Indian Super League

ISL: Jamshedpur hand Bengaluru second successive loss

Trindade Goncalves converts from the spot in injury time to hand Jamshedpur a win.

ISL / SPORTZPICS

Jamshedpur FC handed Bengaluru FC their second successive defeat at home as the visitors grinded out a 1-0 victory in the battle of the debutants at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday.

Bengaluru FC were keen to get back to winning ways after their defeat against Chennaiyin FC in the previous game. With the crowd backing them, they started well but, just like the previous clash, Jamshedpur FC had the last laugh with a dramatic winner in the 90th minute.

Trindade Goncalves kept his cool to convert a late penalty to give Jamshedpur full points for only the second time in this league and hand Bengaluru FC their third defeat in seven matches.

Despite the defeat, Bengaluru FC (12 points) are second on the table behind FC Goa, who now have two matches in hand and can open a gap at the top of the table. Jamshedpur have nine points from six matches, at par with FC Pune City.

The fierce battle seemed destined for a draw after both teams were goalless at halftime. Substitute Sameehg Doutie made his trademark run towards the goal with the ball ahead of him and was tripped from behind by Rahul Bheke. The referee promptly awarded a penalty in the final minute which Trindade converted by showing nerves of steel.

Jamshedpur, for instance, were close to scoring twice in quick succession in the 54th and 61st minutes. At first, Kervens Belfort had a golden opportunity to give his team the lead but goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh made a super save.

Seven minutes later, Belfort played a delightful through ball for Jerry Mawhmingthanga, leaving the Bengaluru defence in tatters, but Jerry’s effort missed the target by a whisker.

Bengaluru also came agonisingly close to securing the opening goal with 19 shots on goal. Captain Sunil Chhetri had the best chance in the 77th minute when he found himself with just the goalkeeper to beat. But the striker hit straight into goalkeeper Subrata Paul.

