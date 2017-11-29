We back our batsmen to chase down any target, says Rohit Sharma after India sweep T20I series

India captain Rohit Sharma, on Sunday, said that his side would have overhauled even a bigger target in the third and final Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka even though they needed to bat till the final over to chase down 136 to complete a series sweep.

“Throughout the series we had six batters plus one all-rounder; so we had seven batsmen. We always knew that whatever target is set up, we back our batsmen to get it,” Rohit said after India beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in Mumbai.

“I am happy with the composition we had throughout the series. Guys who got opportunities made it count throughout. It was thoroughly a team effort. Each and every guy has put in a lot of effort,” he added.

Rohit, who was captaining the side in the limited-overs series in the absence of Virat Kohli, praised his young team-mates. “A lot of the guys were playing their first game, second game, but it never seemed that way. They were confident and it was our job as management to back them. They came and did what they were expected to do,” he said.

When asked about the upcoming India’s tour of South Africa, he said, “We are looking very much forward to South Africa. But I would like to reiterate that the home season we’ve had has been a very good one. It’s never easy, no matter what conditions you play in. There were few hiccups in the middle – games like Dharamsala which taught us a lot.”

Sri Lanka captain, Thisara Perera, meanwhile, said he was proud of his bowlers for pushing India to the brink. “As a captain, I am proud of my bowling unit. As bowlers, we did pretty well . Have to click with our batting. We have improved with our fielding too,” he said. “We learnt a lot because we all know India is a big team at the moment.”