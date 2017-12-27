Premier League

More than Messi, Ronaldo: Record-breaking Harry Kane vows to work harder and get better

To sum up the magnitude of Kane’s achievement, it’s the first time either Messi or Ronaldo have not led the way in Europe in nine years.

by 
ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

Harry Kane insists he still has room for improvement after the Tottenham striker’s treble set a Premier League record and took him above Lionel Messi to finish as Europe’s leading scorer.

Kane’s 22nd-minute header in Tuesday’s 5-2 win over Southampton at Wembley was his 37th goal of the year, moving him past Alan Shearer’s previous Premier League record, which was set when he played for Blackburn in 1995.

But Kane wasn’t happy to settle for that milestone and he scored twice more to claim his eighth treble of the year.

His second goal took him to 55 for club and country in 2017 – lifting him above Barcelona great Messi to become Europe’s top-scorer over the last 12 months in the five major countries (England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France).

Messi, who has 54 goals this year, can’t catch Kane as Barcelona don’t play again until 2018.

To sum up the magnitude of the achievement, it’s the first time either Messi or Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo have not led the way in nine years.

“I’m very proud. Messi and Ronaldo have dominated football for so long and they’re two of the greatest players ever so it’s an honour to even be compared to them,” said Kane.

“I’ll keep working harder, it’s about finding little percents to get better and doing things on the training ground to make you better.

“There’s a great staff here and a great manager here who will keep pushing me, don’t you worry about that!”

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino paid tribute to Kane, who is now one of the most sought-after players in world football and put him the same bracket and Ronaldo and Messi.

“It’s a massive achievement and we feel it’s our achievement, something we share with his team-mates and the club,” he said.

“At 24 to score these goals. Not only a massive talent, how he is as a person and a professional it’s amazing to work with him.

“For me, he’s world class. Of course Messi and Cristiano are different. He’s one of the best.

“It’s difficult to say he’s the best but he’s shown to everyone he’s one of the best.

“The secret is work hard every day. That is the big secret of the big players like Harry, Ronaldo and Messi and company. You cannot afford not to work everyday.”

Speculation

Kane might have been the game’s hot topic, but Dele Alli showed signs of rediscovering his best form, scoring one and creating two for Kane and another for Son Heung-Min.

“I’m happy he scored and helped the team, but we expect more and we will push him to be better,” added Pochettino.

Southampton scored consolations through Sofiane Boufal and Dusan Tadic.

By that point they had been blown away and are heading into a relegation fight after just one win in 11 games.

“It’s important to know how people react,” said Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino.

“You can realise how people really are. Which are the players who want to fight 100 per cent for the club. It will help me draw a lot of conclusions.”

Pellegrino is resigned to losing defender Virgil van Dijk next month, with Manchester City favourites for his signature, as he once again left him the Dutchman out in a move which backfired.

“I decided it’s best for the team as there around there a lot speculation,” he added.

“We win, draw and lose, with and without Virgil. In this squad I have a lot of players that can play. We are used to changes.

“We can’t use this as an excuse. We have to wait until January. I can’t control the market and we’ll see what happens.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.