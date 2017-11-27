Five Indian players in the double’s main draw of Tata Open Maharashtra

Five Indian players, including defending champions Rohan Bopanna and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan would be part of the doubles main draw at the season-opening Tata Open Maharashtra tennis tournament in Pune, the organisers announced on Friday.
The 2017 edition’s runners-up pair of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan will play with new partners Leander Paes and American Scott Lipsky respectively.
“It is an interesting mix of field in the men’s doubles category at the Tata Open Maharashtra. We have stalwarts like Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna who only seem to be getting better and better by each passing year. Sharan, Raja and Jeevan form a strong field of Indians at the event. In fact, we have Vishnu Vardhan and Sriram Balaji as alternates and if they make it, the field will have seven players from India. This bodes well for Indian tennis and the fans too,” tournament director Prashant Sutar said.
The 36-year-old Bopanna, ranked 18 in the world partnered with Chennai’s Nedunchezhiyan for the first time at this event in early 2017, which was called the Chennai Open then. The pair had formed a strong team to edge past Sharan and Raja to claim the doubles title.
This year, Sharan and Raja will be partnering with different players after consistent results at the end of the 2017 season with their new partners. Sharan has had a fairly good run this year with his third title when he won the ATP European Open with American Lipsky, while the Paes-Raja pair won two ATP Challengers titles recently in Knoxville and then Champaign, Illinois.
Paes, who has made 18 appearances at the Indian ATP event, won it first time in 1997 along with Mahesh Bhupathi. The pair defended their title in 1998, 1999, winning it in 2002 and then straight 2011. The last time Paes won the doubles title in the competition was in 2012, this time with Janko Tipsarevic.
Internationally, the biggest name in the doubles draw will be France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert. Currently ranked No 13 in the world, the current Davis Cup champion will team-up with compatriot Jonathan Eysseric.
Changing the conversation around mental health in rural India
Insights that emerged from discussions around mental health at a village this World Mental Health Day.
Questioning is the art of learning. For an illness as debilitating as depression, asking the right questions is an important step in social acceptance and understanding. How do I open-up about my depression to my parents? Can meditation be counted as a treatment for depression? Should heartbreak be considered as a trigger for deep depression? These were some of the questions addressed by a panel consisting of the trustees and the founder of The Live Love Lough Foundation (TLLLF), a platform that seeks to champion the cause of mental health. The panel discussion was a part of an event organised by TLLLF to commemorate World Mental Health Day.
According to a National Mental Health Survey of India 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. The survey reported a huge treatment gap, a problem that is spread far and wide across urban and rural parts of the country.
On 10th of October, trustees of the foundation, Anna Chandy, Dr. Shyam Bhat and Nina Nair, along with its founder, Deepika Padukone, made a visit to a community health project centre in Devangere, Karnataka. The project, started by The Association of People with Disability (APD) in 2010, got a much-needed boost after partnering with TLLLF 2 years ago, helping them reach 819 people suffering from mental illnesses and spreading its program to 6 Taluks, making a difference at a larger scale.
During the visit, the TLLLF team met patients and their families to gain insights into the program’s effectiveness and impact. Basavaraja, a beneficiary of the program, spoke about the issues he faced because of his illness. He shared how people used to call him mad and would threaten to beat him up. Otherpatients expressed their difficulty in getting access to medical aid for which they had to travel to the next biggest city, Shivmoga which is about 2 hours away from Davangere. A marked difference from when TLLLF joined the project two years agowas the level of openness and awareness present amongst the villagers. Individuals and families were more expressive about their issues and challenges leading to a more evolved and helpful conversation.
The process of de-stigmatizing mental illnesses in a community and providing treatment to those who are suffering requires a strong nexus of partners to make progress in a holistic manner. Initially, getting different stakeholders together was difficult because of the lack of awareness and resources in the field of mental healthcare. But the project found its footing once it established a network of support from NIMHANS doctors who treated the patients at health camps, Primary Healthcare Centre doctors and the ASHA workers. On their visit, the TLLLF team along with APD and the project partners discussed the impact that was made by the program. Were beneficiaries able to access the free psychiatric drugs? Did the program help in reducing the distance patients had to travel to get treatment? During these discussions, the TLLLF team observed that even amongst the partners, there was an increased sense of support and responsiveness towards mental health aid.
The next leg of the visit took the TLLLF team to the village of Bilichodu where they met a support group that included 15 patients and caregivers. Ujjala Padukone, Deepika Padukone’s mother, being a caregiver herself, was also present in the discussion to share her experiences with the group and encouraged others to share their stories and concerns about their family members. While the discussion revolved around the importance of opening up and seeking help, the team brought about a forward-looking attitude within the group by discussing future possibilities in employment and livelihood options available for the patients.
As the TLLLF team honoured World Mental Health day, 2017 by visiting families, engaging with support groups and reviewing the successes and the challenges in rural mental healthcare, they noticed how the conversation, that was once difficult to start, now had characteristics of support, openness and a positive outlook towards the future. To continue this momentum, the organisation charted out the next steps that will further enrich the dialogue surrounding mental health, in both urban and rural areas. The steps include increasing research on mental health, enhancing the role of social media to drive awareness and decrease stigma and expanding their current programs. To know more, see here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.