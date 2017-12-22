Ajinkya Rahane is one good knock away from rediscovering form, says his coach Pravin Amre

Ajinkya Rahane, the vice-captain of the Indian Test team, has not been in top form off late. However, ahead of what is bound to be a difficult tour of South Africa, he’s got possibly the best man to coach him back into form for the venue.

South Africa has always brought back fond memories for former India cricketer Pravin Amre. It is a place where he not only made his debut, but also struck a century while doing so. During India’s tour of South Africa in 1992, Amre smashed 103 in the first Test at Durban. It would end up being his only Test century, which is why it was even more special for Amre.

“It was special because I really had to wait for my chance to get in as I was the 12th man in 12 Test matches before that,” Amre told The Field. “People also had a doubt that I used to play well against spinners but I can’t play fast bowlers. That match proved that I can play at that level.”

Against the likes of Allan Donald, Brett Schultz, Brian McMillan and Meyrick Pringle, Amre stood tall and helped India draw the first Test after he came to bat with the visitors down by four wickets early. “The platform for me was a hostile fast bowling attack and the scoreboard was 38/4. I must thank Kiran More also who supported me and we had a more than a 100-run partnership.”

India ended up drawing the match after scoring 277 in response to South Africa’s 254 in the first innings. “I am glad to be remembered for the guy who saved the match. Saving a Test match is also crucial,” said Amre.

Rahane’s woes

Since hanging up his boots, the Mumbai stalwart devotes his time imparting his knowledge onto future generations of budding cricketers. Among the many cricketers who seek his guidance to better their techniques, is also Rahane.

As India begin their tour of South Africa in January, the focus will be on the 29-year-old who has garnered respect through his performances overseas.

However, this time Rahane will make the trip under intense scrutiny as he wrestles to find form after a spate of poor performances during a long home season. He scored only 17 runs including a duck in the recently concluded three-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Amre, though, is unperturbed by his famous ward’s form, stating that Rahane knows his responsibilities and is bound to step up in crunch situations.

“Whatever has happened is history right now,” Amre said. He is going to South Africa and he should be positive right now. In his last tour of South Africa he averaged more than 65. I think team India and especially the selectors have a lot of faith in him and that is the reason he is the vice-captain of the team. He is also aware of his responsibility. I am sure in the upcoming month, he will deliver.”

Amre has been working with Rahane on his game and is sure that the results will show in South Africa. “When he is going through a tough time, it is equally my responsibility to figure out where exactly it is going wrong. I personally feel it is my job to go through the details and work on them and make sure he is ready for this battle,” said Amre.

Playing abroad a true test

Amre feels that Rahane is just a knock away from finding his flair. Even a 50 will be enough to help Rahane rediscover his form, he said. “Obviously for any cricketer who is going through a lean patch, it is all about that one knock. It doesn’t have to be a 100, a 50 also matters and that is very important. It happened to me, when I got a 100 in South Africa, it was 20 runs I got during a side game helped me and gave them that confidence.”

Rahane thrives in overseas conditions. In 17 Test matches played in Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies, he averages 54.66 including four tons. In South Africa, his average is nearly 70.

Amre said that a true test of a batsman is the performance he delivers abroad. “It is always a test for Indian batsmen. We always judge how a player plays abroad. I think that is a big advantage he has. He should believe in that because he has that capacity to do well. He is really focused and is working really hard because this is important for team India and his contribution is very important. His role is there to deliver for India.”

Stern test for India

The former Mumbai coach believes that the other batsmen in the squad will also have the pressure to perform in South Africa and the trick is to adjust to the conditions early. However, with no practice games, India have their task cut out.

“I think this tour will be more challenging because there are no practice games,” Amre said. “They have to really visualise themselves and how things will pan out. It is going to be challenging. We are going to play three matches. The first Test will be critical. Whoever starts well will have the advantage. First five days will be very important and it will set the tone of the series. It will be difficult to bounce back after that.”

The 49-year-old also backed Rohit Sharma to come good in South Africa. “It is not easy to score three double tons in one-day format,” Amre said. “It was special. I have seen him closely in the Mumbai dressing room. He has also got the runs in the longer format. One good innings for Rohit also can make the difference. It is a matter of time. He is right now the key member of our team’s batting unit. So it is the responsibility of six batsmen and not one to win the Test series in South Africa.”