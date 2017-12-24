Live Sri Lanka in India

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live updates: Bowlers run through visitors’ batting order

Hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

by 
Prashant Bhoot / BCCI / Sportzpics

After 13 overs, Sri Lanka 85/6 (Gunaratne 29*).
WICKET! Siraj gets his first scalp. After conceding 22 runs off his first two overs, the Hyderabadi pacer gets something to smile about. Its bowled in the block hole and Thisara Perera hits it straight to Rohit at short mid-wicket.
T Perera c Rohit b Siraj 11 (b: 6, 4s: 2, 6s: 0).

After 12 overs, Sri Lanka 74/5 (Gunaratne 28*).
WICKET! Kuldeep gets his first scalp. Gunathilaka looks to get a slog sweep in. He smacks the full-pitched delivery well, but not well enough. Holes out to Pandya at the deep mid-wicket.
Gunathilaka c Pandya b Kuldeep 3 (b: 8).

After 9 overs, Sri Lanka 57/4 (Gunaratne 15*).
WICKET! Sadeera falls. Holes out to Dinesh Karthik in the deep off Pandya. He looks to hit it out of the park, but misjudges the bounce. Sri Lanka’s mini-comeback ends. Sadeera falls just as he had formed a steady partnership with Gunaratne.
Sadeera c Karthik b Pandya 21 (b: 17 4s: 3, 6s: 0).

After 8 overs, Sri Lanka 53/3 (Gunaratne 13, Sadeera 13*).
Fifty up for Sri Lanka! Kuldeep comes in and puts the batsmen in a spot of bother. There’s a stumping opportunity and a chance of a catch behind the stumps. Gunaratne and Sadeera are riding their luck, but are hanging in there.

After 6 overs, Sri Lanka 37/3 (Gunaratne 10*, Sadeera 8*).
Siraj gets smacked for two boundaries in his first over. A little raw, and the Sri Lankan batsmen capitalise. Sri Lanka need a pair to stick around here and form a fightback. The two batsmen at the crease look up to the task for now.

After 4 overs, Sri Lanka 19/3 (Sadeera 1*, Gunaratne 0*).
WICKET! Tharanga departs. Undadkat gets his second scalp of the night. The batsman looks to hoick it over mid-wicket, but cannot execute the shot well. It’s a leg-cutter and he fails to reach it and perishes.
Tharanga c Pandya b Unadkat 11 (b: 11, 4s: 2, 6s: 0).

After 3 overs, Sri Lanka 14/2 (Tharanga 7*).
WICKET! Washington gets his first wicket in T20I cricket. Kusal Perera look flick it on the leg side but get he gets a leading edge which is caught by Washington.
Perera c&b Washington 4 (b: 4, 4s: 1, 6s: 0).

After 2 overs, Sri Lanka 9/1 (Tharanga 6*).
WICKET! Jaydev Undadkat bowls a tight second over and picks up a wicket. Gets Dickwella to sky one. He doesn’t get it over the inner circle. Siraj completes an easy catch. This is third consecutive time in this series that Unadkat has dismissed Dickwella.
Dickwella c Siraj b Unadkat 1 (b: 6).

After 1 over, Sri Lanka 6/0 (Dickwella 1*, Tharanga 5*).
Washington Sundar opens the bowling on debut. Two left-handers - Dickwell, Tharanga - begin Sri Lanka’s batting effort. Sundar concedes five runs in that over, including a boundary.

Toss: India win toss, choose to field first.
Chahal and Bumrah rested. Washington Sundar to make his debut. Mohammad Siraj to get a look in. Sri Lanka have brought in Gunathilaka and Shanaka in place of Chaturanga de Silva and Angelo Mathews, who is out with a hamstring injury.

IND XI: RG Sharma (c), L Rahul, S Iyer, M Pandey, D Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), H Pandya, W Sundar, M Siraj, K Yadav, J Unadkat.
SL XI: N Dickwella, U Tharanga, K Perera (wk), D Gunathilaka, A Gunaratne, S Samarawickrama, T Perera (c), A Dananjaya, D Shanaka, D Chameera, N Pradeep.

Pitch: Sunil Gavaskar says it will be another run-fest. The team batting first should aim to post a score of 190-plus, he claims.

Update: Washington Sundar to make debut. He is handed his first India cap by former India cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu. Angelo Mathews is injured and won’t play today.

6.30pm: With the series already in their pocket, India will look to give more of the bench players a chance but there will be no let-up in the intensity as they eye a whitewash against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I in Mumbai on Sunday.

For the islanders, it has been a forgetful year, and the two recent defeats against India have just added to their misery. While the hosts thrashed Sri Lanka by 93 runs in the first match at Cuttack, they outclassed them by 88 runs in Indore to seal the series. The visitors also lost the ODIs 1-2 and drew a blank in the Test series held earlier.

This will be India’s final international game at home this year. The team has emerged triumphant in face of nearly every challenge this year. A final hurrah is in order, and the galloping outfit will want to head into the new year on a high.

India’s spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have produced impressive performances through the series and will want to cap-off year with another memorable display.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and his opening partner KL Rahul have led India’s charge with the bat and will look keep the trend going.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What to watch in the days leading up to the New Year

Ready for a year-ender binge session?

2017 certainly had its moments, especially in the entertainment industry. With original content, rib-tickling stand-up comedy and movies on ground-breaking themes, this year has offered us a multitude of entertainment options. Before we enter the 18th year of the 21st century, catch-up with some of the best titles that 2017 had to offer.

Inside Edge

Woven around the glamorous realms of cricket and Bollywood, this web-series promises a gritty behind-the-scenes-peek into the lives of the rich, the famous and the beautiful. The power-packed show, with its gripping storyline, well-written characters and a flurry of cliff hangers will keep you hooked till New Year’s Eve.

Watch Now

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Deserving of its critical praise, the film offers a much-needed perspective. Rihana’s love for Led Zeppelin, Leela’s flirtations with her own sexuality, Shireen’s discovery of a purpose and Usha’s defiance of her age – woven together, stories of these women have broken-out from where they had been hidden and given us four 4 bold characters to root for. Watch, for a fresh perspective on the lives lived behind veils.

Watch Now

Newton

India’s official entry to the Oscar’s in the foreign language film category, the film revolves around polling officer Newton Kumar who is bent on conducting free and fair elections in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh. Through the portrayal of this law-abiding government clerk who comes face-to-face with apathy, cynicism and borderline lawlessness, Newton reveals the nature of political forces during election time in India. Watch if you enjoy satire.

Watch Now

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

From the creator of Gilmore Girls comes a fresh new series that takes you back to the 1950s. Set in New York, the story is about a young housewife, Mrs. Maisel, who discovers a hidden talent and decides to become a stand-up comedian against everyone’s wishes. The show itself is a wild ride with a foot-tapping musical score and a sense of hilarity that can keep you laughing throughout the holiday season. Watch if you want to cheer for a feisty, fast-talking, hilarious woman.

Watch Now

Biswa Mast Aadmi

For unabashed views and uncensored delivery, gimmick-free, watch Biswa take the stage and tickle your funny bone. In Mast Aadmi, Biswa recalls personal stories from his school days, his college life and a third and final story (which is better left undisclosed). If you want to laugh out loud all of December, this is your pick.

Watch Now

Arjun Reddy 

The film is about a young man who is brilliant in academics and is sure to become a surgeon if it weren’t for one deep seated issue – his inability to manage his anger. The film follows this angry young protagonist - through his success in medicine, his first love and his internal struggle with anger. This Telugu movie of the year offers all the ingredients of a blockbuster film. Watch if you want an adrenalin pumping activity to end the year with.

Watch Now

Young Sheldon 

Based on the most iconic character in The Big Bang Theory, the show follows the early life of the 9-year-old boy genius Sheldon Cooper. It isn’t easy for young Sheldon to grow up in a neighbourhood where church and football are king, but his fierce mother protects and nurtures him throughout. This show is not just for fans but for anyone who’s grown up a little different. For a warm and cosy end of the year, watch Young Sheldon. Exclaim ‘Bazinga!’ after every joke for added effect.

Watch Now

Whether you want to turn it up with high-intensity dramas or keep it simple with comedies, watch all the above titles and more on Amazon Prime Video– offering the best of 2017 in movies and TV shows. Get it now!

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.