India in South Africa

‘It’s a good decision’: Rahane fine with no practice matches ahead of South Africa series

The India vice-captain said that playing on flat wickets and against ordinary bowlers does not help in preparations.

by 
Ajinkya Rahane | Punit Paranjpe/AFP

India’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane isn’t worried about taking on South Africa in a three-Test series, starting on January 5, without any practice games.

In an interview with NDTV, Rahane said, “The good thing about this is we’ve got a good quality of bowlers. Since they have done well in domestic cricket, it’s better to face them.”

Rahane also backed the Indian board’s decision to not play any practice matches ahead of the Test series. “Sometimes what happens in overseas practice games is that we get flat wickets and ordinary bowlers. That does not help in preparations. It’s a good decision the management has taken.”

Rahane made 209 runs in four innings at 69.66 the last time he toured South Africa. The hosts ended up winning the two-match series 1-0 but the 29-year-old acknowledged it will be a “different challenge” this time.

“When we went there last time the team was completely new,” he said, “But this time all the boys are experienced and we have been there, we know the conditions. Yes, the conditions will be different this time.”

South Africa, he said, will be a dangerous side to face in conditions that they know too well. “I think the first match will be very crucial, whoever does well in the first match will be better off in the series.”

Rahane had an ordinary 2017 in Tests, making just 554 runs in 18 innings at 34.52. But he played a vital role in India’s previous tours to South Africa, England and Australia – scoring a hundred in all three countries.

He credited his longtime coach Pravin Amre for helping him improve his batting. “We are together in good and bad times, and that is a very good thing. His support is always there with me, and his inputs are very valuable because when we went there last time, we practised together.”

With Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma doing well consistently as openers in ODIs, Rahane hasn’t gotten a game since October. But that doesn’t disturb Rahane. “Lately whatever ODIs have been played, I have opened the innings and team management has decided that I am going to be an opener. So it’s all about giving my best in that position. I am confident of doing well in any position whenever I get an opportunity.”

He added, “As a player, it’s so fantastic to see him get better each day and be amazingly consistent,” he said of his captain, Virat Kohli. “Everyone is learning from him and his level of consistency. Perhaps the best is his passion for the game.”

