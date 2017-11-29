International Cricket

Rashid Khan caps BBL debut with a man-of-the-match performance

Rashid, the first Afghan to play in the BBL Twenty20 competition, starred in the Strikers’ 53-run win over Sydney Thunder in Adelaide.

by 
Rashid Khan | @strikersBBL

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan made a stunning debut in Australia’s Big Bash League, winning man-of-the-match honours for the Adelaide Strikers.

Rashid, the first Afghan to play in the BBL Twenty20 competition, starred in the Strikers’ 53-run win over Sydney Thunder in Adelaide late Friday.

Rashid, 19, captured two for 22 from four overs, highlighted by a spectacular wrong’un.

“It means a lot to Afghanistan to play in such a big league,” Rashid told reporters.

“And to then to perform and get player of the match – it was a dream to play in this league, so it’s a proud moment for my country, for me, for my family.”

Rashid’s canny wrist spin helped unravel the Thunder, grabbing the wickets of Ryan Gibson caught behind followed by his peach delivery to bowl Ben Rohrer two balls later.

“That was a special wicket, a left-hander, to bowl him with a googly,” Rashid said.

“I set him up for it. He was waiting for a leg-spinner.”

Rashid warned rival batsmen that no amount of video research could properly prepare them to pick his wrong’un, which drifts through the air like an orthodox leg break only to continue on the same course after it pitches.

“I think the speed I bowl makes it difficult for the batsman,” he said.

“You can see in the video, but once you come to the centre it’s looking everything different.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.