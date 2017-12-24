India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live updates: Bowlers run through visitors’ batting order
Hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
After 13 overs, Sri Lanka 85/6 (Gunaratne 29*).
WICKET! Siraj gets his first scalp. After conceding 22 runs off his first two overs, the Hyderabadi pacer gets something to smile about. Its bowled in the block hole and Thisara Perera hits it straight to Rohit at short mid-wicket.
T Perera c Rohit b Siraj 11 (b: 6, 4s: 2, 6s: 0).
After 12 overs, Sri Lanka 74/5 (Gunaratne 28*).
WICKET! Kuldeep gets his first scalp. Gunathilaka looks to get a slog sweep in. He smacks the full-pitched delivery well, but not well enough. Holes out to Pandya at the deep mid-wicket.
Gunathilaka c Pandya b Kuldeep 3 (b: 8).
After 9 overs, Sri Lanka 57/4 (Gunaratne 15*).
WICKET! Sadeera falls. Holes out to Dinesh Karthik in the deep off Pandya. He looks to hit it out of the park, but misjudges the bounce. Sri Lanka’s mini-comeback ends. Sadeera falls just as he had formed a steady partnership with Gunaratne.
Sadeera c Karthik b Pandya 21 (b: 17 4s: 3, 6s: 0).
After 8 overs, Sri Lanka 53/3 (Gunaratne 13, Sadeera 13*).
Fifty up for Sri Lanka! Kuldeep comes in and puts the batsmen in a spot of bother. There’s a stumping opportunity and a chance of a catch behind the stumps. Gunaratne and Sadeera are riding their luck, but are hanging in there.
After 6 overs, Sri Lanka 37/3 (Gunaratne 10*, Sadeera 8*).
Siraj gets smacked for two boundaries in his first over. A little raw, and the Sri Lankan batsmen capitalise. Sri Lanka need a pair to stick around here and form a fightback. The two batsmen at the crease look up to the task for now.
After 4 overs, Sri Lanka 19/3 (Sadeera 1*, Gunaratne 0*).
WICKET! Tharanga departs. Undadkat gets his second scalp of the night. The batsman looks to hoick it over mid-wicket, but cannot execute the shot well. It’s a leg-cutter and he fails to reach it and perishes.
Tharanga c Pandya b Unadkat 11 (b: 11, 4s: 2, 6s: 0).
After 3 overs, Sri Lanka 14/2 (Tharanga 7*).
WICKET! Washington gets his first wicket in T20I cricket. Kusal Perera look flick it on the leg side but get he gets a leading edge which is caught by Washington.
Perera c&b Washington 4 (b: 4, 4s: 1, 6s: 0).
After 2 overs, Sri Lanka 9/1 (Tharanga 6*).
WICKET! Jaydev Undadkat bowls a tight second over and picks up a wicket. Gets Dickwella to sky one. He doesn’t get it over the inner circle. Siraj completes an easy catch. This is third consecutive time in this series that Unadkat has dismissed Dickwella.
Dickwella c Siraj b Unadkat 1 (b: 6).
After 1 over, Sri Lanka 6/0 (Dickwella 1*, Tharanga 5*).
Washington Sundar opens the bowling on debut. Two left-handers - Dickwell, Tharanga - begin Sri Lanka’s batting effort. Sundar concedes five runs in that over, including a boundary.
Toss: India win toss, choose to field first.
Chahal and Bumrah rested. Washington Sundar to make his debut. Mohammad Siraj to get a look in. Sri Lanka have brought in Gunathilaka and Shanaka in place of Chaturanga de Silva and Angelo Mathews, who is out with a hamstring injury.
IND XI: RG Sharma (c), L Rahul, S Iyer, M Pandey, D Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), H Pandya, W Sundar, M Siraj, K Yadav, J Unadkat.
SL XI: N Dickwella, U Tharanga, K Perera (wk), D Gunathilaka, A Gunaratne, S Samarawickrama, T Perera (c), A Dananjaya, D Shanaka, D Chameera, N Pradeep.
Pitch: Sunil Gavaskar says it will be another run-fest. The team batting first should aim to post a score of 190-plus, he claims.
Update: Washington Sundar to make debut. He is handed his first India cap by former India cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu. Angelo Mathews is injured and won’t play today.
6.30pm: With the series already in their pocket, India will look to give more of the bench players a chance but there will be no let-up in the intensity as they eye a whitewash against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I in Mumbai on Sunday.
For the islanders, it has been a forgetful year, and the two recent defeats against India have just added to their misery. While the hosts thrashed Sri Lanka by 93 runs in the first match at Cuttack, they outclassed them by 88 runs in Indore to seal the series. The visitors also lost the ODIs 1-2 and drew a blank in the Test series held earlier.
This will be India’s final international game at home this year. The team has emerged triumphant in face of nearly every challenge this year. A final hurrah is in order, and the galloping outfit will want to head into the new year on a high.
India’s spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have produced impressive performances through the series and will want to cap-off year with another memorable display.
Skipper Rohit Sharma and his opening partner KL Rahul have led India’s charge with the bat and will look keep the trend going.