matters worse, some football matches were played in the multipurpose stadium.
A few days ago, students from a club were made to use the pitch as a test event. According to an official, it was a two-paced wicket that aided bounce from one end.