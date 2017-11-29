International Cricket

Pakistani cricketers stranded in Uganda over pay dispute in African T20 league

The players – including Saeed Ajmal, Yasir Hameed, and Imran Farhat – are expected to return soon.

by 
Saeed Ajmal. | Arif Ali/AFP

Nearly 20 Pakistani cricketers including top names like Saeed Ajmal, Yasir Hameed and Imran Farhat have been stranded in Uganda over payment dispute with a T20 league orgainser.

The players had gone to Kampala, Uganda to play in a T20 league with the permission of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

But upon landing in Kampala, they found out that the league has been abandoned over payment issues.

After the first two days of the league were washed out, the Pakistani cricketers demanded 50 per cent of their contractual fees as committed by the Uganda Cricket Association.

But the orgainsers refused to disburse the money stating that the sponsor of the league has withdrawn.

“It was then that we were told payments could not be made since the main sponsor of the league had backed out and there was no money,” one of the players told PTI from the east African nation.

“We wanted to leave immediately for home but on reaching the airport we were told that since the organisers had defaulted on other payments, the travel agency, which had issued tickets, had blocked all seats and we had to return to the hotel,” he said.

The player said that they had contacted the PCB and the Pakistan embassy and were now preparing to return home later on Friday.

“Hopefully, we should be home by Saturday but it has been a bad experience for us. Instead of earning money, we had to spend out of our own pockets,” he added.

The PCB said in a statement on Friday that it was investigating the matter.

“We had inquired about the bonafides of the league from the ICC. Only after we were advised by the ICC that the Afro T20 League has been approved by them and is being played under the umbrella of the Uganda Cricket Association, we issued NOCs to the players,” the statement said.

The PCB said the ICC had even sent them a list of players which were provided by the organisers.

“We are looking into the incident which has taken place during the Afro T20 League and once complete information is received, further course of action will be advised,” it said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.