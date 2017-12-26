Premier League

To be compared to the Messis and Shearers is what it’s all about: Harry Kane

Kane’s three goals in a 5-2 rout of Southampton helped guaranteed he would finish as Europe’s leading scorer for 2017.

by 
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane said beating Alan Shearer’s Premier League record for goals in a calendar year was a “great feeling” after he netted a hat-trick on Tuesday.

Kane’s three goals in a 5-2 rout of Southampton also guaranteed he would finish as Europe’s leading scorer for 2017.

“It was hard not to think about it, being level going into the game,” said Kane. “I wanted to win the game but of course I wanted to score as a striker. Getting that record was a great feeling.”

Kane has 39 Premier League goals in 2017, three more than Shearer’s previous Premier League record of 36, set in 1995.

“I’ve improved physically – recovery for games, getting ready for each game, eating right and ice baths,” added Kane. “I feel good and sharp and at my best at this busy period.

“They are fantastic players here. It’s fantastic to play with them. We’re a hard team to stop and I said to them before the game to try and set me up and they did that, so I’ll have to take them out for dinner.”

Former England captain Shearer was quick to congratulate the new record-holder.

“You’ve had a magnificent 2017 @HKane. You deserve to hold the record of most @premierleague goals in a calendar year. Well done and keep up the good work,” he tweeted.

Kane’s third goal took him to 56 for club and country in 2017 – lifting him above Barcelona’s Lionel Messi to become Europe’s top-scorer over the past 12 months in the five major countries (England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France).

Kane said it had been a “fantastic” year.

“To get compared to those players – the Messis and Shearers – is what it is all about,” he said. “To get another hat-trick is a great way to end the year.

“It is always about improving every year. That’s what I always have done throughout my career and it is what I will continue to do.”

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino hailed the achievement of his star forward.

“It does not surprise us because every day we see how he works, how determined he is and how professional he is,” he said. “That can only be good for him.

“Professional is a massive word – you need to include everything there inside and he is a good example of that.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.