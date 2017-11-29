Premier League

Premier League half-term report: Manchester City sprint ahead, rivals aim to bridge gap

The future is bright for Pep Guardiola’s side, but the rest of the ‘Big Six’ members rivals face a more uncertain time in 2018.

by 
ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

With Manchester City on a record-breaking sprint towards the Premier League title, the leaders have reached the halfway point of the season looking simply unstoppable.

The future is bright for Pep Guardiola’s side, but City’s rivals face a more uncertain time in 2018 as they try to bridge the gulf in class.

With 19 games played in the 38-match campaign, AFP Sport compiles a half-term report for the Premier League’s big six ahead of the Boxing Day fixtures.

Manchester City

When City’s Abu Dhabi-based owners hired Guardiola last year, they dreamed of the Spaniard delivering bountiful success in swaggering style.

A trophy-less first season in England was a huge disappointment, but the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has worked his magic this term.

Playing such dazzling football that they have already been ranked among England’s all-time great teams, City have reeled off a record 17 successive league wins to move 13 points clear at the top.

Guardiola spent big money to overhaul his squad in the close-season, but he has also shown a deft touch to bring the best out of key players like Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne.

The title race has been turned into a lengthy coronation by unbeaten City and, ahead of their visit to Newcastle United on Wednesday, the only questions remaining are how early they clinch the trophy and how many records they set in the process.

Manchester United

When Romelu Lukaku sprinted clear to notch his first league goal for United on the opening weekend of the season against West Ham United, it seemed Jose Mourinho had found the powerful attacking talisman that all his best teams have employed.

Lukaku, a close-season signing from Everton, hit 11 goals in his first 10 games as United matched free-scoring City blow for blow, but suddenly the goals dried up for the Belgian.

With Lukaku under fire from his own fans, the increasingly tetchy Mourinho has been unable to scheme enough goals from other areas.

The nadir coming in a tedious 0-0 draw at Liverpool when Mourinho’s cautious tactics were widely panned.

City’s 2-1 win at Old Trafford was another hammer blow and United, who host Burnley on Tuesday, may need more major investment to catch up.

Chelsea

The champions hadn’t even started their title defence when Blues boss Antonio Conte gave an ominous warning about their prospects.

Frustrated by Chelsea’s failure to land his top transfer targets, Conte was already convinced his squad lacked the depth to compete for the title and challenge in the Champions League.

The Italian has been spot on and City showed how far ahead they were with a clinical 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge, while dismal losses at Crystal Palace and West Ham have kept Chelsea from establishing any momentum.

Alvaro Morata’s predatory finishing in his debut season has been one of the few bright spots for Conte, whose side take on Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday languishing 16 points behind City.

Liverpool

Last Friday’s scintillating 3-3 draw at Arsenal showcased everything good about Jurgen Klopp’s commitment to an eye-catching style of play – but just as significantly it emphasised the problems with the German’s team as currently constructed.

Having taken a two-goal lead with some enterprising play from their ‘fab four’ of Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, Liverpool then collapsed at the back and conceded three goals in five minutes.

Sloppy defending and weak goalkeeping from Simon Mignolet have been a recurring motif of Klopp’s reign and, with fourth-placed Liverpool hosting Swansea City on Tuesday, the problem must be resolved soon if the Reds are to avoid a season of underachievement.

Arsenal/Tottenham

Arsene Wenger has presided over the latest in a long line of underwhelming Arsenal campaigns and the Gunners go to Crystal Palace on Thursday an incredible 21 points behind City.

Wenger’s failure to persuade Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to extend their soon-to-expire contracts has been a huge distraction and Arsenal’s wait for a first title since 2004 is destined to go on.

Across north London, fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur have been unable to build on last season’s second-place finish as they struggled to adapt to playing their home games at Wembley while White Hart Lane is redeveloped.

Problems in away games against their top-six rivals have added to the angst for boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Fixtures (1500 GMT unless stated)

Tuesday

Bournemouth v West Ham, Chelsea v Brighton, Huddersfield v Stoke, Liverpool v Swansea (1730 GMT), Manchester United v Burnley, Tottenham v Southampton (1230 GMT), Watford v Leicester, West Brom v Everton

Wednesday

Newcastle v Manchester City (1945 GMT)

Thursday

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (2000 GMT)

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.