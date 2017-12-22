Table Tennis: H Jeho, Diya Chitale retain Cadet and Sub-junior national crowns

Diya Chitale and H Jeho retained their sub-junior titles at the 79th Cadet and Sub-Junior National Table Tennis Championships on Tuesday at the SP Mukherjee Indoor Stadium.
Diya also won the doubles gold with Mihika Rohira. In the singles final, she defeated West Bengal’s Munmun Kundu 4-0. She reached the final with a 4-0 defeat of Assam’s Trisha Gogoi.
Jeho’s win in the final against Dev Shroff wasn’t as easy. In the semifinal, he required medical attention because of a nosebleed. But he overcame that to reach the final and defend his title with a 4-2 win over Shroff.
Meanwhile, Preyesh Raj of Tamil Nadu won his maiden national crown when he defeated Maharashtra’s Havish Asrani 4-1 in the cadet boys singles final. Suhana Saini won the girls’ title with a 9-11, 10-12, 11-4, 11-9, 11-3, 11-6 win over Pritha Vartikar.
Results:-
Cadet Boys Singles: Final: Preyesh Raj (TN) bt Havish Asrani (MHR) 11-8, 11-8, 9-11, 12-10, 11-2.
Cadet Girls Singles: Final: Suhana Saini (HRN) bt Pritha Vartikar (MHR) 9-11, 10-12, 11-4, 11-9, 11-3, 11-6.
Sub-Junior Boys: Final: H Jeho (PSPBA) bt Dev Shroff (MHR) 11-5, 8-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-4, 11-7.
Doubles: Final: Deepit Rajesh Patil-Dev Shroff (MHR) bt Payas Jain-Arush Dutt (Dli) 11-7, 5-11 13-11, 7-11, 11-9.
Sub-Junior Girls: Final: Diya Chitale (MHR) bt Munmun Kundu (WB) 11-4, 11-5, 11-6, 11-5.
Doubles: Final: Diya Chitale-Mihika Rohira (MHR) bt Suhana Saini-Poornima Rohilla (HRN) 11-6, 11-7, 11-8.