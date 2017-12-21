Sri Lanka in India

Dhoni showed why he needs to bat higher up and other talking points from Cuttack T20I

In a lop-sided contest, there were quite a few takeaways from India’s point of view.

by 
BCCI

Another India vs Sri Lanka match. Another lop-sided affair.

As if it was not enough that these two teams have played each other over and over again, the first T20I in Cuttack was yet another drab affair, if one was expecting a close contest. Sri Lankan captain Thisara Perera looked delighted to win the toss, and knowing dew was going to be a factor later in the night, opted to bowl first. On another day, this could have proved to be a challenge for an under-strength Indian side.

But as it turned out – and we cannot stress this enough – that it was a no-contest.

From an Indian perspective, however, there were quite a few takeaways.

KL Rahul fits right in

Just as it seems to happen so often these days in Indian cricket, an opening batsman who gets a chance in the absence of the first choice, makes the most of it.

It was a fine innings by KL Rahul, who, despite his obvious talent, has gone from an all-format player for India to, possibly, not first choice in any of the three in very quick time. Now remember, here’s a batsman who has an international century to his name across formats. But slowly, and steadily, he’s becoming the first-choice back up, with Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay and Rohit Sharma finding form at different points of time.

In that sense, the fluent 48-ball 61 he made against an admittedly ordinary Sri Lankan bowling attack was yet another example of an Indian player grabbing a chance given to him. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say he was dismissed off the only poor shot he played all night.

“It was a great move for us to start KL Rahul at the top,” captain Rohit said after the match. “He was not part of the ODI squad but he came here and showed he belonged. And he batted magnificently. Right from ball one, we felt he was knocking the ball really well.”

The Chahal-Kuldeep show

It wasn’t supposed to be this easy.

Granted, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been in fine form for India in the shorter formats recently, but with dew always going to be a factor, conventional wisdom would suggest two wrist spinners would struggle.

But then, Chahal and Kuldeep have made it a habit to deliver wickets to their captain(s) when asked and it was the same again in Cuttack.

“Chahal and Kuldeep (Yadav) have always been our wicket-taking options in the middle. They understand what the team expects and they come out and deliver,” said Rohit. “No words can describe how good they have been for us,” he said. “Conditions weren’t easy and they did very very well.”

As was observed on these pages, Chahal and Kuldeep (along with Axar Patel) have made sure R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja won’t be missed with the white ball.

Vintage Dhoni

Should MS Dhoni play T20Is? If he does, where should he bat? Is he still a finisher?

These were the questions that have been repeatedly debated in the past month or so, and in the final series of 2017, with India missing the services of Virat Kohli and Dhawan, the focus was once again going to be on what Dhoni can offer with the bat. When he walked into bat at No 4 on Wednesday in Cuttack, India had a good platform. 44 balls were left in the innings. This was, perhaps, ideal territory for Dhoni – just enough time to get his eye in before launching a late attack.

And he did exactly that.

Of the first 10 balls he faced, he scored 9 runs – one of them a ferocious straight drive that left Rahul on the floor at the non-striker’s end. This coincided with a four-over phase when India scored just 21 runs, having lost Rahul’s wicket. This is the kind of situation that India do not thrive under in the shortest format. But Dhoni, with Manish Pandey for company, led a late assault that saw India score 61 runs in the last four overs.

And yet another six off the last ball, proved to be the icing on that particular cake. One good innings does not end the debate over Dhoni’s spot in the side, but sending him in at No 4, giving him time to find his radar, and allowing him to bat freely at the end is a solution that’s been obvious for a while now – and one that, seemingly, has been taken on board by the Indian think-tank.

“MSD, I mean, what can I say about him,” gushed Rohit after the match. “He didn’t get enough opportunities in the ODI series, but showed again that class is going to permanent. We expect a lot from him and batting at No 4 really paid off.

“He’s someone who’s won a lot of games for us. Moving forward, we feel that in this format, making him bat at No 4 is ideal. That allows someone like Manish and Dinesh to finish games off,” Rohit continued. “For a long period of time, MS has been taking the responsibility of finishing games off and we want someone else to do that now. And let MS bat freely in the middle. And he showed it today. He came out and batted freely and we, as a team, got the result we wanted.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Putting the patient first - insights for hospitals to meet customer service expectations

These emerging solutions are a fine balance between technology and the human touch.

Shutterstock

As customers become more vocal and assertive of their needs, their expectations are changing across industries. Consequently, customer service has gone from being a hygiene factor to actively influencing the customer’s choice of product or service. This trend is also being seen in the healthcare segment. Today good healthcare service is no longer defined by just qualified doctors and the quality of medical treatment offered. The overall ambience, convenience, hospitality and the warmth and friendliness of staff is becoming a crucial way for hospitals to differentiate themselves.

A study by the Deloitte Centre for Health Solutions in fact indicates that good patient experience is also excellent from a profitability point of view. The study, conducted in the US, analyzed the impact of hospital ratings by patients on overall margins and return on assets. It revealed that hospitals with high patient-reported experience scores have higher profitability. For instance, hospitals with ‘excellent’ consumer assessment scores between 2008 and 2014 had a net margin of 4.7 percent, on average, as compared to just 1.8 percent for hospitals with ‘low’ scores.

This clearly indicates that good customer service in hospitals boosts loyalty and goodwill as well as financial performance. Many healthcare service providers are thus putting their efforts behind: understanding constantly evolving customer expectations, solving long-standing problems in hospital management (such as long check-out times) and proactively offering a better experience by leveraging technology and human interface.

The evolving patient

Healthcare service customers, who comprise both the patient and his or her family and friends, are more exposed today to high standards of service across industries. As a result, hospitals are putting patient care right on top of their priorities. An example of this in action can be seen in the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. In July 2015, the hospital launched a ‘Smart OPD’ system — an integrated mobile health system under which the entire medical ecosystem of the hospital was brought together on a digital app. Patients could use the app to book/reschedule doctor’s appointments and doctors could use it to access a patient’s medical history, write prescriptions and schedule appointments. To further aid the process, IT assistants were provided to help those uncomfortable with technology.

The need for such initiatives and the evolving nature of patient care were among the central themes of the recently concluded Abbott Hospital Leadership Summit. The speakers included pundits from marketing and customer relations along with leaders in the healthcare space.

Among them was the illustrious speaker Larry Hochman, a globally recognised name in customer service. According to Mr. Hochman, who has worked with British Airways and Air Miles, patients are rapidly evolving from passive recipients of treatment to active consumers who are evaluating their overall experience with a hospital on social media and creating a ‘word-of-mouth’ economy. He talks about this in the video below.

Play

As the video says, with social media and other public platforms being available today to share experiences, hospitals need to ensure that every customer walks away with a good experience.

The promise gap

In his address, Mr. Hochman also spoke at length about the ‘promise gap’ — the difference between what a company promises to deliver and what it actually delivers. In the video given below, he explains the concept in detail. As the gap grows wider, the potential for customer dissatisfaction increases.

Play

So how do hospitals differentiate themselves with this evolved set of customers? How do they ensure that the promise gap remains small? “You can create a unique value only through relationships, because that is something that is not manufactured. It is about people, it’s a human thing,” says Mr. Hochman in the video below.

Play

As Mr. Hochman and others in the discussion panel point out, the key to delivering a good customer experience is to instil a culture of empathy and hospitality across the organisation. Whether it is small things like smiling at patients, educating them at every step about their illness or listening to them to understand their fears, every action needs to be geared towards making the customer feel that they made the correct decision by getting treated at that hospital. This is also why, Dr. Nandkumar Jairam, Chairman and Group Medical Director, Columbia Asia, talked about the need for hospitals to train and hire people with soft skills and qualities such as empathy and the ability to listen.

Striking the balance

Bridging the promise gap also involves a balance between technology and the human touch. Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group, who also spoke at the event, wrote about the example of Dr. Devi Shetty’s Narayana Health Hospitals. He writes that their team of surgeons typically performs about 900 procedures a month which is equivalent to what most U.S. university hospitals do in a year. The hospitals employ cutting edge technology and other simple innovations to improve efficiency and patient care.

The insights gained from Narayana’s model show that while technology increases efficiency of processes, what really makes a difference to customers are the human touch-points. As Mr. Hochman says, “Human touch points matter more because there are less and less of them today and are therefore crucial to the whole customer experience.”

Play

By putting customers at the core of their thinking, many hospitals have been able to apply innovative solutions to solve age old problems. For example, Max Healthcare, introduced paramedics on motorcycles to circumvent heavy traffic and respond faster to critical emergencies. While ambulances reach 30 minutes after a call, the motorcycles reach in just 17 minutes. In the first three months, two lives were saved because of this customer-centric innovation.

Hospitals are also looking at data and consumer research to identify consumer pain points. Rajit Mehta, the MD and CEO of Max Healthcare Institute, who was a panelist at the summit, spoke of the importance of data to understand patient needs. His organisation used consumer research to identify three critical areas that needed work - discharge and admission processes for IPD patients and wait-time for OPD patients. To improve wait-time, they incentivised people to book appointments online. They also installed digital kiosks where customers could punch in their details to get an appointment quickly.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.