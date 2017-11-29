If SA’s pace attack can challenge us, India’s pacers too can challenge them: Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay, ahead of the Indian tour of South Africa, isn’t too worried about facing Dale Steyn and his colleagues in the pace department at their backyard.

In an interview with The Times of India, he said, “My battle is with the ball and not with the names.”

“It’s going to be a great experience for me personally and for the team as well,” the 33-year-old said of the tour. “I know how it feels to perform abroad.”

In 24 Tests away, Vijay has scored over 1500 runs at 36.85 with three hundreds. In South Africa, his numbers seem unremarkable – 176 runs from six innings at 29.33 – but his 97 against an attack comprising Steyn, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Jacques Kallis at Durban in 2013 is considered one of his best innings overseas.

Vijay would look to improve his numbers in South Africa and so would India, who has never won a Test series there.

“Every time we go abroad, we want to do well,” he said. “I have played with a lot of legends in the past. Everybody prepared well, but it just didn’t happen.”

But the team under Virat Kohli, Vijay said, has a great chance. “I cannot tell how Virat is going to go about with team strategy. But I am quite sure there will be plans for everybody and Virat is up for it. It’s going to be good fun.”

His previous tours to the country has provided him with this knowledge: “There is going to be bounce and the conditions are going to be testing.”

And, India don’t play a practice match ahead of the Test series (starting on January 5). But that doesn’t bother Vijay very much.

“Some people need 1000 balls to get set, some people don’t even need to bat in the nets but are ready,” he said. “It’s very difficult to explain the term preparation. It depends on the individuals on how they are going to go about tackling the challenges.”

The preparation of fast tracks, Vijay believes, will not hamper India’s chances; for he said, “When their pace attack can challenge us, our pacers too can challenge them.”

“It’s going to be up to them on how they prepare the pitches because we are prepared with our bowling unit. We have a lot of advantage as most of them have played abroad now.”

About his opening partners KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, he said, “We share great rapport. Our communication skills are good. Whatever the issues are, it’s put in the open. When the heart is clear, your mind is clear. It’s easy to move forward. I hope we forge a good combination in the upcoming Tests.”