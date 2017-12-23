International Cricket

New Zealand clinch ODI series as Boult wrecks West Indies with a seven-wicket haul

Boult had three for six after his first three overs as the West Indies fell apart at the start of their innings after being set a 326-run target.

by 
Trent Boult | Marty Melville/AFP

A career best seven for 34 by Trent Boult destroyed the West Indies as New Zealand wrapped up their one-day international series with a game to spare in Christchurch on Saturday.

Boult had three for six after his first three overs as the West Indies fell apart at the start of their innings after being set an imposing 326-run target.

The tourists struggled through to 121 before Boult finished off the tail to give New Zealand victory by 204 runs to go with their five-wicket win in the first ODI on Wednesday.

When Boult had finished off the West Indies top order, Lochie Ferguson plucked out the middle with three wickets in 10 deliveries, including Jason Mohammed and Rovman Powell with successive balls.

New Zealand, sent into bat first, posted a healthy 325 for six after an impressive final 10 overs by Henry Nicholls and Todd Astle which produced 103 runs.

Nicholls, given out lbw on 22 but reinstated on review when replays showed the ball would have missed the stumps, went on to be unbeaten on 83 at the close.

Astle went for 49 in the final over after the pair had put on a whirlwind 130 for the sixth wicket.

George Worker and Colin Munro gave New Zealand a flying start, reaching 50 off 40 deliveries before Sheldon Cottrell removed Munro (30) and his replacement Neil Broom (six) in quick succession.

Worker and Ross Taylor kept the run rate at better than a run-a-ball in a 58-run partnership until Worker, who had been dropped on seven, was removed by Ronsford Beaton for 58.

West Indies captain Jason Holder reduced New Zealand to 186 for five when he removed Tom Latham and Taylor in the space of 11 balls, leaving Nicholls and Astle to build the formidable target.

Nicholls’ 83 came off 62 balls and included two sixes and seven fours, while Astle faced 45 deliveries for his 49 but only reached the boundary three times.

For the West Indies, Sheldon Cottrell took three for 62.

The West Indies struggled throughout their reply with Shai Hope’s 23 their best performance with the bat.

The third and final match in the series will be on Tuesday at Hagley Oval where New Zealand have now won all seven ODIs they have played there.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What to watch in the days leading up to the New Year

Ready for a year-ender binge session?

2017 certainly had its moments, especially in the entertainment industry. With original content, rib-tickling stand-up comedy and movies on ground-breaking themes, this year has offered us a multitude of entertainment options. Before we enter the 18th year of the 21st century, catch-up with some of the best titles that 2017 had to offer.

Inside Edge

Woven around the glamorous realms of cricket and Bollywood, this web-series promises a gritty behind-the-scenes-peek into the lives of the rich, the famous and the beautiful. The power-packed show, with its gripping storyline, well-written characters and a flurry of cliff hangers will keep you hooked till New Year’s Eve.

Watch Now

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Deserving of its critical praise, the film offers a much-needed perspective. Rihana’s love for Led Zeppelin, Leela’s flirtations with her own sexuality, Shireen’s discovery of a purpose and Usha’s defiance of her age – woven together, stories of these women have broken-out from where they had been hidden and given us four 4 bold characters to root for. Watch, for a fresh perspective on the lives lived behind veils.

Watch Now

Newton

India’s official entry to the Oscar’s in the foreign language film category, the film revolves around polling officer Newton Kumar who is bent on conducting free and fair elections in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh. Through the portrayal of this law-abiding government clerk who comes face-to-face with apathy, cynicism and borderline lawlessness, Newton reveals the nature of political forces during election time in India. Watch if you enjoy satire.

Watch Now

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

From the creator of Gilmore Girls comes a fresh new series that takes you back to the 1950s. Set in New York, the story is about a young housewife, Mrs. Maisel, who discovers a hidden talent and decides to become a stand-up comedian against everyone’s wishes. The show itself is a wild ride with a foot-tapping musical score and a sense of hilarity that can keep you laughing throughout the holiday season. Watch if you want to cheer for a feisty, fast-talking, hilarious woman.

Watch Now

Biswa Mast Aadmi

For unabashed views and uncensored delivery, gimmick-free, watch Biswa take the stage and tickle your funny bone. In Mast Aadmi, Biswa recalls personal stories from his school days, his college life and a third and final story (which is better left undisclosed). If you want to laugh out loud all of December, this is your pick.

Watch Now

Arjun Reddy 

The film is about a young man who is brilliant in academics and is sure to become a surgeon if it weren’t for one deep seated issue – his inability to manage his anger. The film follows this angry young protagonist - through his success in medicine, his first love and his internal struggle with anger. This Telugu movie of the year offers all the ingredients of a blockbuster film. Watch if you want an adrenalin pumping activity to end the year with.

Watch Now

Young Sheldon 

Based on the most iconic character in The Big Bang Theory, the show follows the early life of the 9-year-old boy genius Sheldon Cooper. It isn’t easy for young Sheldon to grow up in a neighbourhood where church and football are king, but his fierce mother protects and nurtures him throughout. This show is not just for fans but for anyone who’s grown up a little different. For a warm and cosy end of the year, watch Young Sheldon. Exclaim ‘Bazinga!’ after every joke for added effect.

Watch Now

Whether you want to turn it up with high-intensity dramas or keep it simple with comedies, watch all the above titles and more on Amazon Prime Video– offering the best of 2017 in movies and TV shows. Get it now!

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.