‘Focus is only on scoring runs for Delhi’: Gautam Gambhir not thinking of India comeback

With age not on his side, the chances of a national comeback look relatively bleak for Gautam Gambhir despite his golden run in domestic cricket, but the feisty India opener says he won’t give up just yet.

For Gambhir, regarded as a fighter, what matters is “motivation” and the day he loses it, he won’t shy away from calling it quits.

Gambhir continues to turn up for Delhi, and will play in the final of the Ranji Trophy this season after 10 years.

Gambhir might be out of national reckoning, but he has been in ominous form this season and that is precisely one of the reasons behind Delhi’s success.

“Keep scoring runs, that is what you can control and you can do. You can’t control things which are not in your hands. The only thing you can control is to get a bat in your hand, go out there, perform and score as many runs as possible,” Gambhir told PTI in an interview.

“That is what you are meant to do and that is what I am trying to do. This year is no difference from what I used to do last year. The motivation is exactly the same. The day I don’t feel the same I will not hang around.”

At 36, it is unlikely that Gambhir would get a look in for the national team again, but that hardly bothers the feisty left hander, who was once India’s regular in all three formats of the game.

“I don’t speak to the selectors and I don’t need to speak to the selectors. Ultimately, my job is to score runs and that is what I only focus on,” Gambhir said.

Way back in January 2008 it was under then skipper Gambhir, Delhi made the final of the Ranji Trophy last time. That season Gambhir played a key role with the bat and this year too the left-hander was one of the reasons behind Delhi’s rise.

In this Ranji season, Gambhir has scored 632 runs which includes three centuries and two fifties. He is eight in the top-scorers chart.

“We reached the finals so obviously the achievement is great. Hopefully we can go one step ahead and win it after 10 years which is going to be great,” Gambhir said.

“So far it’s been decent. Obviously, when you get 600 plus runs it’s good. The most important is that you have contributed in the games which are very crucial as well, whether it was the quarterfinal or the semi-final. As a senior player you have to be good in the crunch games and there is still one more game to go,” he said about his own form.

Gambhir has always been known to be outspoken and didn’t shy away from confronting even Delhi Ranji coach KP Bhaskar over differences in the handling of the team last year. He was handed a suspended four-match ban from first-class cricket for his ugly confrontation with Bhaskar.

“Ultimately, it’s not the coach or the support staff that matters. What matters is the performance of the team. If the players are performing that is all that matters,” he said.

Refusing to pinpoint any particular player for the success this season, Gambhir feels that Delhi has a long way to go to be in the leagues of sides like Mumbai and Karnataka.

“I don’t like mentioning about one or two [players] because it’s unfair to mention one or two names. Most of the guys have grabbed their opportunities and that is why we are where we are. I don’t believe in talking about individuals in a team sport. People have done well, people have taken their opportunities and that is a good sign for Delhi cricket,” he said.

“There is still a long way to go. Consistency is all that matters. Look at someone like Karnataka, look at some like Mumbai they have won so many times consistently. They are the most consistent teams going around.

“Let’s see how we do next year because the follow-up year is very important and that is what will show where you stand. Any team can have one good one season but ultimately it is the consistency that really matters,” Gambhir said.

‘India should win in every condition’

Gambhir feels being the world’s No.1 Test side, India should win in “every condition” as Virat Kohli and his men embark on a tough Test and limited-overs series in South Africa starting next month.

India would look to shed the tag of poor travellers in 2018 as the team embarks on a series of overseas tours starting with South Africa. Post South Africa, next year India will also travel to England and Australia, where conditions will not be as conducive to the spinners as they are at home.

Besides, the famed Indian batting line-up will also be tested by the moving ball.

Kohli might have won 20 of his 32 Tests as captain, but the memories of two seasons of home dominance will recede quickly if Kohli and India fail to deliver on foreign land.

“It’s going to be a tough tour because South Africa is a very good side especially in their own backyard. They have got quality bowling, they have got quality batting. India really has to play well to beat them,” Gambhir told PTI.

“I hope they have got the confidence from what they have done in the last two years. Even if they have played the bulk of their cricket at home, they should go to South Africa with a lot of confidence, a lot of belief as the no.1 Test side and I hope they can deliver there.

“Ultimately, the no.1 side should be able to win in every condition. I hope India continues the same form what they have shown at home,” he added.

Starting January 5, India play three Tests in South Africa against the world’s No 2 side besides six ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals.