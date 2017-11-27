Sri Lanka in India

I don’t walk out wanting to score a 100 or a 200: Rohit after hitting the fastest T20I century

Rohit Sharma discusses his penchant for scoring big hundreds, his boundary-hitting strategy and more.

by 
Rohit Sharma | BCCI

Rohit Sharma played two scintillating knocks in the last ten days, which not only fetched him new records but also showed that the 30-year-old could take the added responsibility of leading the side from the front under pressure.

The team had suffered one of its most humiliating loss in Rohit’s first one-day international as captain at Dharamsala and it was apparent that the team needed something special to turn things around.

The 30-year-old responded with his third double century in one-dayers in Mohali and on Friday scored the joint fastest century in T20 internationals to help India clinch the series with one match to spare.

And the way he went about scoring those 118 runs in just 43 balls with 10 sixes and 12 boundaries, many would have thought that Rohit could well be on his way to become the first double centurion in the shortest format of the game.

But Rohit insisted that he wasn’t thinking of any landmark while going for his shots and his primary target was to score as many runs for the team.

“I wasn’t thinking of any targets. That’s what I do in all the formats. My job is to score as many runs as possible – not 100s or 200s or 300s,” he told reporters in the post match media conference on Friday.

“There are times when you don’t get runs. There are times when you get runs. That is all part and parcel of the game. Never do I ever walk out thinking that I want to score a century or a double century. I just want to give my best and get the team a victory,” he added.

Rohit clobbered almost all the Sri Lankan bowlers all round the park in Indore and even the commentators could not stop gushing when he dissected the field to find the boundaries even after the Powerplay overs.

“I want to score all around the park and not just one area. It’s important to explore the fielding the opposition keeps for me. The field is spread after six overs. I try and see where I can find my boundary options. It’s important to be able to play with the field.”

“In all formats, I try to do that. You can’t just hit in one area, you become predictable then. It’s always important to score runs all over the field and that’s my strength,” he added.

Asked if he surprised himself with a particular shot, Rohit replied, “I don’t play any of those flamboyant shots. I just try to hit the ball in the area I look to hit. All the shots please me since it takes a lot to pull that off.

“Even when you defend you should like that as well. It’s not just about hitting boundaries and sixes even the ball hit in the gap should make you more happy,” he said.

Making the most of opportunities

Speaking about the captaincy and the added pressure that comes with the responsibility, the 30-year-old who has led Mumbai Indians to two Indian Premier League titles admits he has given a lot of thought to the job at hand and insisted that he was looking to make every minute on the ground count.

“There is lot of pressure, specially after first match in Dharamsala. We were in such a position that we were on the verge of getting all out on our lowest score.... I thought a lot about my captaincy and team and that it is very difficult. We are representing 140 crore people and there is lot of pressure of that.

“Since I am leading the side for the first time, there was pressure and there will be pressure when we play next match in Mumbai. I don’t know when will I captain the side again, so every minute spent on ground is important for me,” he said.

South Africa will be a different challenge

Responding to a question on whether the complete domination over Sri Lanka would help the Indian team in South Africa, Rohit responded that the momentum generated would help in building the confidence of the team but added that the key would be to adapt to the conditions there sooner.

“Every tour has its own challenges and every team doesn’t have the same bowling attack. When you travel overseas, the skills and mental approach need to be changed, nothing else. You can carry the confidence you have generated from the recent success in the Test, ODI and T20 series, so as a team we are on a high and the confidence will help us in South Africa,” he added.

Sponsored Content BY 

Changing the conversation around mental health in rural India

Insights that emerged from discussions around mental health at a village this World Mental Health Day.

TLLLF

Questioning is the art of learning. For an illness as debilitating as depression, asking the right questions is an important step in social acceptance and understanding. How do I open-up about my depression to my parents? Can meditation be counted as a treatment for depression? Should heartbreak be considered as a trigger for deep depression? These were some of the questions addressed by a panel consisting of the trustees and the founder of The Live Love Lough Foundation (TLLLF), a platform that seeks to champion the cause of mental health. The panel discussion was a part of an event organised by TLLLF to commemorate World Mental Health Day.

According to a National Mental Health Survey of India 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. The survey reported a huge treatment gap, a problem that is spread far and wide across urban and rural parts of the country.

On 10th of October, trustees of the foundation, Anna Chandy, Dr. Shyam Bhat and Nina Nair, along with its founder, Deepika Padukone, made a visit to a community health project centre in Devangere, Karnataka. The project, started by The Association of People with Disability (APD) in 2010, got a much-needed boost after partnering with TLLLF 2 years ago, helping them reach 819 people suffering from mental illnesses and spreading its program to 6 Taluks, making a difference at a larger scale.

Play

During the visit, the TLLLF team met patients and their families to gain insights into the program’s effectiveness and impact. Basavaraja, a beneficiary of the program, spoke about the issues he faced because of his illness. He shared how people used to call him mad and would threaten to beat him up. Other patients expressed their difficulty in getting access to medical aid for which they had to travel to the next biggest city, Shivmoga which is about 2 hours away from Davangere. A marked difference from when TLLLF joined the project two years ago was the level of openness and awareness present amongst the villagers. Individuals and families were more expressive about their issues and challenges leading to a more evolved and helpful conversation.

The process of de-stigmatizing mental illnesses in a community and providing treatment to those who are suffering requires a strong nexus of partners to make progress in a holistic manner. Initially, getting different stakeholders together was difficult because of the lack of awareness and resources in the field of mental healthcare. But the project found its footing once it established a network of support from NIMHANS doctors who treated the patients at health camps, Primary Healthcare Centre doctors and the ASHA workers. On their visit, the TLLLF team along with APD and the project partners discussed the impact that was made by the program. Were beneficiaries able to access the free psychiatric drugs? Did the program help in reducing the distance patients had to travel to get treatment? During these discussions, the TLLLF team observed that even amongst the partners, there was an increased sense of support and responsiveness towards mental health aid.

The next leg of the visit took the TLLLF team to the village of Bilichodu where they met a support group that included 15 patients and caregivers. Ujjala Padukone, Deepika Padukone’s mother, being a caregiver herself, was also present in the discussion to share her experiences with the group and encouraged others to share their stories and concerns about their family members. While the discussion revolved around the importance of opening up and seeking help, the team brought about a forward-looking attitude within the group by discussing future possibilities in employment and livelihood options available for the patients.

As the TLLLF team honoured World Mental Health day, 2017 by visiting families, engaging with support groups and reviewing the successes and the challenges in rural mental healthcare, they noticed how the conversation, that was once difficult to start, now had characteristics of support, openness and a positive outlook towards the future. To continue this momentum, the organisation charted out the next steps that will further enrich the dialogue surrounding mental health, in both urban and rural areas. The steps include increasing research on mental health, enhancing the role of social media to drive awareness and decrease stigma and expanding their current programs. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.