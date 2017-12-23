Sri Lanka in India

Rohit Sharma insists Kuldeep and Chahal know how to thrive under pressure

The skipper showed faith in the duo despite being carted around in the initial overs and they delivered with seven wickets among themselves.

by 
Prashant Bhoot / BCCI / Sportzpics

India skipper Rohit Sharma said he always had faith on Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal despite the spin duo leaking runs during Sri Lanka’s chase of a mammoth 260 run target in the second T20I in Indore on Friday.

India rode on Rohit’s record equalling 35-ball century and KL Rahul’s 89 to beat Sri Lanka by 88 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Kuldeep (3/52) and Chahal (4/52) shared seven wickets and Rohit said he was always confident that the duo would bring Indian back into the game.

“They have been doing well for India and always they bring us back,” said Rohit. “I don’t mind such games where they are put under pressure, they were ready to take the pressure and Kuldeep changed the game and Chahal has been doing well for sometime now. So I always had belief on them.”

Talking about his own batting, Rohit said: “The stage was set, good conditions to bat. I was trying to do what I do, hit through the line. It came off really well. I went out there and had some fun.”

Asked if he was eyeing a double hundred at any point, Rohit said: “That’s too much to ask (a double-hundred). I was just trying to get as much runs as possible.

“There is a template to my batting, which I follow. Try to hold my shape,” said the 30-year-old, who was adjudged the Man of the Match for his 43-ball 118.

Rohit also heaped praise on his opening partner KL Rahul.

“KL is in great form. He was exceptional today. It was pleasing to watch him play from the other end.”

Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera was disappointed yet again to end on the losing side. “It’s a tough series. It was too much to chase. Upul Tharanga and Kusal Perera gave us momentum but unfortunately we couldn’t execute our plans,” he said.

Asked about Angelo Mathews, Perera said: “Mathews, I think is now out of the series with a hamstring injury. It is most unfortunate as he is our main middle order batsman.”

India spinner Kuldeep who took three wickets for 52, said: “I was thinking for wickets. If I get, I’ll probably get the second.

“The wicket was very good to bat on, so I was trying to bowl wider and different angles. Later, I realised if I bowl slower, I’ll get wickets.”

India will play Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I on Sunday at Mumbai.

