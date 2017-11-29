Watch: Barcelona still misses you, Messi tells Neymar in emotional Christmas message

It’s Christmas and it seems like the festive spirit has reached Camp Nou, even as the team prepares for the all-important El Clasico on Saturday.

Lionel Messi shared a heartfelt message with former teammate Neymar as part of a Christmas gift programme. In the video message to the Brazilian published by SBT Online, Messi said that the team still missed “Ney” and wished him all the best.

“Well, Ney... I think we said practically everything to each other when you left,” Messi is quoted as saying in Spanish. “The truth is that here we are still missing you. We would like to keep sharing the mates (a South American hot drink) in the morning with Luis [Suarez] in the dressing room and many more things. Like always, I wish you the best wherever you are and I’m sure we will cross again on or off the pitch very soon. Take care of yourself,” he added, before presenting his Christmas gift for Neymar.

On his part, the Paris Saint-Germain forward said, “Brother, thanks. For me, you are an idol and also a great friend. Big hugs.”

Neymar had invited various football players to take part in his “invisible friend” activity for Christmas and this was one of the messages he published, according to Sport.

Earlier this year, Neymar had caused a stir by leaving Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain in a record €222 million deal. In his four years at Camp Nou, he was instrumental in his team’s success with 105 goals in 186 appearances, winning two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies and a Champions League and Club World Cup.

However, despite animosity with the club, Neymar has stayed close friends with his Barca teammates as is evident from their social media and this video.

