Indian hockey

Indian hockey team employs NeuroTracker program to improve mental strength

NeuroTracker is a cognitive training program that is designed to improve mental performance.

by 
Indian hockey team. | Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

Handling pressure in crunch situations is key to success in any sport and to address the issue ‘NeuroTracker’ has been introduced to Indian women’s hockey team to enhance their mental strength.

Three major sporting events – the Commonwealth Games (CWG), Asian Games and the World Cup – are slotted for 2018, making it a critical year for both men’s and women’s hockey.

NeuroTracker is a non-invasive system that uses 3D multiple object tracking to improve the efficiency of neural networks that govern situational awareness, attention, executive function and cognitive stamina.

More on NeuroTracker:

Play

The program is commonly used by top level football and basketball teams – including Manchester United and Golden State Warriors – but it has been used for the first time in Indian hockey.

NeuroTracker was used on trial basis in October at Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Bengaluru centre, where the women’s hockey team is based.

After testing the device on every member of the team, SAI has now procured it. Coach Harendra Singh said the results are already visible on the field.

“This team is capable of winning against any team but they need self belief, which will translate into team belief. For that they need mental strength. This is for the first time in Indian hockey NeuroTracker is being used to enhance mental strength of players,” Harendra told PTI.

“They have been given sessions on daily basis for last two months and results are encouraging especially for goal keepers and penalty corner specialists. It is helping in decision making, concentration and improving (the players’) reflexes also,” he added.

NeuroTracker program has spread to more than 550 elite training facilities around the globe.

“This is a 3D program in which you’ll see eight balls of green colours. Then, two of them will glow orange. These are your targets and you have to track them as they move. When all the balls stop moving, click on those targets with your mouse. Initially the balls come with slow speed but gradually speed is accelerated,” said Dr Pralay Majumdar, Head of Sports Science at SAI, Bengaluru.

“NeuroTracker helps to raise athletes’ level of situational awareness and decision-making abilities on the field,” he added.
“We know our strengths and weaknesses and now with the help of NeuroTracker we are getting that mental strength. We are taking 45 minutes session every day after lunch and players are enjoying it,” said India captain Rani Rampal.

