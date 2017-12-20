Live Sri Lanka in India

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live updates: Rahul departs after well-made half-century

Can hosts start off with a win in three-match series?

by 
Deepak Malik / BCCI / Sportzpics

After 16 overs, India 119/3 (Dhoni 11*, Manish 3*).
India’s run-rate has fallen dramatically in the last 5 overs. They have just scored 27 runs in the 30 balls now. Dhoni and Manish need to power on quickly with just four overs left.

After 14.3 over, India 112/3 (Dhoni 8*).
WICKET! Rahul is bowled! He departs for a well-made 61. Looks to slog sweep Perera, but misses the ball. It crashes into the stumps. Crucial wicket for Sri Lanka. Manish joins Dhoni in the middle.
Rahul b Perera 61 (b: 48, 4s: 7, 6s: 1).

After 12.4 overs, India 101/2 (Rahul 58*, Dhoni 0*).
WICKET! Shreyas departs! Just as India cross the 100-run mark, the Mumbai youngster edges one to the keeper off Pradeep. He tries to swat it over the third man boundary, but gets it wrong. Dhoni comes into bat.
Shreyas c Dickwella b Pradeep 24 (b: 20, 4s: 3, 6s: 0).

After 10 overs, India 84/1 (Rahul 50*, Shreyas 15*).
50 up for KL Rahul! The opening batsman, who got his chance after Dhawan was rested, has taken the opportunity with both hands. Has batted at a brisk rate. After Rohit, he is now forming a fine stand with Shreyas.

After 8 overs, India 65/1 (Rahul 36*, Shreyas 11*).
Rahul changes gears. After the reprieve, the Karnataka batsman has gone on to the offensive. Smashes Perera for back to back boundaries. India are threatening to run away with the game here, but Sri Lanka keeping them in check with a few close chances.

After 6.1 overs, India 50/1 (Rahul 23*, Shreyas 9*).
Rahul gets a reprieve. The umpire had raised the finger after being struck on the pads. Review reveals, the ball would have missed the stumps.

After 6 overs, India 50/1 (Rahul 23*, Shreyas 9*).
50 up for India! Despite Rohit’s dismissal, Rahul and Shreyas have continued well with regular boundaries. Sri Lanka have toiled and got a few mis-timed shots off the batsmen, but luck hasn’t favoured the islanders after the India skipper’s exit.

After 5 overs, India 38/1 (Rahul 21*).
WICKET! Rohit falls. Looks to launch ball over long on, but mistimes it. Chameera completes the catch dicing forward at mid-on to hand Mathews his first scalp of the night.
Rohit c Chameera b Mathews 17 (b: 13, 4s: 2, 6s: 0).

After 4 overs, India 31/0 (Rohit 16*, Rahul 15*).
Good start for India. Rohit and Rahul have started well. Rohit also crosses 1500-run mark in T20I cricket. Sri Lanka has employed their spinners early on, but the dew has already started having an effect on proceedings.

After 1 over, India 10/0 (Rohit 9*, Rahul 1*).
Rohit starts off from where he left off in the ODIs, smacks a crisp cover drive to get India off the mark. Sri Lanka, though, will take heart from the fact that there is uneven bounce in the track.

India XI: Rohit (capt), Rahul, Shreyas, karthik, Manish, Dhoni (wk), Pandya, Kuldeep, Bumrah, Unadkat, Chahal.
Sri Lanka XI: Tharanga, Dickwella (wk), Perera, Mathews, Gunaratne, Perera (capt), Shanaka, Chameera, Dananjaya, Fernando, Pradeep.

Toss: Sri Lanka win toss and choose to field first.
KL Rahul comes in place of Shikhar Dhawan, who has been rested. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also been given a breather. Jaydev Unadkat gets a chance in his place.
Four changes to the Sri Lanka XI from the one that turned out in the ODI series. Chameera, Shanaka, Fernando and Kusal have been brought in.

Pitch report: Sunil Gavaskar feels the wicket is “very good” to bat on. There are some cracks, he adds, that might make it difficult for the ball to come onto the bat. He says, the team batting first should look for a score around 150. Dew is expected to be a factor as well.

6.30pm: Ahead of the T20 series between India and Sri Lanka, the focus was on former captain MS Dhoni, who has been mis-firing in the shortest format off late.

His performances during the T20 series New Zealand last month had drawn considerable criticism from all quarters. While his fitness is not under the scanner, his rate of scoring has been observed to be on the lower side.

On Wednesday, his task will be cut out with reports suggesting that a two-paced wicket would be on offer.

The pitch hasn’t witnessed competitive cricket since then and to make matters worse, some football matches were played in the multipurpose stadium.

A few days ago, students from a club were made to use the pitch as a test event. According to an official, it was a two-paced wicket that aided bounce from one end.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Putting the patient first - insights for hospitals to meet customer service expectations

These emerging solutions are a fine balance between technology and the human touch.

Shutterstock

As customers become more vocal and assertive of their needs, their expectations are changing across industries. Consequently, customer service has gone from being a hygiene factor to actively influencing the customer’s choice of product or service. This trend is also being seen in the healthcare segment. Today good healthcare service is no longer defined by just qualified doctors and the quality of medical treatment offered. The overall ambience, convenience, hospitality and the warmth and friendliness of staff is becoming a crucial way for hospitals to differentiate themselves.

A study by the Deloitte Centre for Health Solutions in fact indicates that good patient experience is also excellent from a profitability point of view. The study, conducted in the US, analyzed the impact of hospital ratings by patients on overall margins and return on assets. It revealed that hospitals with high patient-reported experience scores have higher profitability. For instance, hospitals with ‘excellent’ consumer assessment scores between 2008 and 2014 had a net margin of 4.7 percent, on average, as compared to just 1.8 percent for hospitals with ‘low’ scores.

This clearly indicates that good customer service in hospitals boosts loyalty and goodwill as well as financial performance. Many healthcare service providers are thus putting their efforts behind: understanding constantly evolving customer expectations, solving long-standing problems in hospital management (such as long check-out times) and proactively offering a better experience by leveraging technology and human interface.

The evolving patient

Healthcare service customers, who comprise both the patient and his or her family and friends, are more exposed today to high standards of service across industries. As a result, hospitals are putting patient care right on top of their priorities. An example of this in action can be seen in the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. In July 2015, the hospital launched a ‘Smart OPD’ system — an integrated mobile health system under which the entire medical ecosystem of the hospital was brought together on a digital app. Patients could use the app to book/reschedule doctor’s appointments and doctors could use it to access a patient’s medical history, write prescriptions and schedule appointments. To further aid the process, IT assistants were provided to help those uncomfortable with technology.

The need for such initiatives and the evolving nature of patient care were among the central themes of the recently concluded Abbott Hospital Leadership Summit. The speakers included pundits from marketing and customer relations along with leaders in the healthcare space.

Among them was the illustrious speaker Larry Hochman, a globally recognised name in customer service. According to Mr. Hochman, who has worked with British Airways and Air Miles, patients are rapidly evolving from passive recipients of treatment to active consumers who are evaluating their overall experience with a hospital on social media and creating a ‘word-of-mouth’ economy. He talks about this in the video below.

Play

As the video says, with social media and other public platforms being available today to share experiences, hospitals need to ensure that every customer walks away with a good experience.

The promise gap

In his address, Mr. Hochman also spoke at length about the ‘promise gap’ — the difference between what a company promises to deliver and what it actually delivers. In the video given below, he explains the concept in detail. As the gap grows wider, the potential for customer dissatisfaction increases.

Play

So how do hospitals differentiate themselves with this evolved set of customers? How do they ensure that the promise gap remains small? “You can create a unique value only through relationships, because that is something that is not manufactured. It is about people, it’s a human thing,” says Mr. Hochman in the video below.

Play

As Mr. Hochman and others in the discussion panel point out, the key to delivering a good customer experience is to instil a culture of empathy and hospitality across the organisation. Whether it is small things like smiling at patients, educating them at every step about their illness or listening to them to understand their fears, every action needs to be geared towards making the customer feel that they made the correct decision by getting treated at that hospital. This is also why, Dr. Nandkumar Jairam, Chairman and Group Medical Director, Columbia Asia, talked about the need for hospitals to train and hire people with soft skills and qualities such as empathy and the ability to listen.

Striking the balance

Bridging the promise gap also involves a balance between technology and the human touch. Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group, who also spoke at the event, wrote about the example of Dr. Devi Shetty’s Narayana Health Hospitals. He writes that their team of surgeons typically performs about 900 procedures a month which is equivalent to what most U.S. university hospitals do in a year. The hospitals employ cutting edge technology and other simple innovations to improve efficiency and patient care.

The insights gained from Narayana’s model show that while technology increases efficiency of processes, what really makes a difference to customers are the human touch-points. As Mr. Hochman says, “Human touch points matter more because there are less and less of them today and are therefore crucial to the whole customer experience.”

Play

By putting customers at the core of their thinking, many hospitals have been able to apply innovative solutions to solve age old problems. For example, Max Healthcare, introduced paramedics on motorcycles to circumvent heavy traffic and respond faster to critical emergencies. While ambulances reach 30 minutes after a call, the motorcycles reach in just 17 minutes. In the first three months, two lives were saved because of this customer-centric innovation.

Hospitals are also looking at data and consumer research to identify consumer pain points. Rajit Mehta, the MD and CEO of Max Healthcare Institute, who was a panelist at the summit, spoke of the importance of data to understand patient needs. His organisation used consumer research to identify three critical areas that needed work - discharge and admission processes for IPD patients and wait-time for OPD patients. To improve wait-time, they incentivised people to book appointments online. They also installed digital kiosks where customers could punch in their details to get an appointment quickly.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.