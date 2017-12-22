ICC T20I rankings: Kohli loses top rank; India surge to second from fifth

India captain Virat Kohli lost his pole position in the latest ICC T20 Rankings. But India’s 3-0 win over Sri Lanka enabled them to leapfrog England, New Zealand and the West Indies to move from fifth to second position in a list led by Pakistan with 124 points.
Kohli, who was at the top with 824 points previously, now has 776 points as he did not take part in the three-match series against Sri Lanka.
As players lose two per cent of their rating points for each T20I missed, Kohli is now behind Australia’s Aaron Finch (784) and West Indies opener Evin Lewis (780).
India’s KL Rahul gained significantly to be placed fourth in the table for his back to back half centuries in the Sri Lanka series.
In the bowlers’ list, Jasprit Bumrah not playing the final T20 International saw him slip to third place behind Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan.
Among other bowlers, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s eight wickets in the series have helped him move up 14 slots to reach 16th position while Hardik Pandya (up 40 places to joint-39th) and Kuleep Yadav (up 48 places to 64) have also moved upwards after taking six wickets each.
2017 certainly had its moments, especially in the entertainment industry. With original content, rib-tickling stand-up comedy and movies on ground-breaking themes, this year has offered us a multitude of entertainment options. Before we enter the 18th year of the 21st century, catch-up with some of the best titles that 2017 had to offer.
Inside Edge
Woven around the glamorous realms of cricket and Bollywood, this web-series promises a gritty behind-the-scenes-peek into the lives of the rich, the famous and the beautiful. The power-packed show, with its gripping storyline, well-written characters and a flurry of cliff hangers will keep you hooked till New Year’s Eve.
Deserving of its critical praise, the film offers a much-needed perspective. Rihana’s love for Led Zeppelin, Leela’s flirtations with her own sexuality, Shireen’s discovery of a purpose and Usha’s defiance of her age – woven together, stories of these women have broken-out from where they had been hidden and given us four 4 bold characters to root for. Watch, for a fresh perspective on the lives lived behind veils.
India’s official entry to the Oscar’s in the foreign language film category, the film revolves around polling officer Newton Kumar who is bent on conducting free and fair elections in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh. Through the portrayal of this law-abiding government clerk who comes face-to-face with apathy, cynicism and borderline lawlessness, Newton reveals the nature of political forces during election time in India. Watch if you enjoy satire.
From the creator of Gilmore Girls comes a fresh new series that takes you back to the 1950s. Set in New York, the story is about a young housewife, Mrs. Maisel, who discovers a hidden talent and decides to become a stand-up comedian against everyone’s wishes. The show itself is a wild ride with a foot-tapping musical score and a sense of hilarity that can keep you laughing throughout the holiday season. Watch if you want to cheer for a feisty, fast-talking, hilarious woman.
For unabashed views and uncensored delivery, gimmick-free, watch Biswa take the stage and tickle your funny bone. In Mast Aadmi, Biswa recalls personal stories from his school days, his college life and a third and final story (which is better left undisclosed). If you want to laugh out loud all of December, this is your pick.
The film is about a young man who is brilliant in academics and is sure to become a surgeon if it weren’t for one deep seated issue – his inability to manage his anger. The film follows this angry young protagonist - through his success in medicine, his first love and his internal struggle with anger. This Telugu movie of the year offers all the ingredients of a blockbuster film. Watch if you want an adrenalin pumping activity to end the year with.
Based on the most iconic character in The Big Bang Theory, the show follows the early life of the 9-year-old boy genius Sheldon Cooper. It isn’t easy for young Sheldon to grow up in a neighbourhood where church and football are king, but his fierce mother protects and nurtures him throughout. This show is not just for fans but for anyone who’s grown up a little different. For a warm and cosy end of the year, watch Young Sheldon. Exclaim ‘Bazinga!’ after every joke for added effect.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.