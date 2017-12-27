Premier League

Individual goal tallies ‘not in my interest’: It’s good results over star power for Klopp

Brazilian duo Coutinho and Firmino were both particularly influential in the Boxing Day win at Anfield.

PAUL ELLIS / AFP

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is not interested in the individual goal tallies of his attacking players because they will all get opportunities to find the net.

Two goals from Roberto Firmino and one each from Philippe Coutinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain helped Liverpool to an emphatic 5-0 win over Swansea City at Anfield.

The victory ensured Liverpool remain in the thick of the battle for the Champions League places in fourth spot – five points behind second-placed Manchester United.

However, Klopp preferred to extol the virtues of the collective efforts of his players rather than single out individuals.

Klopp said: “I am happy for all the boys when they score but I couldn’t say how many he has, or how many he has, I don’t care.

“That is not in my interest. If we play like we play in our good moments then the boys will be in good situations. They will all score.

“Sadio Mane didn’t play here but he will score if we play like this, if we bring the different players in the different moments in the different situations.

“When you see the result is 5-0 that it was an easy game but it wasn’t an easy game. It was really hard work, I’ve no problem with that.

“I’m really happy with what we learned from the game. It is a perfect result for us, nobody injured I don’t think. Important three points, five goals, clean sheet so it’s all good.”

Klopp withdrew Firmino in the 68th minute and the German explained that he did so with one eye on a hectic period of games over the festive period even though Firmino, who has scored six in in his last seven games, wanted to remain on the pitch.

“You could see he wasn’t the happiest in the stadium when I took him off but at least I have to stay reasonable or serious because there are a lot of games to come,” Klopp said

“I appreciate Roberto’s effort and performance always and I am happy that he scored twice but I could not say how many he has scored so far in the season.

“I feel he is always involved and always in and around the dangerous situations for the opponents. In the first half he was right full back, he was left full back, he was everywhere. At the end he scored two goals so that’s nice, very nice.”

Klopp also revealed that captain Jordan Henderson and left-back Alberto Moreno, both absent from the win over Swansea through injury, will miss forthcoming fixtures against Leicester City and Burnley.

Swansea caretaker manager Leon Brittan, who expects to be in charge for their next game with Watford as no managerial appointment is imminent, felt his players were guilty of making fundamental errors at Anfield.

“The second half after conceding a goal all belief and confidence drained from the players,” he said.

“We made a lot of errors, basic mistakes, and you do it against a team of Liverpool’s quality you get punished. We are bottom of the league and confidence is low. It’s unacceptable.”

