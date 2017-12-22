Watch: Nongdamba Naorem’s stunning solo goal for Indian Arrows draws Messi comparisons

Nongdamba Naorem, all of 17, was the talk of the Indian football world after scoring a stunning solo goal for Indian Arrows against the much senior Shillong Lajong in an entertaining I-League on Tuesday. Coming on as a substitute in the 75th minute, he scored ten minutes later to seal the young team’s 3-0 win.

An early contender for goal of the season, Naorem’s 86th minute strike saw him he cut in from the left channel and dodged past six Lajong players before slotting the ball past an onrushing goalie into the net.

The Manipuri player, who will turn 18 on January 2, said that this was the best goal of his career.

“I love to watch Eden Hazard dribbling and scoring goals. I love to dribble. So I dribbled and got past a couple of (Minerva) defenders and then suddenly I realised that I can score the goal. I cannot believe that I have scored that goal,” Naorem said after the match at Ambedkar Stadium.

“When I dribble, I can attract more opposition players to me and that gives space to my team-mates. So I also try to create space and chance for my team-mates by my dribbling,” he added.

Watch the wonder goal

The 17-year-old also insisted that dribbling in football is about skill and not just the physicality. “Look, players like Lionel Messi and Isco are the examples. Football is not about physicality, it is about playing intelligently. I just tried to keep the ball away from them,” he said.

Incidentally, Naorem drew numerous comparisons with Messi on social media after his wonder strike. The swift footwork and flitting through defence was reminiscent of the slightly-built Barcelona star’s moves on pitch.

There will be all those videos that you can enter the New Year watching but you’d do well to skip every choice and watch Nongdamba Naorem’s goal for Arrows from this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/hWG4JNRSSs — Kunaal Majgaonkar (@kunmajgaonkar) December 26, 2017

That is Lionel Messi'esque from 17 year old Nongdamba Naorem playing for the Indian Arrows in the @ILeagueOfficial pic.twitter.com/eoaOimuTmu — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) December 26, 2017

Just saw Nongdamba Naorem score the goal of the year for the Indian Arrows. Final score Indian Arrows 3-0 Lajong. Big big result — joybhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 26, 2017

This is going to be the goal of the @ILeagueOfficial Nongdamba did a Messi with five defender before clipping it in. Amazing Goal!! Well done https://t.co/yEfVaFfuEW — Henry Menezes (@menezeshenry) December 26, 2017

Nongdamba Naorem, a 17-year-old scored this Messi-esque goal today, dribbling past 5 Shillong Lajong defenders https://t.co/bQYQgap5TD pic.twitter.com/cANQtzFurI — Anuj Pandey (@qanuj) December 27, 2017

What a fine goal from Naorem. Beautiful. Always had the skill, but this is the first time he's made sure that he delivers a final product as well. Superb solo effort. Making my job very easy, are the @indianarrows, with that sort of flowing football.#HeroILeague #IndianFootball — Pulasta Dhar (@TheFalseNo9) December 26, 2017

A bit late to the party but just saw Naorem's goal. Absolutely sensational! Take a bow son! Let's hope the boy can maintain this consistency. #IndianFootball #IndianArrows — Arjit Dabas (@arjit29d) December 26, 2017

Nongdamba Naorem just scored a goal beating 5 Lajong defenders. Easily the best goal I've seen this year! #ARWvLAJ #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/4EVREsGxEl — football news india (@fni) December 26, 2017

Hey @IndianFootball can we nominate Nongdamba Naorem goal for @FIFAcom Puskas award??



Criteria

Beautiful goal ✔️

Without distinction of championship, gender or nationality ✔️

Not be a result of luck ✔️

Fair Play ✔️



Asking too much?? @fni @TFGfootball #IndianFootball https://t.co/jzHQzLkc7g — Nikhil Jadhav (@42nikhil) December 26, 2017