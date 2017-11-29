indian cricket

‘Those boys are not up to the level’: MSK Prasad shuts door on India’s next-gen keepers

The chairman of selectors stated that MS Dhoni will continue to be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper till the 2019 World Cup.

by 
PTI

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad, on Saturday, said that MS Dhoni is set to continue till the 2019 World Cup as some of the younger keepers, who have been tried, do not match up to the level of the former India captain.

Prasad’s views make it clear that Delhi captain Rishabh Pant has now fallen off the radar sharply with the second keeper in limited overs being 32-year-old Dinesh Karthik.

Asked if they are looking at Dhoni on a series by series basis, Prasad said: “We are grooming some wicketkeepers during India A tours. But more or less, we have fixed up [our] minds till the World Cup [on continuing with Dhoni], and after that at later stages we will start grooming some of those (wicket-keepers).”

“I think MS Dhoni still remains the no 1 wicket-keeper in the world and day-in and day-out we have been saying this. In the current T20 series (against Sri Lanka), the stumpings he has effectedm and caught-behind he has taken are phenomenal,” Prasad said.

“There is no comparison and I don’t see any wicket-keeper, who can even come closer to him in world cricket, leave alone Indian Cricket,” he added.

What Prasad said after that may come as a crushing blow to the likes of Pant and Sanju Samson, who are next in line. “Those boys still are not up to the level as what we would have expected. We will still be giving them chances on India A tours and see that they are nurtured,” the former India stumper said.

